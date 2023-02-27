Experience some of the best of Kansas City's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri judges a dish at the Iron Chef BBQ Competition at the Tiki Bar at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base. Photo by Private First Class Eric Liesse, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

I still remember when Guy Fieri was competing in a Food Network contest years ago and won. The next time I saw him was in the food reality series, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives which has also been referred to as Triple D.

The show premiered on April 23, 2007, on Food Network featuring the concept of taking road trips. In Fieri's travels, he finds those diners, drive-in restaurants, and dive bars that people talk about and spreads that eatery information out to the viewership. Maybe in your travels, you can check them out too.

In case you missed some of those shows, here's a list of only a handful of Fieri's Kansas City stops. I can attest to the top two.

Grinder's PIzza, 417 E 18th Street, Kansas City, MO 64108. Located in the Crossroads, Grinders KC also offers concert events.

Be sure to visit this lovely location and try some of the meals that have made them famous world over such as the Tater-Tot Pizza, Chili and Bengal Tiger Pizza that never ceases to impress us. (Source.)

The Brick, 1727 McGee Street, Kansas City, MO 64108.

The Meatloaf Sandwich is super duper good but the Bacon-Wrapped and Beer-Battered Deep-Fried Hot Dog is absolute perfection. How can you not start to simply salivate thinking about a deep fried hot dog wrapped in salty, crispy bacon? (Source.)

Happy Gillis Cafe & Hangout, 549 Gillis Street, Kansas City, MO 64106.

Essentially, this cafe is just a great, welcoming, vibrant hangout where you'll always be at ease and welcomed with a smile. They always stand by supporting local which includes farmers, retailers and other restaurants. (Source.)

Kansas City Taco Company, in the River Market, 520 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64106.

Many folks have visited this highly popular urban taqueria that makes the most of regional textures and flavors through fresh ingredients that make each flavor pop. (Source.)

Danny Edwards Blvd. BBQ, 2900 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.

Dating back to the early 1930's, this place has seen generations upon generations of customers through their doors - and they keep coming back. (Source.)

Click here for a complete guide to all the DDDs visited by Fieri in your state.

