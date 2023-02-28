Kansas City, MO

Exploring the redevelopment and revitalization of Ward Parkway Shopping Center built in 1959

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvgXV_0l1y8Ka300
Vintage photo of Ward Park Shopping Center (1962).Photo byJ Stokes/Pinterest

The Ward Parkway Shopping Center has also been referred to as the Ward Parkway Center or the Ward Parkway Mall. It’s more commonly known as Ward Parkway Center now. It’s located where the borders of Kansas and Missouri meet. The property extends from 85th Terrace to the north, to 89th Street to the south, State Line Road to the west, and Ward Parkway to the east.

The Ward Parkway Center used to be a mall with two floors along with a food court. It only has one enclosed floor now. This original shopping center opened in 1959. It used to include The Gap, T.G.I. Friday’s, Winstead’s, The Limited, and Sam Goody.

AMC Theatre which used to have two screens now operates 14 screens, an expansion that used to be close to Montgomery Ward.

The shopping center today

Ward Parkway Center has had a lot of updates and changes and according to its website, it had a complete facelift. Legacy Development was responsible for the management of the redevelopment. The company brought in for the redevelopment was VCC USA.

For dining, there's Charleston's, Chick-fil-A, Five Guys, Firehouse Subs, Smitty's Garage, Torchy's Tacos, and my favorite, Hawaiian Bros., making it the owner's 7th location.

On July 15, 2011, Trader Joe's, the national chain of grocery stores, opened its first store in Kansas City at the Ward Parkway Shopping Center. The anchor tenants are Target and the AMC Ward Parkway 14 Theatres.

In fall of 2016, our team broke ground and began working on what would be the new “south end restaurant district” for Ward Parkway Center, a site that once housed a Dillard’s department store and parking garage. (Source: VCC.)

Interestingly, some of the past competition for the shopping mall was the Bannister Mall which was demolished in 2009, the Oak Park Mall which opened in 1975, the Metcalf South Shopping Center which was empty and slated for redevelopment, Independence Center, and Blue Ridge Mall which was demolished in 2005, and replaced with the Blue Ridge Crossing. The Country Club Plaza also presented the mall with some competition.

Ward Parkway Center offers a variety of venues for visitors and returning customers. There's something for everyone and having a Target there probably brought some joy to store fans. The revamped shopping mall is located at 8600 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Check out the venues in the directory.

Thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Revitalized Mall# Kansas City Mo# Ward Parkway Center# Legacy Development# Redeveloped Mall

Comments / 1

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
19K followers

More from CJ Coombs

Eminence, MO

Preserving history: the Buttin Rock School in Eminence, Missouri was built in 1913

The Buttin Rock School is also referred to as Button School, and District #85 School. In 1991, this historic school was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This school was a one-story, one-room building and it’s located on the Ozark National Scenic Riverways close to Eminence, Missouri in Shannon County. Constructed in 1913, the foundation is stone and limestone and the walls are weatherboard. This school was a rural schoolhouse in the Ozarks near the east bank of the Current River. The location of the schoolhouse is in a rugged landscape area.

Read full story

The nostalgia of box-looking TVs fell into history as technology continued to say hello

Technology has become a big part of our world. The value of technology from boxy-looking televisions to big flat screens on the wall and other technological wonders has revolutionized the way we live and work.

Read full story

The Care Bears: a journey with greeting cards, stuffed animals, cartoons, and other lines of products

The Care Bears which captured the attention of children and parents have been called cute, cuddly, and adorable for years. These bears were created by artist, Elena Kucharik, in 1981, while she was working for American Greetings.

Read full story
1 comments

PEZ: from peppermint lozenges in 1927 to collectible dispensers - a pop culture phenomenon

The original PEZ dispenser that holds up to 12 little rectangular pieces of candy was invented in Austria in 1927. Later, this invention was exported worldwide. Did you know that PEZ is a short name for the German word for peppermint--PfeffErminZ. This manual candy dispenser and accompanying candy have been considered to be a part of pop culture. They're popular stocking stuffers around the holidays also. Many people started collecting these candy dispensers over the years because of the different character designs. Ana and Elsa from Frozen have even landed on the containers.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Joseph Charless: Irish immigrant and founder of Missouri's first newspaper, the 'Missouri Gazette' printed in St. Louis

The first newspaper in Missouri was called the Missouri Gazette and it was published by Joseph Charless on July 12, 1808. When a printing press arrived in St. Louis, Missouri in 1808, Missouri was not yet a state, it was still a part of the Territory of Louisiana. The printer was Joseph Charless. Before he was printing in Missouri, he was involved with two papers in Kentucky.

Read full story

From gas stoves to a plastic hood: hair dryers have certainly evolved since the early 1900s

Today, there are two major types of hair dryers. There's the handheld version and the hard hood dryer. Ever since the 1920s, hair dryers have become a more and more reliable tool to help us get ready in the morning. With their ability to dry and style our hair quickly and efficiently, it’s hard to imagine getting ready without one.

Read full story
Missouri State

Explore Big Spring: one of the largest springs in the world is located in Missouri

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Big Spring is the largest spring in Missouri and one of the largest in the world. The springs have a "daily discharge of 276 million gallons on average." Big Spring is inside the boundaries of Ozark National Scenic Riverways, and about four miles from Van Buren, Missouri.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Chia Pet craze that began in the 70s: Joseph Pedott turned an idea into a success and paid it forward

You probably didn't know the Chia Pet has been included in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. According to Smithsonian Magazine, the success of the product has surprised Joseph "Joe" Pedott, the person who marketed the Chia Pet.

Read full story

Exploring the popularity of "As Seen on TV" products: what's worth buying?

Those late-night TV ads that invite you to call a toll-free phone number so you can get not just one product, but two have likely been seen by most of us. The question is, however, did you dial the number and make a purchase?

Read full story

The fascinating origins of the Sock Monkey and uncovering the mystery of the red lips

A sock monkey is made from socks and made to look like a monkey. This stuffed toy animal is from the cultures of the United States and Canada combining a mixture of folk art and kitsch. As for kitsch, this is what the Merriam-Webster dictionary says:

Read full story
6 comments

The phenomenon of Beanie Babies: remembering the 1994 market explosion

Correction: "Beanie Babies" was inadvertently transposed and needed correction. Previously, it read Baby Beanies. Erin Beanie Baby was released on January 31, 1998. If you're familiar with Beanie Babies, you know they come with birthdays. Erin was born on March 17, 1997. She was retired on May 21, 1999.

Read full story
96 comments
Kansas City, MO

Experience some of the best of Kansas City's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri

I still remember when Guy Fieri was competing in a Food Network contest years ago and won. The next time I saw him was in the food reality series, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives which has also been referred to as Triple D.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

From a bustling shopping center to mixed-use site: the redevelopment of Metro North Mall in Kansas City, Missouri

In September 1976, the Metro North Mall located at 400 NW Barry Road, in Kansas City, Missouri opened. It was located north of the Missouri River. At the time, it was the second largest mall, with the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas being larger. This mall had been a part of Kansas City's Northland for over three decades.

Read full story
4 comments

Where's the Beef? - revisiting that iconic 80s pop-culture slogan

How many times did you coin the phrase, Where's the beef? during the latter part of the 80s?. In 1984, Wendy’s came out with a new advertising campaign with this slogan. When the television commercial came out, it was unique and funny. What made it so memorable was the late elderly actress, Clara Peller.

Read full story
3 comments
Warrensburg, MO

Exploring the historic Dr. Herbert A. Cress House of 1888 in Warrensburg, Missouri

The historic Herbert A. and Bettie E. Cress House built in 1888 is located on West Gay Street in Warrensburg, Missouri (Johnson County). This is a lovely home considering its age. What you can't see clearly in the image is a brick sidewalk at the end of the lawn.

Read full story
1 comments
Odessa, MO

The historic 1929 Odessa Ice Cream Company: "Every Bite Just Right"

The Odessa Ice Cream Company Building is a historic commercial building. It's an ice cream factory located at 101 W. Dryden Street in Odessa, Missouri (Lafayette County). This two-story brick building was constructed in 1929. During the 1930s, this ice cream was represented at the Missouri State Fair as the official ice cream. In 1996, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The company logo on the front of the building is Every Bite Just Right.

Read full story
5 comments

Reviving the iconic 1980s jelly shoes craze

Made from PVC plastic, jelly shoes (also referred to as jellies) were a craze from the 1980s. In British Vogue's Jelly Shoes Are Having a Moment in the Sun, published in June 2020, it appears they're were still making a comeback. Last month in Lady Refines, there was an article about what to wear with your jelly shoes in 2023.

Read full story
4 comments

The Pet Rock phenomenon: a one-hit wonder in 1975

In 1975, American businessman and advertising director, Gary Dahl, created the popular Pet Rock. His product was marketed in cardboard boxes that were custom-made for the smooth-surfaced Pet Rock. That is, there were even holes in the box for it to breathe.

Read full story
2 comments
Lexington, MO

Exploring the Historic 1847 Theodore Gosewisch House in Lexington, Missouri

In 1997, the Theodore Gosewisch House located in Lexington, Missouri (Lafayette County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is also referred to as the Fuenfhausen residence.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy