Latte lovers, celebrate National Latte Day on February 11

CJ Coombs

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

What a positive way to start out your morning on February 11! That is if you enjoy lattes.

National Latte Day is a day dedicated to celebrating the deliciousness of lattes! On February 11, coffee lovers can enjoy a cup of their favorite latte and appreciate its unique flavor. Whether it's an espresso-based latte or a flavored one, National Latte Day is the perfect opportunity to indulge in your favorite coffee beverage.

The latte is among America’s big four caffeine products, along with espresso, cappuccino, and ice coffees. (Source.)

The day celebrates the goodness and aroma of this coffee drink made of espresso and steamed milk. Coffee lovers go to their favorite coffee nook and celebrate this delicious beverage and share their favorite recipes and tips on how to make the perfect cup of latte. It's versatile too, it can be served hot or cold.

Basically, if you've never had a latte, it's a coffee drink made from combining espresso with steamed milk and milk foam.

What used to be Caffe Mediterraneum, Berkeley, California.Photo bySarichkaa, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons'

Allegedly, Caffè Mediterraneum (referred to as Caffè Med), now defunct, developed the first latte. This establishment ws located on Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley, California and it was a popular venue. It was also one of the oldest coffeehouses. Telegraph Avenue carries a lot of history.

When the Med still maintained a website, it indicated one of its owners, Lino Meiorin, was the first Italian-trained barista in the Bay Area. He claimed to have created the latte in the 1950s. Supposedly, when customers weren't accustomed to the intense flavor of the traditional Italian cappuccino, they would ask the owner for more milk.

Lino then came up with the idea of making a larger drink with the espresso and adding more steamed milk and calling it a caffe latte. On November 30th, 2016, the Med closed for renovations but the space was converted to a chain restaurant.

Latte is an Italian word that literally translates to 'milk,' and if you went to Italy and asked for a 'latte,' you would be given a glass of milk instead. (Source.)

The art displayed on lattes had already been made in Italy, but supposedly, as far as taking the latte art public, that came from coffeehouses in the United States.

Starbucks has always been my go-to venue for coffee away from home. There are several notable coffee houses in the Kansas City area you might want to venture out and try. According to Eat, Drink, Dive in Kansas City (https://eatdrinkdive.com/), click here to check out the site's suggested dozen of the best coffee shops in the city.

So go to your favorite coffee joint and celebrate National Latte Day by grabbing a warm cup of your favorite latte! If you're a latte lover, I bet you wish you had one right now.

Thanks for reading.

