Pharmacist Convicted of Defrauding Medicare of Over $1 Million in RX Drug Benefits

The Department of Justice announced on February 9, 2003, that a federal jury in the Middle District of Florida found a native of Virginia guilty of defrauding Medicare. He was found to have had a role in a plan to defraud Medicare of over $1 million in prescription drug benefits.

One of the players was Ronald A. Beasley II, age 33, a pharmacist who was in charge of NH Pharma which is a pharmacy in Lake Mary, Florida. Beasley is a native of Portsmouth, Virginia.

Through the pharmacy, Beasley and others conspired to charge Medicare for "expensive compound drug creams" which were never bought or dispensed. What's worse is that Medicare patients were given an expensive product that wasn't even covered by Medicare.

When the inventory records were checked, it was discovered that NH Pharma didn't even purchase an ample amount of the expensive prescription drugs to fill all the prescriptions it billed to Medicare. More than $1 million of fraudulent proceeds were received by Beasley and others in this conspiracy.

Beasley was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and three counts of healthcare fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count. (Source.)

According to a Fort Meyers, Florida news release, Beasley who was in charge of the pharmacy is supposed to be sentenced in April and he could face up to 40 years in prison for all counts against him.

Since the inception of the Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program in March 2007, more than 5,000 defendants have been charged for billing private insurers and federal healthcare programs for over $24 billion.

This Strike Force has expanded units in the following locations:

Los Angeles, CA

Detroit, MI

Houston, TX

Brooklyn, NY

Gulf Coast (Louisiana and Mississippi)

Tampa and Orlando, FL

Chicago, IL

Newark, NJ

Dallas, TX

Appalachian Region (Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia)

New England Region (New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont)

Washington, DC (National Rapid Response Strike Force)

This type of activity is occurring in more locations than you might be aware of and those involved with healthcare fraud schemes will be held accountable. For more information on the Health Care Fraud Unit of the Department of Justice, click here. For more information on the Medicare Fraud Strike Force, click here.

