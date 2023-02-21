Exploring the history of the prominent Gilbreath-McLorn family and their 1896 Queen Anne home in La Plata, Missouri

Gilbreath-McLorn House, La Plata, Missouri. Photo by Gilbreath-McLorn House/Facebook.

The Gilbreath-McLorn House located at 225 N. Owenby in La Plata, Missouri (Macon County) was built in 1896. On November 16, 1978, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The house has also been referred to as the McLorn House or the Gilbreath Homestead. The architectural style of this historic two-story structure is Queen Anne with Eastlake details. The house contains an attic, basement, and wraparound porch.

The Gilbreath family

This home belonged to a local well-known family. It was home to journalist and novelist, Olive Gilbreath McLorn.

Hugh Gilbreath and his wife, Flora, and son, John, left Tennessee to come to Cooper County, Missouri in 1826. Hugh farmed on large areas of land until he died in 1851. John was born to Hugh and his first wife, Hannah Conover, who died in Tennessee when John was only 12. Hugh and Flora had many children; according to Find-a-Grave, they had 16 children.

In 1840, John Gilbreath married Martha Clayton, and they had a farm near La Plata. Their son, William T. Gilbreath, was born on March 26. 1849. He grew up to be a prominent citizen. He raised stock, was also a farmer, and was the first president of the La Plata Savings Bank.

In 1871, William married Sarah Gates, who was the daughter of an early pioneer settler in Macon County, Missouri. Their daughter, Olive May Gilbreath, was born on October 25, 1883.

Olive grew up in La Plata. She developed an affinity for Russian literature and its country. She attended Wellesley College in Massachusetts. She obtained an M.A. from the University of Michigan. When she was done with college, she became somewhat of an adventurer and traveled.

Olive traveled to the Far East and went to China, Japan, and Russia. This was also during a time when farm feudalism was beginning. She used her experiences in her writings of fiction. When World War I was occurring in 1914, she was traveling in Mongolia.

While in China, Olive had a railroad ticket, but “American officials in China refused to allow her passage.” She was allowed access to another route via the assistance of a Russian general. In 1915, she arrived in Saint Petersburg. She worked at an American hospital while living with her godmother. It was a time when life there included an interest in ballet and theatre.

The house in La Plata

The house is located on a large lot in a residential area. At the time the house was nominated for the National Register of Historic Places, it was vacant. Olive was the owner at the time, but she had relocated to a nursing home that was close to Kirksville, Missouri. Of course, it was her hope the home would not be destroyed.

For images, see the Gilbreath-McLorn Historical House page on Facebook.

Olive’s writing

Olive’s travels in Russia gave her inspiration for her first fiction novel, Miss Amerikanka. Interestingly, this novel was published in Harper’s Magazine in 1918 in a series.

The unabashed wonder which prompts the thoughts and dreams of the main character reveals that Gilbreath, at this point in her life, is highly sophisticated from an educational point of view, yet full of naive wonder at ‘the nomadic turbulence, thinly veneered by civilization’ which she sees around her and the many facets of simple existence which are common knowledge to cultures nearer to nature and its vagaries than our own. (Source.)

Olive’s writing would later mature from her experiences abroad. Her second novel was If Today Have No Tomorrow, which is scarce. I did find a used version in good condition (considering it was published in 1926) along with the original cover available on the Abe Books’ website.

A very highly regarded, and very scarce, novel of the Russian Revolution by a writer and correspondent who was there to see it happen. Loosely inserted in this copy is a single page printout giving a brief biography of this most extraordinary woman. (Source.)

Olive married Daniel David McLorn in London. She died in June 1981, at age 97. Daniel was a native of Ireland. He died on June 5, 1974, at age 90. Olive would be happy to know their home is embraced by the community.

Thank you for reading. Sometimes the history of homes can take us on a journey about the people who resided in them.