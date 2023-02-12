Stunning 1875 Greek Revival styled James Robinson McCormick House in Farmington, Missouri

The James Robinson McCormick House, 324 W. Columbia St., Farmington, Missouri. Photo by TheCatalyst31, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The historic James Robinson McCormick House is located in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). This two-story red brick house was built in 1875 for a former United States Congressman, James Robinson McCormick. In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The architectural style of this L-shaped house is Mid-19th Century Greek Revival. It has a rear ell and a white portico. There's also a brick washhouse on the grounds. The house sits on a limestone foundation and is on a large lot in a residential area. This house is absolutely stunning inside. Click here for images.

Nearly all of the architectural details, such as doors, windows, woodwork, floors, and hardware are original. (Source.)

Brief history of James Robinson McCormick

McCormick was born on August 1, 1824, close to Irondale, Missouri. He studied in Lexington, Kentucky, and attended medical school at Transylvania University. He practiced medicine in Wayne County, Missouri after he graduated from Memphis Medical College in Tennessee. He later moved to Perry County, Missouri where he set up a practice, and married Burchett Caroline Nance. They had two children. They lost their daughter at age 10. Their son, Emmett, became a doctor and took over his father's practice.

In 1862, McCormick won election to the State Senate in the Cape Girardeau District but resigned later in the year to serve as a surgeon in the Sixth Regiment of the Missouri Volunteer Infantry of the Union Army. In 1863, he was appointed as Brigadier General for District Three of the Enrolled Missouri Militia. The Militia was authorized to protect the state from guerrilla raids by the Confederate irregular forces. The men who were able-bodied were expected to serve as well as provide their own horses and weapons.

In September 1864, McCormick was captured by Confederate soldiers at Pilot Knob, supposedly after his horse was killed but he was able to escape. McCormick commanded District Three of the Militia until the end of the war. Afterward, he set up a medical practice and drug business in Arcadia, Missouri.

In Arcadia, he married second wife, Susan Elizabeth Garner. They had two children with one child dying in infancy. Their son, James Edward, became a doctor too.

In 1866, McCormick won an election to serve in the State Senate again and resigned so he could run in a special election to fill a seat in the U.S. Congress. He ran as a Democrat and was part of the 40th Congress, winning re-elections in 1868 and 1870. Running as a Democrat, McCormick won the election and became a member of the Fortieth Congress. He won two re-elections, in 1868 and 1870. He decided not to run again in 1872.

When McCormick returned to Missouri, he moved to Farmington and bought over two acres of land in 1875. This is where they built their home. McCormick continued practicing medicine and running his drug business out of their home until he opened an office downtown.

McCormick lived in his home for 22 years until he died on May 19, 1897. The house stayed in the family and was the home of a grandson, Fielding McCormick. In 1948, it was purchased by Fred Womack who lived in the house until 1997.

After Womack died, the estate was settled in a public auction in July 1997. That was when Denzel and Joann Jennings of Farmington purchased the house. Even with necessary repairs and some modernization, the integrity of the history of the home is intact.

Thanks for reading and keeping history alive!