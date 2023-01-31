Keytesville, MO

The original section of the historic Redding-Hill House in Keytesville, Missouri was built in 1832

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMqlh_0kWoEruS00
Redding-Hill House, Keytesville, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The historic Redding–Hill House is located in Keytesville, Missouri (Chariton County). It's also been referred to as the Hill Homestead or the House of Seven Hills. The original part of this house was constructed in 1832.

This house began as a one-story rectangular-shaped house. Over 44 years, from 1832 to around 1876, it kept getting added to with more sections. In 1969, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This is an old dwelling that has so much potential (Click here for some images from the realtor.com site.) At the time the house was nominated for inclusion on the National Register, the address was listed as 100 West North Street. According to real estate sites, the address is listed as 100 West Finnell Drive.

The house is composed of inherently different or distinct sections and these sections were all brought together with the large wooden porch. It's understandable how the original rectangular house could get lost inside of all of the additions which probably came on when the family started growing.

William R. Redding

William Redding was the home's original owner and builder. Redding was a native of Virginia. In 1832, he built the original one-story dwelling on a 60-acre farm tract. He died on November 4, 1869, at age 56 after being murdered for his money.

In 1851, Redding's daughter, Bettie A. Redding, married William Eustus Hill who became a successful bank and tobacco dealer. Bettie died at the young age of 36 on November 25, 1869. In 1872, Hill acquired the house. He married his second wife, Sallie Scott, and together they had five children. Mr. Hill founded the Bank of Keytesville in 1872. It was during this time that the house was called the House of Seven Hills.

In 1955, Mr. and Mrs. Ben H. Kinkhorst purchased the home. Mrs. Kinkhorst's great-grandmother was a first cousin to William R. Redding. When Mrs. Kinkhorst died in 1962, her daughters jointly owned the property.

One of her daughters, Mrs. John Karksbury, along with her husband, resided in the house at the time it was being nominated for the National Register. During the summer months, the house used to be open to the public beginning in 1957.

Keytesville, Missouri

Keytesville is the county seat of Chariton County and was officially established in 1833. According to the 2020 census, the population was 440. The town was named after James Keyte who also built the first home and business here. The town's first hotel was built by Isaac Redding in 1842. He was also a sibling to William R. Redding.

In 1868, Keytesville was incorporated by Missouri, and in 1883, it was incorporated as a Missouri 4th-class city. Click here to read more about historic Keytesville.

Thank you for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Redding Hill House# Keytesville Mo# William R Redding# William E Hill# Chariton County Mo

Comments / 0

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
16K followers

More from CJ Coombs

Rhineland, MO

The 1852 Heinrich Gloe House is a restored pioneer home in Rhineland, Missouri and represents history of immigration

Rhineland is a village in Montgomery County, Missouri. According to Data USA, the 2020 census record of Rhineland’s population was 107. Its name came from German immigrants who were from the Rhine river region in Europe. Rhineland was one of the first towns that accepted federal funds to be located out of the flood plain. It had been devastated by the flood of 1993. The houses had to be moved one and a half miles uphill.

Read full story
Gasconade County, MO

Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800s

The Ruskaup House is a historic home located near Drake, Missouri in Gasconade County. This is a vernacular German farmhouse made of rubble stone. This house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on March 29, 1983.

Read full story
1 comments
Saline County, MO

Historic William B. Sappington House in Saline County, Missouri

The William B. Sappington House (also known as Prairie Park) located about three miles southwest of Arrow Rock, Missouri (Saline County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on January 21, 1970.

Read full story
1 comments
Sedalia, MO

Historic Hotel Bothwell built in 1927 is still active in Sedalia, Missouri

Hotel Bothwell is an old hotel located at 103 East Fourth Street in Sedalia, Missouri (Pettis County). This historic hotel was built in 1927. The architect was a Chicago firm, H.L. Stevens & Company, and the architectural style is Classical Revival. The hotel was built with reinforced concrete and made of tan brick and stone trim. On September 8, 1989, this hotel was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Sedalia Commercial Historic District.

Read full story
Fayette, MO

Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, Missouri

On January 23, 1998, the Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House located in Fayette, Missouri (Howard County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also a contributing property in the South Main Street Historic District.

Read full story
Lebanon, MO

Historic Wallace House in Lebanon, Missouri was built in 1876-1877

The historic Wallace House is located at 230 Harwood Avenue in Lebanon, Missouri (Laclede County). On March 22, 1984, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Missouri State

The satisfying smell of bacon is the star of the weekend home breakfast, the breakfast buffet, and the BLT sandwich

We all rush to the kitchen table on weekend mornings when we smell bacon cooking. That salt-cured pork is a favorite side dish option at breakfast. You can make BLTs with it or chop it up for a salad ingredient, or wrap it around your ground chuck meatloaf for added flavoring. You can also purchase bacon made from other meats like turkey.

Read full story
Jefferson City, MO

The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869

The Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House located at 924 Jefferson Street in Jefferson City, Missouri (Cole County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 and is inclusive of the Multiple Property Listing of Historic Southside (Munichburg). It's also been referred to as the Smith House or the Sandy House. The two-story house was built in 1869. The architectural style is Italianate. It has a stone foundation and brick walls.

Read full story
1 comments
Nevada, MO

The 1937 Missouri State Hospital No. 3 building was repurposed into Ash Place Apartments

What used to be known as the Infirmary Building, Missouri State Hospital No. 3 (aka Nevada State Hospital) is now Ash Place Apartments. This large X-shaped building is located at 2095 N. Ash Street in Nevada, Missouri. In 2005, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
7 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885

This historic house is over 135 years old. Referred to as the Dr. George Ashe Bronson House, it was built in 1885 in St. Louis, Missouri on the corner of Washington and Compton Avenues. Dr. Bronson was a prominent dentist.

Read full story
6 comments
Caledonia, MO

Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 years

Back in the day, so to speak, general stores in small-town and rural America were the main resources for needs. People didn’t just go there for canned goods or fertilizer. They also went there for things like candy and ice cream, and local gossip.

Read full story
5 comments
Tipton, MO

The construction and history of the Maclay Mansion in Tipton, Missouri began in 1858

Located at 209 West Howard Street in Tipton, Missouri is the Maclay Mansion (also known as the Rosehill Seminary, Gleim Mansion, or called the Maclay Home). The home was built between 1858-1860. The two-and-a-half-story home shows five bays on the main facade and is "L" shaped. In 1979, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, MO

Historic McKittrick Farmers Mercantile of Montgomery County, Missouri surpassed turning 100 years old

A general store served more than staples in a rural community. McKittrick Farmers Mercantile is a historic commercial building located at 500 Washington Street in McKittrick, Missouri. It was built around 1897. It's a two-story building with a concrete foundation and brick walls. In 2004, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Click here for more pictures.

Read full story
Marshall, MO

The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, Missouri

Fitzgibbon Hospitalis historic. It's located at 868 S. Brunswick Avenue in Marshall, Missouri (Saline County). Originally built in 1923, it contained two stories designed in the Classical Revival style. In 1955, a five-story addition was built with the architectural style of the Modern Movement. In 2012, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments
Marshall, MO

Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architecture

Baity Hall is a historic part of Missouri Valley College, a private institution located in Marshall, Missouri. The college is located at 500 East College in Marshall, Missouri (Saline County). The architectural styles of this building built in 1889 include Victorian and Romanesque.

Read full story
3 comments
California, MO

The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row houses

In 1984, the Gray-Wood Buildings located at 401, 403, 405, and 407 N. High Street in California, Missouri were added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). Other names for these buildings have included Inglish, Kay & Cartwright Office Building, and White Residence & Gallery, but there have been other businesses run in the buildings.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years old

There are 26 locations of Five Guys in Missouri. I don't know if it's the best hamburger, but I'll say it's one of my favorites. I've only been there a handful of times since they first came to Kansas City and have never been disappointed. You certainly get an ample amount of fries, whether you need them or not.

Read full story
318 comments
Carrollton, MO

Historic U.S. Post Office in Carrollton, Missouri, a city established in 1833

This historic U.S. Post Office (pictured above) was built between the years 1910 and 1912. It's located at 101 N. Folger Street in Carrollton, Missouri (Carroll County). The architectural style is Second Renaissance Revival. It's a rectangular two-story building and has a full basement and attic. On May 12, 1977, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

Read full story
Lexington, MO

The original owner of this house in Lexington, Missouri helped to establish the Pony Express

This two-story red brick house (pictured above) was built in 1840. That was over 182 years ago. The foliage on the trees in front of the house turns red in the fall, and the sidewalk in front of this house is made of red brick.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy