Edward Craven-Walker and some interesting history about the branded Lava Lamp

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJXmZ_0kp45uGt00
Lava lamps of different colors.Photo byDean Hochman from Overland Park, Kansas, U.S., CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

As many know, the Lava Lamps were tied into the hippie or cannabis culture. They are also fun lights to watch because they're pretty and interesting. The Mathmos company in the United Kingdom makes some of the most unique lava lamps I've seen.

The psychedelic Astro Lamp, or Lava Lamp as we call it (and as it's marketed), was the idea of British inventor, Edward Craven-Walker, in 1963. Walker also founded Mathmos (originally named Crestworth), a lighting company. This invention consisted of a wax mixture and translucent liquid. The two mixtures were put into a vessel that contained an incandescent light bulb, which would heat the wax.

How the lamp works

The wax is denser than water so when the lamp is off, the wax drops to the bottom of the lamp. When the lamp is on, the heat causes the wax to expand and it loses density and then floats upwards to the top. As the wax is going up, it starts to cool and comes down, and the process keeps repeating itself until you turn your lamp off.

The watery liquid is made mostly of water, colored dye, and chemicals that stop the formation of fungus. Because the substance looks like lava, hence, Lava Lamp.

Usually, since wax is less dense than water, it would simply sit on top of it. In lava lamps, however, the water-based liquid is mixed with a secret combination of chemicals that give it a similar density to the wax. (Source.)

A Lava Lamp company, Schylling, Inc., uses paraffin wax that is petroleum-based (commonly found in candles and cosmetic products). However the lamps are made and whatever the other chemicals may be included, they are fascinating to watch.

Edward C. Walker

While Walker had the idea for the lamp, the British inventor he hired, David George Smith, developed it and is on the original patent as being the inventor of a display device. According to Schylling, Walker designed the Astro Lamp.

Walker's company was based in Poole, Dorset, UK. He called the lamp, Astro, and named the lamp with variations of the Astro name, i.e., Astro Mini and Astro Coach.

In 1965, two Americans named Adolph Wertheimer and Hy Spector saw Walker's lamp at a German trade show. They purchased the American rights and started the Lava Manufacturing Corporation in Chicago. They called their product a Lava Lite Lamp.

In the late 1970s, the U.S. rights were sold to Larry Haggerty, who started Lava World International, a subsidiary of his company, Haggerty Enterprises. His company made lamps for over three decades.

Walker had the rights elsewhere. The business partners who joined him in the late 1980s took over his company and in 1992, they changed the company's name to Mathmos. Walker stayed on as a consultant. This company still makes Lava Lamps. Click here to see their unique lamps.

In 2018, Schylling Inc., a toy manufacturer out of North Andover, Massachusetts, acquired the Lava Lamp brand. This company has the U.S. trademark rights to the lamp's shape and name.

According to Top USA, the top choice for a lamp is the Lava Schylling 2313 The Original Black Base Lamp with Neon Blue Wax in Clear Liquid.

Walker was also an ex-Royal Air Force pilot. He died on August 15, 2000, at age 82 in England.

Thanks for reading.

