The colorful kitchens of the past: remember Harvest Gold and Avocado Green?

Early 1950's Wedgewood stove in mint green. Photo by Savon Appliance.

I love eating avocados but never loved seeing that color in a kitchen. Moving to Kansas City introduced a lot of Avocado Green against dark wood cabinets. I wasn't a fan of yellow or Harvest Gold either, especially with matching countertops. Those colors were popular for a while.

Did you know that KitchenAid has colored ranges and they actually offer one in Avocado Cream? At least, it’s not the darker shade of avocado.

There are a lot of people who like to color coordinate their rooms, especially the kitchen. Have matching appliances and matching towels and canisters. The matching was endless. You could invite friends over for banana bread in your fancy colorful kitchen.

With the invention of electricity, refrigerators sure have come a long way since the 1920s.

While kitchens had more color in the 1970s, colors seemed to lean towards greens and yellow/gold kitchens and browns that looked like copper. Dark brown cabinets against avocado green seemed to be so popular.

Different decades wanted different colors, but people were also influenced by what was on the market. I know energy efficiency became a focus during the 1970s, but I found the color schemes not very attractive.

How's this for avocado green? Photo by Ugly House Photos.

Who came out with the first colored appliances?

In 1949, the Chambers Company, a small Indiana stove factory, startled everyone by offering stoves in red, black, blue, gray, yellow, and green. (Source.)

In 1954, Frigidaire was the first kitchen appliance manufacturer that offered appliances in color. This not only created competition but imagine other items of decor in the kitchen other companies could produce that would generate sales. It was a great idea.

In 1955, General Electric came out with colors for appliances with its Wonder Kitchen which had a built-in under-the-counter dishwasher. The colors below were advertised as mix and match too.

Canary Yellow

Turquoise Green

Petal Pink

Cadet Blue

Woodtone Brown

Cadet Blue and Woodtone Brown weren’t terribly popular, so those colors didn’t last long. In the mid-1950s, appliances started coming out in pink by Frigidaire and Maytag. Would you want a pink stove or washer and dryer?

Although women are no longer the sole proprietors in the kitchen, they have cared as much about decorating this space as the rest of their home. In response, appliance manufacturers have offered new colors with varying levels of success. (Source.)

Maybe you can try adding color to your kitchen with smaller appliances like the mixer or toaster if you don’t want too bold of a look, especially in a smaller kitchen. Retro is fun if its well-coordinated.

In the 1960s, Frigidaire came out with Aztec Copper. It had a magazine advertisement showing a smiling mother and daughter holding plates of food. The mother was saying frozen foods without frost, and the daughter was saying, fresh foods without frost.

Copper and turquoise were popular colors in that era too.

General Electric hit the public with Avocado Green

In 1966, GE came out with a color called Avocado Green and two years later, had the Harvest Gold. That Avocado Green was popular through the early 1980s!

At about this time, Maytag was showing shoppers its colrs too, but I don't associatge color with their appliances, just the lonely repairman which hit advertising in the mid 1960s.

Yellow countertops, copper stove, and some avocado coloring in the floor vinyl. Photo by Go Retro site.

Frigidaire and the poppy color

Around the mid-1970s, the color Poppy is introduced on Frigidaire appliances. It was bright and brilliant. Red is one of my favorite colors, but I don't think I want it on a kitchen appliance unless it's a toaster.

Example of red appliances. Photo by Pinterest.

When Frigidaire was formed in the early 1900s by engineer, Alfred Mellowes, it was originally called the Guardian Frigerator Company. When this company was purchased by General Motors, it was renamed Frigidaire.

Frigidaire came out with a new washer/dryer center in the 1970s. It had the washing machine on the bottom and the dryer on top. This was a convenient compact feature in apartments and is still used.

By 1979, Frigidaire was sold twice. It's now a subsidiary of Electrolux which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the 1980s, the copper shade of brown and the avocado started to go away. Harvest Gold was replaced by a color called Almond.

For the minimalist, white was returning stronger. Stainless steel was on the horizon and some comment that was because more men were cooking in the kitchen. It was a new look and looked great against black marble countertops.

The era of stainless steel appliances started in the early 2000s. When the new millennium hit, with all its concerns about Y2K, popular trends reflected the sense that we had stepped into the future. (Source.)

For certain, kitchen appliances as far as colors are concerned have come a long way since the era of the Avocado Green and Harvest Gold.

Thanks much for reading! What color is your stove?

