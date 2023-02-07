There's really a town in Missouri called Mary's Home and it's where the historic P.A. Sanning Store began

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zc3FB_0kfbwAjx00
P.A. Sanning Store, nka Corner Market, Mary's Home, Missouri.Photo byMH Corner Market/Facebook.

Marys Home is located in Miller County, Missouri. It's an unincorporated community on Missouri Route H. It's about five miles southeast of Eugene, Missouri. Early German immigrants settled in this area.

Marys Home began to develop around St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in the 1880s. It was named after Virgin Marry. There was a post office established in 1884 and operated until 1918.

P.A. Sanning Store

On June 16, 2005, the P.A. Sanning Store located at 256 Highway H in Mary's Home was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The architect and builder was Henry J. Sanning.

The store has also been known as E.M. Schell & Company and is currently known as The Corner Market. This historic general store was built in 1906. It's a rectangular building consisting of one story. It was a good example of a constructed ornamental tin front with tall storefront windows.

German immigrants started moving into eastern Miller County around 1870. They founded Mary's Home in 1883. Where a previous general store had burned, the P.A. Sanning Store was built on the same site by Henry Sanning. His brother, Pete, along with Pete's wife, Annie, ran the store until 1933 when Annie died.

From 1906 to 1913, there was a post office in the store when Theodore Roosevelt and William H. Taft were Presidents. It closed during World War I and Mary's Home became part of the Eugene, Missouri postal route.

100 years ago yellow pine forests were native to Mary's Home. Because the wood was so popular for building, the yellow pine tree has almost entirely disappeared from the forests around Mary's Home. (Source.)

This general store building, like others in different small towns, always has a role in how the local community develops. From 1906 until 1955 the store was a commercial center in Mary's Home, and it still supports the community's needs. The building has been preserved well and is the only surviving store in its area.

Henry J. Sanning

In 1893, Henry Sanning married Mary Tellman. They lived in Eugene and had a large house with a garage. Henry was known as a builder. He built the Schell Trading Company store in Eugene and three other stores in the towns of St. Elizabeth, St. Thomas, and Mary's Home. Out of the stores he built, what was previously known as the P.A. Sanning Store is the only one that still operates.

There is a 1903 photograph of Peter and Anna taken on the day of their wedding in the Mary's Home Parish Centennial Book. (Source.)

Because the general store was in a somewhat isolated community, it was a social center for the town's people. It was a place like other general stores of its era, where you could barter your goods in exchange for something you might need.

When Annie died, no one was able to run the store. Henry requested Emil and Tillie Schell of the Schell Trading Company to take it over. They managed his other stores. Henry and Emil had a close relationship. The Schells signed a 15-year note to pay for the property and took possession on April 21, 1933. In 1948, the deed of ownership was transferred to the Schells by Henry. Tillie ran the P. A. Sanning Store and the name was changed to the E. M. Schell & Company.

The store changed hands since 1951 several times. When it was sold in 1983, the new owners changed the name to The Corner Market. Until that time, the store was identified by the owner's name. The Corner Market was sold in July 1995. Again, it was sold in 1997 and 1998.

On November 18, 1998, the current owners even restored the P. A. Sanning name on the front facade of the building.

A community bulletin board hangs on the wall as a reminder the store is not only the retail commercial center, it is also a Mary's Home community center. (Source.)

Thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# General Store# Marys Home Mo# Miller County# Henry J Sanning# Corner Market

Comments / 2

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
18K followers

More from CJ Coombs

Farmington, MO

Stunning 1875 Greek Revival styled James Robinson McCormick House in Farmington, Missouri

The historic James Robinson McCormick House is located in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). This two-story red brick house was built in 1875 for a former United States Congressman, James Robinson McCormick. In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story

Exploring the magical place of music with the revolutionary Walkman of the late 1970s

Years ago when I was walking three to four miles a day before we had cell phones, I would carry my hand-held music player during the trek around a parking lot at the Kansas City Chiefs stadium. It was a wonderful time. I didn't have a Walkman, but I still enjoyed the sound outside.

Read full story
4 comments
Dunklin County, MO

The historic Given Owen House: an architectural gem from 1860 in Dunklin County, Missouri

In 1860, the Given Owen House was built in Four Mile, Missouri. The town was formerly known as Possum Trot. It's also near Campbell, Missouri. It's also called the Donald Hughes Home because the late Mr. Hughes and his wife were the owners at the time the home was nominated for the National Register.

Read full story
Boston, MA

The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829

A fancy hotel was essential for a community’s economic growth. In 1829, the Tremont House (also referred to as Tremont Hotel) in Boston, Massachusetts was designed by Isaiah Rogers. What set the Tremont apart from other inns was that it had private rooms, bellboys, trained staff, French cuisine, and so many modern amenities. This hotel is considered to be the first five-star American modern hotel.

Read full story
Kennett, MO

The 1923 Ely and Walker Shirt Factory No. 5 in Kennett, Missouri is associated with a former U.S. president's ancestry

The Ely and Walker Shirt Factory №5 is located at 221 South Main Street in Kennett, Missouri (Dunklin County). This historic factory was built in 1923. There were additions built in 1934, 1936, and 1937, which were necessary expansions due to the company’s growth.

Read full story
4 comments

Latte lovers, celebrate National Latte Day on February 11

What a positive way to start out your morning on February 11! That is if you enjoy lattes. National Latte Day is a day dedicated to celebrating the deliciousness of lattes! On February 11, coffee lovers can enjoy a cup of their favorite latte and appreciate its unique flavor. Whether it's an espresso-based latte or a flavored one, National Latte Day is the perfect opportunity to indulge in your favorite coffee beverage.

Read full story

Going to school in the 1980s meant you had that popular loose-leaf binder unless they were sold out

If you were a young student back in the 1980s, you probably rushed around with your parents before school started to gather up school supplies, including the Trapper Keeper you wanted. And, if there weren't any left, did you get super disappointed?

Read full story
330 comments

If you remember when a waterbed was the thing to own, you might be surprised to know they're still on the market

For those who weren’t born in the 1970s, here’s waterbed defined. Essentially, a waterbed is a mattress that’s filled with water. Make sure you don’t rest on it with any sharp objects.

Read full story
1057 comments
Appleton City, MO

Appleton City, Missouri was named after New York American publisher, William Henry Appleton

Appleton City, Missouri is the largest city in St. Clair County. According to the 2020 census, the population was 1,032. Appleton City was platted in 1870 but initially, was named Arlington.

Read full story
Charleston, MO

Historic McClutchen Theatre in Charleston, Missouri is not forgotten but needs a lot of restoration

The McCutchen Theater is a picture of history. It's located at 106 East Commercial Street in Charleston, Missouri (Mississippi County). The architectural styles of this building included Art Deco and the Moderne style, both of the Modern Movement.

Read full story
Rhineland, MO

The 1852 Heinrich Gloe House is a restored pioneer home in Rhineland, Missouri and represents history of immigration

Rhineland is a village in Montgomery County, Missouri. According to Data USA, the 2020 census record of Rhineland’s population was 107. Its name came from German immigrants who were from the Rhine river region in Europe. Rhineland was one of the first towns that accepted federal funds to be located out of the flood plain. It had been devastated by the flood of 1993. The houses had to be moved one and a half miles uphill.

Read full story
2 comments
Gasconade County, MO

Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800s

The Ruskaup House is a historic home located near Drake, Missouri in Gasconade County. This is a vernacular German farmhouse made of rubble stone. This house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on March 29, 1983.

Read full story
2 comments
Saline County, MO

Historic William B. Sappington House in Saline County, Missouri

The William B. Sappington House (also known as Prairie Park) located about three miles southwest of Arrow Rock, Missouri (Saline County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on January 21, 1970.

Read full story
1 comments
Sedalia, MO

Historic Hotel Bothwell built in 1927 is still active in Sedalia, Missouri

Hotel Bothwell is an old hotel located at 103 East Fourth Street in Sedalia, Missouri (Pettis County). This historic hotel was built in 1927. The architect was a Chicago firm, H.L. Stevens & Company, and the architectural style is Classical Revival. The hotel was built with reinforced concrete and made of tan brick and stone trim. On September 8, 1989, this hotel was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Sedalia Commercial Historic District.

Read full story
Fayette, MO

Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, Missouri

On January 23, 1998, the Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House located in Fayette, Missouri (Howard County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also a contributing property in the South Main Street Historic District.

Read full story
Keytesville, MO

The original section of the historic Redding-Hill House in Keytesville, Missouri was built in 1832

The historic Redding–Hill House is located in Keytesville, Missouri (Chariton County). It's also been referred to as the Hill Homestead or the House of Seven Hills. The original part of this house was constructed in 1832.

Read full story
Lebanon, MO

Historic Wallace House in Lebanon, Missouri was built in 1876-1877

The historic Wallace House is located at 230 Harwood Avenue in Lebanon, Missouri (Laclede County). On March 22, 1984, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Missouri State

The satisfying smell of bacon is the star of the weekend home breakfast, the breakfast buffet, and the BLT sandwich

We all rush to the kitchen table on weekend mornings when we smell bacon cooking. That salt-cured pork is a favorite side dish option at breakfast. You can make BLTs with it or chop it up for a salad ingredient, or wrap it around your ground chuck meatloaf for added flavoring. You can also purchase bacon made from other meats like turkey.

Read full story
Jefferson City, MO

The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869

The Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House located at 924 Jefferson Street in Jefferson City, Missouri (Cole County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 and is inclusive of the Multiple Property Listing of Historic Southside (Munichburg). It's also been referred to as the Smith House or the Sandy House. The two-story house was built in 1869. The architectural style is Italianate. It has a stone foundation and brick walls.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy