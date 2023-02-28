The phenomenon of Beanie Babies: remembering the 1994 market explosion

Correction: "Beanie Babies" was inadvertently transposed and needed correction. Previously, it read Baby Beanies.

Erin Beanie Baby retired 1999. Photo by https://www.bonanzamarket.co.uk/

Erin Beanie Baby was released on January 31, 1998. If you're familiar with Beanie Babies, you know they come with birthdays. Erin was born on March 17, 1997. She was retired on May 21, 1999.

H. Ty Warner, now a reclusive billionaire, founded Ty Inc. in 1986 and created these unique stuffed toys called Beanie Babies. They were a craze in the mid to late-1990s. I remember the year McDonald's was offering them in Happy Meals and how everyone was buying a lot of Happy Meals to get the complete collection. I was one of those crazy moms. Today, the retired ones are sold at whatever cost you're willing to pay across the internet, particularly ebay.

The United States of America briefly lost its collective mind over stuffed animals 25 years ago. (Source.)

Once children learned about their existence, they wanted all of them. These stuffed toys were introduced at a Toy Fair in New York in 1993. In the following year, they were manufactured. Stores in Chicago, Illinois were the first to sell them. They were going for $5 each.

Original nine Beanie Babies. Photo by About Beanies.

Here are the nine original Beanie Babies:

Chocolate the Moose

Legs the Frog

Squealer the Pig

Spot the Dog

Flash the Dolphin

Splash the Whale

Patti the Platypus

Brownie the Bear (later renamed "Cubbie")

Pinchers the Lobster (with some tag errors labeled "Punchers")

There are some strange things in the world that are worth a lot of money. Beanie Babies are one of those things, ranging from less than five dollars to tens of thousands apiece. Collectors value the cute and cuddly critters for their loveable features and resale value. (Source.)

Pinchers the Lobster Beanie Baby

This Beanie Baby is said to be valuable from the original nine. Here's why. When he first hit the market, his tag name was Punchers the Lobster. There was some recoil that arose with the name due to the implication of puncher not being an appropriate word since this was a toy for a child.

The name was changed to Pinchers the Lobster. Maybe it was a spelling error.

If a collector stumbles across a Punchers the Lobster Beanie Baby, it is considered one of the holy grails of Beanie Baby collecting. The Punchers the Lobster model is very rare, meaning it is sometimes even more valuable than Pinchers the Lobster, however Pinchers the Lobster is also very valuable. (Source.)

Initially, the company was limiting the amount that could be produced and distributed. The company also decided to retire a Beanie Baby after a specified time. With scarce availability, sales increased and the behavior of collecting and reselling them began.

And if the craze couldn't get any crazier, Ty, Inc. started releasing Teenie Beanies in 1996. Those were the versions that were included with the McDonald's Happy Meals.

In 1999, the production of the Beanie Babies came to an end but started up again the following year because of demand.

In April 2020, 100% of the profits from the Hope Beanie Baby (limited edition praying bear) went to the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Fund.

In addition, Warner opened his Four Seasons Hotel New York to nurses and medical workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, providing them a place to stay free of charge. (Source.)

In March 2022, H. Ty Warner pledged 100% of the Beanie Babies profits for that month to be donated to Save the Children as a response to providing help to Ukraine. As a philanthropist, Warner has donated over $300 million to charities.

