Exploring the magical place of music with the revolutionary Walkman of the late 1970s

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25RtPo_0kkVExCt00
Photo byFlorian SchmetzonUnsplash

Years ago when I was walking three to four miles a day before we had cell phones, I would carry my hand-held music player during the trek around a parking lot at the Kansas City Chiefs stadium. It was a wonderful time. I didn't have a Walkman, but I still enjoyed the sound outside.

Music has always been a huge part of our lives. It’s a way to express ourselves, connect with others, and bond with our friends and family. But how we listen to music has changed dramatically over the years. I had an old phonograph in my late teens and a collection of vinyl records.

The developers of the first Sony Walkman were Kozo Ohsone, general manager of the Sony Tape Recorder Business Division, and his staff, under the auspices and suggestions of [the late Masaru] Ibuka and [Akio] Morita. (Source.)

The Walkman was a real game-changer when it first came out in the late 1970s. It allowed us to take our music with us wherever we went, and it changed the way we listened to music. The Walkman was small, portable, and affordable, and it quickly became a must-have for music lovers all over the world.

Before the Walkman, we could pop a cassette into our portable tape recorders which were pretty cool when those came out. It wasn't too long before developers were trying to come up with something more compact.

The Walkman allowed us to listen to our favorite music without having to lug around a heavy record player or cassette player (right, huh?). It was also incredibly durable, which was perfect for people who were always on the go. The Walkman had a profound effect on the way we listened to music, and it’s still on the market today.

The concept of walking around listening to high-fidelity music was novel and quickly embraced as not only socially acceptable but hip. (Source.)

You could clip it on a belt or waistband and plug in your lightweight headphones. Of course, now we might think it's too big and bulky. The first Walkman went on sale in Japan in July 1979 and it only weighed 1.4 ounces at a cost of $125.

According to The Verge in a piece written eight years ago,

Over 400 million Walkman portable music players have been sold, 200 million of them cassette players. Sony retired the classic cassette tape Walkman line in 2010, and was forced to pay a huge settlement to the original inventor of the portable cassette player, Andreas Pavel. (Source.)

Andreas Pavel

Pavel claimed in 1972, he had already invented what he called a Stereobelt which was a portable cassette player. Allegedly, he took that invention to Yamaha and Phillips who claimed people wouldn't choose to listen to music outside with headphones so the idea was rejected. Even though Pavel wasn't happy, he filed a patent for the Sterobelt in 1977 in Italy and then in 1978 in the United States, UK, Germany, and Japan.

The legal discussions began in 1980 between Pavel and Sony. In 1986, "Sony agreed to pay royalties for every Walkman sold in Germany." Because Pavel wasn't credited with the invention, he sued again in 1989. For every country he had filed patents, he indicated in 2003 he would file infringement lawsuits. In 2004, there was a confidential settlement that recognized him as the inventor, and he could no longer sue Sony.

In time, other companies started coming out with their own version of the personal portable stereo and I'm sure I had one of them because of the cost factor. And, as we know, the new electronic toy would be the disc player because we went from cassettes to CDs.

You could take your Walkman on a stroll as I did, and listen to your favorite songs anywhere. In the decades since the Walkman was first introduced, portable music players have come a long way. Today, we can store thousands of songs on our phones and listen to them anytime, anywhere. But the Walkman was the first device to make music portable, and it revolutionized the way we listened to music.

Thanks for reading and rock on!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Music# Portable Stereo# Walkman# Sony# 1970s

Comments / 5

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
18K followers

More from CJ Coombs

Edward Craven-Walker and some interesting history about the branded Lava Lamp

As many know, the Lava Lamps were tied into the hippie or cannabis culture. They are also fun lights to watch because they're pretty and interesting. The Mathmos company in the United Kingdom makes some of the most unique lava lamps I've seen.

Read full story
Missouri State

Exploring the origin of Missouri's unofficial nickname: The Show-Me-State

There's more than one story as to how Missouri became known as the “Show Me State.” Some say it began in 1899, when Missouri Congressman, Willard Duncan Vandiver, was giving a speech in Philadelphia while attending a Naval banquet. It's said Vandiver said the following during his speech:

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Exploring the Unusual Issues of the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis

Originally, the bid for the 1904 Olympics was going to Chicago because this city won the bid to have the games there. Later, the International Olympic Committee had an issue because St . Louis had already planned on having the World's Fair named the Louisiana Purchase Exposition in the same time frame.

Read full story
Springfield, MO

The historic Landers Theatre: home to the Springfield Little Theatre, special events, and old legends

The Landers Theatre is located at 311 N. Walnut in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). The theatre was built in 1909 and if it’s not the oldest theatre in Missouri, it’s one of them. The theatre that used to be on the same site was the Baldwin Theatre. That theatre was destroyed by fire in the same year the Landers Theatre was constructed.

Read full story
2 comments

The 80s: it was a decade of fun and nostalgia

The 1980s was a decade of big hair, bright colors, and bold patterns. It was a decade of excess, and that's part of its appeal. Even if you weren't born in the 80s, there's something about the era that makes you a fan. Maybe it's the fashion, the music, or the movies. Whatever the reason, the 80s is a decade that is still very popular today.

Read full story
7 comments
Farmington, MO

Stunning 1875 Greek Revival styled James Robinson McCormick House in Farmington, Missouri

The historic James Robinson McCormick House is located in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). This two-story red brick house was built in 1875 for a former United States Congressman, James Robinson McCormick. In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Dunklin County, MO

The historic Given Owen House: an architectural gem from 1860 in Dunklin County, Missouri

In 1860, the Given Owen House was built in Four Mile, Missouri. The town was formerly known as Possum Trot. It's also near Campbell, Missouri. It's also called the Donald Hughes Home because the late Mr. Hughes and his wife were the owners at the time the home was nominated for the National Register.

Read full story
Boston, MA

The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829

A fancy hotel was essential for a community’s economic growth. In 1829, the Tremont House (also referred to as Tremont Hotel) in Boston, Massachusetts was designed by Isaiah Rogers. What set the Tremont apart from other inns was that it had private rooms, bellboys, trained staff, French cuisine, and so many modern amenities. This hotel is considered to be the first five-star American modern hotel.

Read full story
Kennett, MO

The 1923 Ely and Walker Shirt Factory No. 5 in Kennett, Missouri is associated with a former U.S. president's ancestry

The Ely and Walker Shirt Factory №5 is located at 221 South Main Street in Kennett, Missouri (Dunklin County). This historic factory was built in 1923. There were additions built in 1934, 1936, and 1937, which were necessary expansions due to the company’s growth.

Read full story
4 comments

Latte lovers, celebrate National Latte Day on February 11

What a positive way to start out your morning on February 11! That is if you enjoy lattes. National Latte Day is a day dedicated to celebrating the deliciousness of lattes! On February 11, coffee lovers can enjoy a cup of their favorite latte and appreciate its unique flavor. Whether it's an espresso-based latte or a flavored one, National Latte Day is the perfect opportunity to indulge in your favorite coffee beverage.

Read full story

Going to school in the 1980s meant you had that popular loose-leaf binder unless they were sold out

If you were a young student back in the 1980s, you probably rushed around with your parents before school started to gather up school supplies, including the Trapper Keeper you wanted. And, if there weren't any left, did you get super disappointed?

Read full story
333 comments
Miller County, MO

There's really a town in Missouri called Mary's Home and it's where the historic P.A. Sanning Store began

Marys Home is located in Miller County, Missouri. It's an unincorporated community on Missouri Route H. It's about five miles southeast of Eugene, Missouri. Early German immigrants settled in this area.

Read full story
2 comments

If you remember when a waterbed was the thing to own, you might be surprised to know they're still on the market

For those who weren’t born in the 1970s, here’s waterbed defined. Essentially, a waterbed is a mattress that’s filled with water. Make sure you don’t rest on it with any sharp objects.

Read full story
1105 comments
Appleton City, MO

Appleton City, Missouri was named after New York American publisher, William Henry Appleton

Appleton City, Missouri is the largest city in St. Clair County. According to the 2020 census, the population was 1,032. Appleton City was platted in 1870 but initially, was named Arlington.

Read full story
Charleston, MO

Historic McClutchen Theatre in Charleston, Missouri is not forgotten but needs a lot of restoration

The McCutchen Theater is a picture of history. It's located at 106 East Commercial Street in Charleston, Missouri (Mississippi County). The architectural styles of this building included Art Deco and the Moderne style, both of the Modern Movement.

Read full story
Rhineland, MO

The 1852 Heinrich Gloe House is a restored pioneer home in Rhineland, Missouri and represents history of immigration

Rhineland is a village in Montgomery County, Missouri. According to Data USA, the 2020 census record of Rhineland’s population was 107. Its name came from German immigrants who were from the Rhine river region in Europe. Rhineland was one of the first towns that accepted federal funds to be located out of the flood plain. It had been devastated by the flood of 1993. The houses had to be moved one and a half miles uphill.

Read full story
2 comments
Gasconade County, MO

Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800s

The Ruskaup House is a historic home located near Drake, Missouri in Gasconade County. This is a vernacular German farmhouse made of rubble stone. This house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on March 29, 1983.

Read full story
2 comments
Saline County, MO

Historic William B. Sappington House in Saline County, Missouri

The William B. Sappington House (also known as Prairie Park) located about three miles southwest of Arrow Rock, Missouri (Saline County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on January 21, 1970.

Read full story
1 comments
Sedalia, MO

Historic Hotel Bothwell built in 1927 is still active in Sedalia, Missouri

Hotel Bothwell is an old hotel located at 103 East Fourth Street in Sedalia, Missouri (Pettis County). This historic hotel was built in 1927. The architect was a Chicago firm, H.L. Stevens & Company, and the architectural style is Classical Revival. The hotel was built with reinforced concrete and made of tan brick and stone trim. On September 8, 1989, this hotel was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Sedalia Commercial Historic District.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy