Exploring the redevelopment and revitalization of Ward Parkway Shopping Center built in 1959

Vintage photo of Ward Park Shopping Center (1962). Photo by J Stokes/Pinterest

The Ward Parkway Shopping Center has also been referred to as the Ward Parkway Center or the Ward Parkway Mall. It’s more commonly known as Ward Parkway Center now. It’s located where the borders of Kansas and Missouri meet. The property extends from 85th Terrace to the north, to 89th Street to the south, State Line Road to the west, and Ward Parkway to the east.

The Ward Parkway Center used to be a mall with two floors along with a food court. It only has one enclosed floor now. This original shopping center opened in 1959. It used to include The Gap, T.G.I. Friday’s, Winstead’s, The Limited, and Sam Goody.

AMC Theatre which used to have two screens now operates 14 screens, an expansion that used to be close to Montgomery Ward.

The shopping center today

Ward Parkway Center has had a lot of updates and changes and according to its website, it had a complete facelift. Legacy Development was responsible for the management of the redevelopment. The company brought in for the redevelopment was VCC USA.

For dining, there's Charleston's, Chick-fil-A, Five Guys, Firehouse Subs, Smitty's Garage, Torchy's Tacos, and my favorite, Hawaiian Bros., making it the owner's 7th location.

On July 15, 2011, Trader Joe's, the national chain of grocery stores, opened its first store in Kansas City at the Ward Parkway Shopping Center. The anchor tenants are Target and the AMC Ward Parkway 14 Theatres.

In fall of 2016, our team broke ground and began working on what would be the new “south end restaurant district” for Ward Parkway Center, a site that once housed a Dillard’s department store and parking garage. (Source: VCC.)

Interestingly, some of the past competition for the shopping mall was the Bannister Mall which was demolished in 2009, the Oak Park Mall which opened in 1975, the Metcalf South Shopping Center which was empty and slated for redevelopment, Independence Center, and Blue Ridge Mall which was demolished in 2005, and replaced with the Blue Ridge Crossing. The Country Club Plaza also presented the mall with some competition.

Ward Parkway Center offers a variety of venues for visitors and returning customers. There's something for everyone and having a Target there probably brought some joy to store fans. The revamped shopping mall is located at 8600 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Check out the venues in the directory.

Thanks for reading!