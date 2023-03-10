"As Seen on TV" products: were they worth buying?

Updated image and title.

Those late-night TV ads that invite you to call a toll-free phone number so you can get not just one product, but two have likely been seen by most of us. The question is, however, did you dial the number and make a purchase?

Products viewed in these infomercials also received the As Seen on TV logo on their packaging. Those infomercials can be a very brief spot during a break or even up to 30 minutes sometimes.

The product can be some new item that you should have for your kitchen or maybe it's a magic cleaner for your car. It could be anything you might not normally see in a store. But it must be special because of the large "AS SEEN ON TV" seal. The marketing along with that seal was done on purpose because it's similar to the logo on the former TV Guide printed magazine.

Some of the As Seen on TV products can be purchased on its website now. One of the products I find amusing is the Angry-mama which is a Bowl Light for your toilet bowl that changes colors to help you on those late-night trips. Maybe you don't want to hit the light switch.

There's also the Safe Mandoline Slicer for Kitchen that's on sale now. The marketing language for this product is entertaining.

It has never been EASIER to cut your Vegetables and Fruits: Safety, Multipurpose, Time Saving! (Source.)

One of the promoters was the late Billy Mays who was known for his distinctive voice. He was the CEO and founder of Mays Promotions, Inc. based in Florida. He was a pitchman others wanted. He was in many As Seen On TV products ads including Mighty Putty.

In 1996, As Seen on TV products went into retail and then to the internet. In 2015, As Seen on TV Corporation was established and allowed other TV product vendors to sell their products through its marketplace. Today, you can find As Seen on TV products at Target or Walmart.

The popular logo is now in the public domain. There's also another website, asseenontvlive.com that sells many products seen advertised on TV. The site also supports the popular logo

The late Daniel Fasano bought the AsSeenOnTV.com website which brought in a phenomenal figure. That site is no longer in use. Daniel passed away on June 9, 2009, at age 48 from a two-year battle with leukemia.

According to Buzzfeed, the As Seen on TV products that are worth buying includes OxiClean, the Shamwow, the Snuggie, and the Ronco Food Dehydrator, to name a few.

Maybe you bought one of the products, or maybe you didn't. Maybe it just depended on who was marketing the product on television.

