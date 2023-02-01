Fayette, MO

Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, Missouri

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RmRmB_0kXv9F5a00
Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House, Fayette, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

On January 23, 1998, the Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House located in Fayette, Missouri (Howard County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also a contributing property in the South Main Street Historic District.

This dwelling has also been referred to as the Thomas Payne House and the Benjamin Smith House because they also owned the home. 

This two-story house located at 308 South Main Street was built around 1860. It’s a brick I-house with three bays, and it has a two-story rear ell. In the front is a wide porch. This Late Victorian-style home has a stone and concrete foundation with weatherboard walls. The architect or builder of the home is unknown.

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, some additions were built to the house. In 1901, there was some significant remodeling. The size of the property’s lot is a little over a one-half acre. The ornamental woodwork in the home was created and installed by Edwin Walton Bedford Jr. before he died in 1918.

Bedford's work includes two mantels, a door, a built-in China cabinet, parts of the ornate staircase, and a pair of scrollwork screens. (Source.)

The Bedford House isn’t far from Fayette’s courthouse square. Fayette was named after General Lafayette, in honor of his expected visit to the United States in 1823, the year the town was laid out. Fayette is also the county seat of Howard County and was incorporated in 1826.

The Bedford house represents an extended construction project which began as a small one-story dwelling and a couple of rooms before 1850. At that time, it was owned by Samuel Crews. In July 1850, a one-acre parcel of Crews’ property was sold to Beverly A. Shepperd and his wife. It could be that Shepperd built the original building. Interestingly, what was the early house is the dining room and part of the kitchen in the Bedford house. There was a large brick fireplace in the rear wall of the dining room that used to provide heat and a place to cook.

In January of 1867, another resident of the home, Benjamin Smith, sold the house and a total of 2.57 acres of land to Thomas Payne who was a banker and leader in the community. This property stayed in the Payne family for 119 years. When Payne died, the property was passed on to his daughter, Nora, and her husband, Edwin Walton Bedford. After that, it belonged to their son, Edwin Jefferson Bedford.

Thomas Payne and Edwin Walton Bedford both were engaged in the banking business. They were also leading citizens in Fayette.

Nora Payne Bedford also lived in this house from her childhood years until she died at age 86. She was also respected in the community. Their son (and I suspect named after her father), Thomas Payne Bedford, also lived in the house most of his life. As an active resident in the community, he served as a state representative for Howard County twice.

Nora's father, Thomas Payne, was born in Scott County, Kentucky in 1820, and moved to Missouri with his parents in 1822. His father, Robert Payne, was an early settler in Howard County. He moved his wife and young daughter to Fayette about 1862, and in 1867, he bought the property from Smith. He lived there with his family until his death 34 years later.

The Fayette Bank remained in operation, and in Payne's family, until the Great Depression. The bank operated out of a building located just a few blocks north of the house, on the courthouse square. (Source.)

Edwin was a cashier at Fayette Bank until his death. He and Nora lived with her parents. When their son, Thomas, was born, that may have initiated the expansion of the house.

Thomas Payne died on March 1, 1901. Just a few months after his death, Edwin and Nora bought the property from Payne’s widow, Martha Payne. Since she wasn’t part of the 1910 census, the assumption is she died not long after her husband. A major remodeling project followed the purchase.

Aside from perfecting his woodworking skills inside the home, Edwin also made several large pieces of furniture that stayed with the house into the 1980s. One of his last creations was a decorated walnut library table which he is said to have had an affinity for.

An inscription on the bottom of the table includes not only his signature but an explanation of how he got the wood to build it. It was fashioned from a massive walnut plank from Virginia which was brought to the area by an early settler. (Source.)

By 1920, the household was reduced to Nora and her sons. In 1918, Edwin died after an operation in St. Louis. He was 64. For 40 years, Nora worked as a primary school teacher. It’s interesting she lived in her childhood home until she died in 1943. For 40 years, Nora worked as a primary school teacher. It’s interesting she lived in her childhood home until she died in 1943.

The Bedford brothers both died in the 1950s, Edwin Jefferson in 1953, and Thomas in 1958. The house sat largely vacant for several decades after that. Relatives of Edwin Jefferson Bedford stayed there for some of the summer months, but the house was empty the rest of the time. (Source.)

Finally, in 1986, Edwin J.'s widow and daughter auctioned off the house and its contents. The furnishings stayed in the home just as they had when Edwin and Nora were alive, and their clothes were still hanging in the closets.

The furnishings and other contents were sold separately from the house. Edwin Bedford’s woodwork was in good condition at the time the house was nominated for the National Register.

Thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Historic Home# Fayette Mo# Howard County# Edwin Bedford# Thomas Payne

Comments / 0

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
16K followers

More from CJ Coombs

Charleston, MO

Historic McClutchen Theatre in Charleston, Missouri is not forgotten but needs a lot of restoration

The McCutchen Theater is a picture of history. It's located at 106 East Commercial Street in Charleston, Missouri (Mississippi County). The architectural styles of this building included Art Deco and the Moderne style, both of the Modern Movement.

Read full story
Rhineland, MO

The 1852 Heinrich Gloe House is a restored pioneer home in Rhineland, Missouri and represents history of immigration

Rhineland is a village in Montgomery County, Missouri. According to Data USA, the 2020 census record of Rhineland’s population was 107. Its name came from German immigrants who were from the Rhine river region in Europe. Rhineland was one of the first towns that accepted federal funds to be located out of the flood plain. It had been devastated by the flood of 1993. The houses had to be moved one and a half miles uphill.

Read full story
Gasconade County, MO

Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800s

The Ruskaup House is a historic home located near Drake, Missouri in Gasconade County. This is a vernacular German farmhouse made of rubble stone. This house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on March 29, 1983.

Read full story
1 comments
Saline County, MO

Historic William B. Sappington House in Saline County, Missouri

The William B. Sappington House (also known as Prairie Park) located about three miles southwest of Arrow Rock, Missouri (Saline County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on January 21, 1970.

Read full story
1 comments
Sedalia, MO

Historic Hotel Bothwell built in 1927 is still active in Sedalia, Missouri

Hotel Bothwell is an old hotel located at 103 East Fourth Street in Sedalia, Missouri (Pettis County). This historic hotel was built in 1927. The architect was a Chicago firm, H.L. Stevens & Company, and the architectural style is Classical Revival. The hotel was built with reinforced concrete and made of tan brick and stone trim. On September 8, 1989, this hotel was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Sedalia Commercial Historic District.

Read full story
Keytesville, MO

The original section of the historic Redding-Hill House in Keytesville, Missouri was built in 1832

The historic Redding–Hill House is located in Keytesville, Missouri (Chariton County). It's also been referred to as the Hill Homestead or the House of Seven Hills. The original part of this house was constructed in 1832.

Read full story
Lebanon, MO

Historic Wallace House in Lebanon, Missouri was built in 1876-1877

The historic Wallace House is located at 230 Harwood Avenue in Lebanon, Missouri (Laclede County). On March 22, 1984, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Missouri State

The satisfying smell of bacon is the star of the weekend home breakfast, the breakfast buffet, and the BLT sandwich

We all rush to the kitchen table on weekend mornings when we smell bacon cooking. That salt-cured pork is a favorite side dish option at breakfast. You can make BLTs with it or chop it up for a salad ingredient, or wrap it around your ground chuck meatloaf for added flavoring. You can also purchase bacon made from other meats like turkey.

Read full story
Jefferson City, MO

The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869

The Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House located at 924 Jefferson Street in Jefferson City, Missouri (Cole County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 and is inclusive of the Multiple Property Listing of Historic Southside (Munichburg). It's also been referred to as the Smith House or the Sandy House. The two-story house was built in 1869. The architectural style is Italianate. It has a stone foundation and brick walls.

Read full story
1 comments
Nevada, MO

The 1937 Missouri State Hospital No. 3 building was repurposed into Ash Place Apartments

What used to be known as the Infirmary Building, Missouri State Hospital No. 3 (aka Nevada State Hospital) is now Ash Place Apartments. This large X-shaped building is located at 2095 N. Ash Street in Nevada, Missouri. In 2005, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
8 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885

This historic house is over 135 years old. Referred to as the Dr. George Ashe Bronson House, it was built in 1885 in St. Louis, Missouri on the corner of Washington and Compton Avenues. Dr. Bronson was a prominent dentist.

Read full story
6 comments
Caledonia, MO

Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 years

Back in the day, so to speak, general stores in small-town and rural America were the main resources for needs. People didn’t just go there for canned goods or fertilizer. They also went there for things like candy and ice cream, and local gossip.

Read full story
5 comments
Tipton, MO

The construction and history of the Maclay Mansion in Tipton, Missouri began in 1858

Located at 209 West Howard Street in Tipton, Missouri is the Maclay Mansion (also known as the Rosehill Seminary, Gleim Mansion, or called the Maclay Home). The home was built between 1858-1860. The two-and-a-half-story home shows five bays on the main facade and is "L" shaped. In 1979, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, MO

Historic McKittrick Farmers Mercantile of Montgomery County, Missouri surpassed turning 100 years old

A general store served more than staples in a rural community. McKittrick Farmers Mercantile is a historic commercial building located at 500 Washington Street in McKittrick, Missouri. It was built around 1897. It's a two-story building with a concrete foundation and brick walls. In 2004, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Click here for more pictures.

Read full story
Marshall, MO

The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, Missouri

Fitzgibbon Hospitalis historic. It's located at 868 S. Brunswick Avenue in Marshall, Missouri (Saline County). Originally built in 1923, it contained two stories designed in the Classical Revival style. In 1955, a five-story addition was built with the architectural style of the Modern Movement. In 2012, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments
Marshall, MO

Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architecture

Baity Hall is a historic part of Missouri Valley College, a private institution located in Marshall, Missouri. The college is located at 500 East College in Marshall, Missouri (Saline County). The architectural styles of this building built in 1889 include Victorian and Romanesque.

Read full story
3 comments
California, MO

The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row houses

In 1984, the Gray-Wood Buildings located at 401, 403, 405, and 407 N. High Street in California, Missouri were added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). Other names for these buildings have included Inglish, Kay & Cartwright Office Building, and White Residence & Gallery, but there have been other businesses run in the buildings.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years old

There are 26 locations of Five Guys in Missouri. I don't know if it's the best hamburger, but I'll say it's one of my favorites. I've only been there a handful of times since they first came to Kansas City and have never been disappointed. You certainly get an ample amount of fries, whether you need them or not.

Read full story
318 comments
Carrollton, MO

Historic U.S. Post Office in Carrollton, Missouri, a city established in 1833

This historic U.S. Post Office (pictured above) was built between the years 1910 and 1912. It's located at 101 N. Folger Street in Carrollton, Missouri (Carroll County). The architectural style is Second Renaissance Revival. It's a rectangular two-story building and has a full basement and attic. On May 12, 1977, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy