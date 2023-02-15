Exploring the Unusual Issues of the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis

Part of the poster used for the 1904 Olympic Games World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri. Photo by Unknown author, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Originally, the bid for the 1904 Olympics was going to Chicago because this city won the bid to have the games there. Later, the International Olympic Committee had an issue because St . Louis had already planned on having the World's Fair named the Louisiana Purchase Exposition in the same time frame.

Due to possible athletic competition conflicts, Olympics founder, Pierre de Coubertin, reluctantly left his plans for Chicago and moved the 1904 games to St. Louis. Coubertin was supposedly not a fan of the west anyway and didn't attend the games.

I had a sort of presentiment that the Olympiad would match the mediocrity of the town. (Source.)

Countries in Europe found it to be too expensive of a journey to travel to St. Louis, so only 12 countries were competing with the United States.

What some may consider odd was the marathon that took place on a dusty road. Any woman wanting to compete could only participate in one sport.

The 1904 Olympics were an international event that lasted from August 29 through September 3, 1904, for track and field activities, and were inclusive of the program lasting from July 1 through November 23, 1904. That was close to five months. They took place at Francis Field on the Washington University campus. This is also the first time the games weren't in Europe.

Americans accounted for 523 of the 630 total athletes, and more than half of the events were contested entirely by homegrown competitors. (Source.)

Interestingly, the formatting of the medals, gold for first, silver for second, and bronze for third, was initiated at the 1904 Olympics. Not every sporting activity was an official Olympic event and because the term Olympic was too often used, this caused some confusion as to which events were actually official.

The tough marathon conditions

The marathon received a lot of criticism. The race was held on a road covered with dust in 90-degree weather. Out of 32 competitors, the uninviting conditions caused 18 to withdraw due to exhaustion. One participant almost died from a stomach hemorrhage.

Race winner Thomas Hicks only fared slightly better. The runner spent the last 10 miles of the competition in utter agony and was given several eggs, doses of toxic strychnine and even plugs of brandy to keep him on his feet. His assistants practically carried him over the finish line for a plodding final time of 3 hours, 28 minutes and 53 seconds. (Source.)

Another runner named Felix Carbajal made a stop on the course for an apple snack and was ridden with stomach cramps. A runner named Len Tau from South Africa ran off the course because he was being chased by wild dogs.

Later, it was deemed the conditions of the marathon made it too dangerous.

The combination of heat, dehydration, and roughly two hours of running through dust clouds landed [William] Garcia in surgery for a dust-lined esophagus and a torn stomach lining. (Source.)

Oh the dishonesty and rough conditions

In the boxing competition, James Bollinger entered using the name of a well-known local boxer named Carroll Burton. Bollinger hoped that the judges would then favor him. Ironically, he won a match, but was discovered to be a fraud and ultimately disqualified.

Frederick Lorz (b. June 5, 1884, d. Feb. 4, 1914, at age 29 from pneumonia). Photo by Unknown author, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Returning to the marathon, competitor Fred Lorz was running in fourth place and had to stop due to cramping. He decided to drop out because of exhaustion. He got a ride back to Francis Field, but the car broke down after going about 10 miles. By then, Lorz had caught some strength and he decided he was going to continue running the last few miles across the finish line.

Needless to say, Lorz came in first. Before he could accept the gold medal, someone mentioned he had a car ride. Naturally, Lorz said it was a joke to save face. The Amateur Athletic Union didn't laugh. He received a lifetime ban. Lorz was able to have the ban lifted due to having a moment of temporary insanity. In 1905, he won the Boston Marathon.

While some have believed that the venue for the 1904 Olympics was stolen from Chicago, whether that's true or not, some participants tried to steal a win. And winner, Thomas Hicks, was denied water by his trainers who thought they were hydrating him by sponging down. The track was brutal, the day was hot, and there wasn't a lot of available water. Hicks didn't run another marathon.

