Exploring the origin of Missouri's unofficial nickname: The Show-Me-State

There's more than one story as to how Missouri became known as the “Show Me State.” Some say it began in 1899, when Missouri Congressman, Willard Duncan Vandiver, was giving a speech in Philadelphia while attending a Naval banquet. It's said Vandiver said the following during his speech:

I come from a state that raises corn and cotton and cockleburs and Democrats, and frothy eloquence neither convinces nor satisfies me. I am from Missouri. You have got to show me. (Source.)

Hence, maybe that's how Missouri got its nickname. The Vandiver story is the most common one.

According to United States Now, the source of where the nickname came from hasn't been settled. There's another story indicating the phrase was used before Vandiver's speech.

Willard D. Vandiver, Missouri Congressman. Photo by State Historical Society of Missouri (Columbia), public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

There's also the story about a group of miners from Missouri who traveled to Colorado to replace Colorado miners who were striking in the early 1900s. Because of the Missouri miners' unfamiliarity with the mining practices in Colorado, supposedly, the Missouri miners kept needing to be shown the instructions about procedures and regulations in Colorado.

Accordingly, the Missouri miners were talked about and how they had to be shown everything. This story is more based on a disrespectful attitude towards Missourians.

Missourians seem to love The Show-Me-State phrase, a nickname that hasn't been made official by Missouri's Legislature. However, it's been seen on Missouri license plates.

The nickname has evolved into a culture. It has now become associated with Missourian qualities of courage, stubbornness, and rationality. (Source.)

Regardless of whether the phrase came from, it's believed it's not necessarily attributed to the reasons described above because show me was being used before 1890.

Missouri is bordered by eight states of Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. The population of the state is around 6 million. The Missouri River flows across the state into the Mississippi River.

If you're a Missourian, let me know if you've heard about other attributions to the phrase.

Thanks for reading!