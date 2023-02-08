Going to school in the 1980s meant you had that popular loose-leaf binder unless they were sold out

Retro design, Trapper Keeper binder. Photo by Trapper Keeper Binder, Retro Design, 1 Inch Binder/eBay

If you were a young student back in the 1980s, you probably rushed around with your parents before school started to gather up school supplies, including the Trapper Keeper you wanted. And, if there weren't any left, did you get super disappointed?

Launched in 1978, Trapper Keeper was one of the first student organization systems on the market. More than 75 million Trapper Keepers have been sold since its introduction. (Source.)

The Trapper Keeper was created by Mead (a division of ACCO Brands). This loose-leaf binder was essential to keeping your school life organized. All your pocket folders (Trappers) for each school subject could fit in there and it was held together by Velcro on the flap that wrapped around the binder. This binder was popular from the late 1970s through the 1990s and if you didn't know, they came back in 2021. Now Mead also has the Trapper Keeper Monthly Planner.

Imagine having a middle schooler in the 80s carrying one around, and hopefully, one that had a super cool design, and fast forward, your middle schooler now has her or his own family.

Trappers were the folders you stored in the Trapper Keeper. Photo by Trapper Keeper Folders/Reddit

The Trapper Keeper brings back all those school memories including the sound of Velcro ripping from your folder in the classroom.

The inventor of the popular binder was Ernest Bryant "Crutch" Crutchfield (b. Feb. 5, 1937, d. Aug. 21, 2022). He had seven U.S. Patents in his name. Crutchfield was employed by Mead for 34 years and he did his research to come up with an idea of how students could organize their subjects in one notebook.

If you want the Trapper Keeper items before the next school year, they can be ordered online at Mead or Wal-Mart.

