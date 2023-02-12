Exploring the magical place of music with the revolutionary Walkman of the late 1970s

Photo by Florian Schmetz on Unsplash

Years ago when I was walking three to four miles a day before we had cell phones, I would carry my hand-held music player during the trek around a parking lot at the Kansas City Chiefs stadium. It was a wonderful time. I didn't have a Walkman, but I still enjoyed the sound outside.

Music has always been a huge part of our lives. It’s a way to express ourselves, connect with others, and bond with our friends and family. But how we listen to music has changed dramatically over the years. I had an old phonograph in my late teens and a collection of vinyl records.

The developers of the first Sony Walkman were Kozo Ohsone, general manager of the Sony Tape Recorder Business Division, and his staff, under the auspices and suggestions of [the late Masaru] Ibuka and [Akio] Morita. (Source.)

The Walkman was a real game-changer when it first came out in the late 1970s. It allowed us to take our music with us wherever we went, and it changed the way we listened to music. The Walkman was small, portable, and affordable, and it quickly became a must-have for music lovers all over the world.

Before the Walkman, we could pop a cassette into our portable tape recorders which were pretty cool when those came out. It wasn't too long before developers were trying to come up with something more compact.

The Walkman allowed us to listen to our favorite music without having to lug around a heavy record player or cassette player (right, huh?). It was also incredibly durable, which was perfect for people who were always on the go. The Walkman had a profound effect on the way we listened to music, and it’s still on the market today.

The concept of walking around listening to high-fidelity music was novel and quickly embraced as not only socially acceptable but hip. (Source.)

You could clip it on a belt or waistband and plug in your lightweight headphones. Of course, now we might think it's too big and bulky. The first Walkman went on sale in Japan in July 1979 and it only weighed 1.4 ounces at a cost of $125.

According to The Verge in a piece written eight years ago,

Over 400 million Walkman portable music players have been sold, 200 million of them cassette players. Sony retired the classic cassette tape Walkman line in 2010, and was forced to pay a huge settlement to the original inventor of the portable cassette player, Andreas Pavel. (Source.)

Andreas Pavel

Pavel claimed in 1972, he had already invented what he called a Stereobelt which was a portable cassette player. Allegedly, he took that invention to Yamaha and Phillips who claimed people wouldn't choose to listen to music outside with headphones so the idea was rejected. Even though Pavel wasn't happy, he filed a patent for the Sterobelt in 1977 in Italy and then in 1978 in the United States, UK, Germany, and Japan.

The legal discussions began in 1980 between Pavel and Sony. In 1986, "Sony agreed to pay royalties for every Walkman sold in Germany." Because Pavel wasn't credited with the invention, he sued again in 1989. For every country he had filed patents, he indicated in 2003 he would file infringement lawsuits. In 2004, there was a confidential settlement that recognized him as the inventor, and he could no longer sue Sony.

In time, other companies started coming out with their own version of the personal portable stereo and I'm sure I had one of them because of the cost factor. And, as we know, the new electronic toy would be the disc player because we went from cassettes to CDs.

You could take your Walkman on a stroll as I did, and listen to your favorite songs anywhere. In the decades since the Walkman was first introduced, portable music players have come a long way. Today, we can store thousands of songs on our phones and listen to them anytime, anywhere. But the Walkman was the first device to make music portable, and it revolutionized the way we listened to music.

Thanks for reading and rock on!