The colorful kitchens of the past: remember Harvest Gold and Avocado Green?

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzCta_0kwHgPBD00
Early 1950's Wedgewood stove in mint green.Photo bySavon Appliance.

I love eating avocados but never loved seeing that color in a kitchen. Moving to Kansas City introduced a lot of Avocado Green against dark wood cabinets. I wasn't a fan of yellow or Harvest Gold either, especially with matching countertops. Those colors were popular for a while.

Did you know that KitchenAid has colored ranges and they actually offer one in Avocado Cream? At least, it’s not the darker shade of avocado.

There are a lot of people who like to color coordinate their rooms, especially the kitchen. Have matching appliances and matching towels and canisters. The matching was endless. You could invite friends over for banana bread in your fancy colorful kitchen. 

With the invention of electricity, refrigerators sure have come a long way since the 1920s.

While kitchens had more color in the 1970s, colors seemed to lean towards greens and yellow/gold kitchens and browns that looked like copper. Dark brown cabinets against avocado green seemed to be so popular. 

Different decades wanted different colors, but people were also influenced by what was on the market. I know energy efficiency became a focus during the 1970s, but I found the color schemes not very attractive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETWnJ_0kwHgPBD00
How's this for avocado green?Photo byUgly House Photos.

Who came out with the first colored appliances?

In 1949, the Chambers Company, a small Indiana stove factory, startled everyone by offering stoves in red, black, blue, gray, yellow, and green. (Source.)

In 1954, Frigidaire was the first kitchen appliance manufacturer that offered appliances in color. This not only created competition but imagine other items of decor in the kitchen other companies could produce that would generate sales. It was a great idea.

In 1955, General Electric came out with colors for appliances with its Wonder Kitchen which had a built-in under-the-counter dishwasher. The colors below were advertised as mix and match too.

  • Canary Yellow
  • Turquoise Green
  • Petal Pink
  • Cadet Blue
  • Woodtone Brown

Cadet Blue and Woodtone Brown weren’t terribly popular, so those colors didn’t last long. In the mid-1950s, appliances started coming out in pink by Frigidaire and Maytag. Would you want a pink stove or washer and dryer?

Although women are no longer the sole proprietors in the kitchen, they have cared as much about decorating this space as the rest of their home. In response, appliance manufacturers have offered new colors with varying levels of success. (Source.)

Maybe you can try adding color to your kitchen with smaller appliances like the mixer or toaster if you don’t want too bold of a look, especially in a smaller kitchen. Retro is fun if its well-coordinated.

In the 1960s, Frigidaire came out with Aztec Copper. It had a magazine advertisement showing a smiling mother and daughter holding plates of food. The mother was saying frozen foods without frost, and the daughter was saying, fresh foods without frost

Copper and turquoise were popular colors in that era too.

General Electric hit the public with Avocado Green

In 1966, GE came out with a color called Avocado Green and two years later, had the Harvest Gold. That Avocado Green was popular through the early 1980s!

At about this time, Maytag was showing shoppers its colrs too, but I don't associatge color with their appliances, just the lonely repairman which hit advertising in the mid 1960s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M85cA_0kwHgPBD00
Yellow countertops, copper stove, and some avocado coloring in the floor vinyl.Photo byGo Retro site.

Frigidaire and the poppy color

Around the mid-1970s, the color Poppy is introduced on Frigidaire appliances. It was bright and brilliant. Red is one of my favorite colors, but I don't think I want it on a kitchen appliance unless it's a toaster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyDzG_0kwHgPBD00
Example of red appliances.Photo byPinterest.

When Frigidaire was formed in the early 1900s by engineer, Alfred Mellowes, it was originally called the Guardian Frigerator Company. When this company was purchased by General Motors, it was renamed Frigidaire.

Frigidaire came out with a new washer/dryer center in the 1970s. It had the washing machine on the bottom and the dryer on top. This was a convenient compact feature in apartments and is still used.

By 1979, Frigidaire was sold twice. It's now a subsidiary of Electrolux which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the 1980s, the copper shade of brown and the avocado started to go away. Harvest Gold was replaced by a color called Almond.

For the minimalist, white was returning stronger. Stainless steel was on the horizon and some comment that was because more men were cooking in the kitchen. It was a new look and looked great against black marble countertops.

The era of stainless steel appliances started in the early 2000s. When the new millennium hit, with all its concerns about Y2K, popular trends reflected the sense that we had stepped into the future. (Source.)

For certain, kitchen appliances as far as colors are concerned have come a long way since the era of the Avocado Green and Harvest Gold.

Thanks much for reading! What color is your stove?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Appliance Colors# Avocado Green Appliances# Harvest Gold Stoves# Retro Kitchens# Frigidaire

Comments / 146

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
19K followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, MO

Exploring the redevelopment and revitalization of Ward Parkway Shopping Center built in 1959

The Ward Parkway Shopping Center has also been referred to as the Ward Parkway Center or the Ward Parkway Mall. It’s more commonly known as Ward Parkway Center now. It’s located where the borders of Kansas and Missouri meet. The property extends from 85th Terrace to the north, to 89th Street to the south, State Line Road to the west, and Ward Parkway to the east.

Read full story
1 comments

The phenomenon of Beanie Babies: remembering the 1994 market explosion

Correction: "Beanie Babies" was inadvertently transposed and needed correction. Previously, it read Baby Beanies. Erin Beanie Baby was released on January 31, 1998. If you're familiar with Beanie Babies, you know they come with birthdays. Erin was born on March 17, 1997. She was retired on May 21, 1999.

Read full story
53 comments
Kansas City, MO

Experience some of the best of Kansas City's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri

I still remember when Guy Fieri was competing in a Food Network contest years ago and won. The next time I saw him was in the food reality series, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives which has also been referred to as Triple D.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

From a bustling shopping center to mixed-use site: the redevelopment of Metro North Mall in Kansas City, Missouri

In September 1976, the Metro North Mall located at 400 NW Barry Road, in Kansas City, Missouri opened. It was located north of the Missouri River. At the time, it was the second largest mall, with the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas being larger. This mall had been a part of Kansas City's Northland for over three decades.

Read full story
4 comments

Where's the Beef? - revisiting that iconic 80s pop-culture slogan

How many times did you coin the phrase, Where's the beef? during the latter part of the 80s?. In 1984, Wendy’s came out with a new advertising campaign with this slogan. When the television commercial came out, it was unique and funny. What made it so memorable was the late elderly actress, Clara Peller.

Read full story
3 comments
Warrensburg, MO

Exploring the historic Dr. Herbert A. Cress House of 1888 in Warrensburg, Missouri

The historic Herbert A. and Bettie E. Cress House built in 1888 is located on West Gay Street in Warrensburg, Missouri (Johnson County). This is a lovely home considering its age. What you can't see clearly in the image is a brick sidewalk at the end of the lawn.

Read full story
Odessa, MO

The historic 1929 Odessa Ice Cream Company: "Every Bite Just Right"

The Odessa Ice Cream Company Building is a historic commercial building. It's an ice cream factory located at 101 W. Dryden Street in Odessa, Missouri (Lafayette County). This two-story brick building was constructed in 1929. During the 1930s, this ice cream was represented at the Missouri State Fair as the official ice cream. In 1996, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The company logo on the front of the building is Every Bite Just Right.

Read full story
5 comments

Reviving the iconic 1980s jelly shoes craze

Made from PVC plastic, jelly shoes (also referred to as jellies) were a craze from the 1980s. In British Vogue's Jelly Shoes Are Having a Moment in the Sun, published in June 2020, it appears they're were still making a comeback. Last month in Lady Refines, there was an article about what to wear with your jelly shoes in 2023.

Read full story
4 comments

The Pet Rock phenomenon: a one-hit wonder in 1975

In 1975, American businessman and advertising director, Gary Dahl, created the popular Pet Rock. His product was marketed in cardboard boxes that were custom-made for the smooth-surfaced Pet Rock. That is, there were even holes in the box for it to breathe.

Read full story
2 comments
Lexington, MO

Exploring the Historic 1847 Theodore Gosewisch House in Lexington, Missouri

In 1997, the Theodore Gosewisch House located in Lexington, Missouri (Lafayette County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is also referred to as the Fuenfhausen residence.

Read full story

40 years of Hot Pockets: a brief look at the popular microwaveable snack's history and recalls

I was never a fan of Hot Pockets, but that's chiefly because I don't like cheese, whether it's real or imitation. I remember when this product came out and it seems like a long time ago.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

From vacancy to rebirth: the transformation of Antioch Center Mall to Antioch Crossing in Kansas City, Missouri

Another shopping center in northern Kansas City, Missouri (near the border of Gladstone) has been gone for some time. The Antioch Center Mall opened in 1956 with about 500,000 square feet. It was the first mall to open north of the Missouri River. By 2005, it was close to empty. Most of it was demolished in early 2012. Two stores remained, Burlington Coat Factory and Sears. I do remember going to this mall decades ago.

Read full story
3 comments
La Plata, MO

Exploring the history of the prominent Gilbreath-McLorn family and their 1896 Queen Anne home in La Plata, Missouri

The Gilbreath-McLorn House located at 225 N. Owenby in La Plata, Missouri (Macon County) was built in 1896. On November 16, 1978, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Black History Month: Journalist Lucile H. Bluford fought for equality in Missouri

Correction: I neglected to include two more images. Black History Month includes a woman who left her legacy in Kansas City, Missouri — Lucile Harris Bluford. Lucile was a well-known journalist who passionately opposed segregation in the education system in the United States. The Kansas City Public Library named one of its branches after her.

Read full story
Lake Mary, FL

Pharmacist Convicted of Defrauding Medicare of Over $1 Million in RX Drug Benefits

The Department of Justice announced on February 9, 2003, that a federal jury in the Middle District of Florida found a native of Virginia guilty of defrauding Medicare. He was found to have had a role in a plan to defraud Medicare of over $1 million in prescription drug benefits.

Read full story
10 comments
Joplin, MO

Historic Carnegie Library in Joplin, Missouri constructed in 1902 is on the market

The historic Joplin Carnegie Library located at 9th and Wall Streets in Joplin, Missouri (Jasper County) is a beautiful building. It hasn’t been without challenges over the years.

Read full story

Uncovering some of the history of the first dry cereal in the U.S. developed in 1863

When I think of the first dry cereal, I think about the time when Captain Crunch first hit the market. It arrived at our local grocery store in free mini-sample boxes. I was a very young child. The cereal had the sweetness and the crunch that married my palate. While I haven’t consumed cereal in years, that cereal was my favorite.

Read full story
1 comments
Joplin, MO

Exploring the historic Joplin Furniture Company Building designed by August C. Michaelis and operated from 1908 to 1982

The historic Joplin Furniture Company Building in Joplin, Missouri (Jasper County) is a four-story brick building that operated from 1908 to 1982. The architect, August C. Michaelis, was considered to be one of Joplin’s most prominent architects. The architectural style is Classical Revival. In 2012, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Carthage, MO

The Colonial Apartments in Carthage, Missouri built in 1948 is listed on the National Register of Historic Places

The Colonial Apartments located at 406 Walnut Street in Carthage, Missouri (Jasper County) were constructed in 1948. These two historic red brick apartment buildings are two-storied. The architectural firm which designed tghe complex was from Kansas City, Missouri, Neville, Sharpe, and Simon. The architectural style is Colonial Revival. The builder and owner was B&G Construction Group. In 2001, the apartment complex was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy