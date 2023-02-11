The historic Given Owen House: an architectural gem from 1860 in Dunklin County, Missouri

In 1860, the Given Owen House was built in Four Mile, Missouri. The town was formerly known as Possum Trot. It's also near Campbell, Missouri. It's also called the Donald Hughes Home because the late Mr. Hughes and his wife were the owners at the time the home was nominated for the National Register.

The architectural style is Louisiana Tidewater. The lumber used to construct the dwelling was native Cyprus and Poplar. It has a verandah and there's a barn on the property. In 1983, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

In 1970, a walk-out basement was dug out made of concrete block and is on half the building on the north side. It is supposedly the oldest existing home in Dunklin County, Missouri.

When the house was nominated for the NRHP, the dado and kickboard were still in place through most of the interior. The boards still had the markings of when the building was used as a hospital and post office. A dado is the lower part of a wall and above that is a dado rail that separates it from the top portion of the wall. The kickboard is the strip that meets the floor at the bottom of the wall.

Example of a dado wall at the bottom half of wall. The dado rail, or chair rail, is in the middle. Photo by Egmason, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1970, the portion of the walls above the dado rail was paneled. The ceilings of the rooms except for the kitchen were 13 feet high.

The Given Owen House and accompanying barn are all that exist in Four Mile. Economic influences on the town were associated with the southern part of the Mississippi Valley.

Leander J. Taylor

The house was built by Leander J. Taylor who was a local merchant and well-known in the area. He was also the sheriff in this region. He contributed to the growth of the town. He was influential in having Four Mile be a stop for the stagecoach line. As such, the town had a post office and a hotel located on Old Military Road. Before the Civil War, this road was between Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Once the war broke out, the Secessionist Missouri State Guard was formed by Taylor and the house served as headquarters. In the spring of 1863, the house was a field hospital for Confederate Troops.

Dr. Given Owens

In 1865, Dr. Given Owen bought the house from Taylor. He used it as a residence and place to practice medicine. Dr. Owen was also a judge of Dunklin County in the Probate and Common Pleas Court. While he continued to live in the town, the house was also serving as a local post office.

In 1876, Dr. Owen partnered with Dr. Louis McCutchen. The McCutchens were a prominent family in Campbell, Missouri. Until 1882, the house also served as a general merchandising store. In 1877, Dr. Louis McCutchen married Dr. Owen's daughter and he later moved his business to Campbell once the railroad passed Four-Mile.

As the town of Campbell became more populated, the decline of Four Mile began. The Given Owen Home still remains a prominent feature in the area that serves as a reminder of the early pioneer days and the effects of the Civil War in northwest Dunklin County.

This home, built in 1860, as well as the former hamlet of Four Mile, is located just northwest of Campbell, Mo. at the end of County Road 225a. According to most historical accounts, it is the oldest remaining home in Dunklin County. (Source.)

The home remained in the Owens family for decades. In 1971, the grandson of Dr. Given Owen, Owen McCutchen, sold the house to Donald Hughes and his wife, Marietta.

Dr. Given Owen was born on May 9, 1818, in Hickman County, Kentucky. He died on December 5, 1889, at age 71 in Four Mile, Missouri. Click here to see images associated with the home.

