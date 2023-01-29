Jefferson City, MO

The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfLSH_0kUsbh0N00
Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House, Jefferson City, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House located at 924 Jefferson Street in Jefferson City, Missouri (Cole County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 and is inclusive of the Multiple Property Listing of Historic Southside (Munichburg). It's also been referred to as the Smith House or the Sandy House. The two-story house was built in 1869. The architectural style is Italianate. It has a stone foundation and brick walls.

The round-arched windows are among the features of the Italianate style, and the red brick walls and segmentally arched windows are standard for the Missouri-German Vernacular type. When the house was nominated for the National Register, it was noted to be in excellent condition.

According to Zillow, "You are greeted with the original walnut curved staircase, molding, and restored hardwood floors and many other original details with 21st Century Improvements." Click here for some photos of the interior. This is a beautiful historic home.

The Burch House is on the northwest side of Jefferson Street on a large lot. It's on a hill that overlooks Munichburg and the State Capitol and is the second oldest house on the block. One of the strong features of the house upon entry is the walnut staircase that contains the original wood finish.

The overall appearance of the Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch house remains much the same as it would have looked over one hundred years ago. The house retains its architectural integrity and its original function as a single-family dwelling. (Source.)

Oscar Goodburn Burch

A significant portion of Munichburg was developed by Oscar Burch's family. Oscar was a prominent member of the financial community. He became the president of the First National Bank. Oscar and his brother, Nelson, purchased several pieces of land in Jefferson City before and during the Civil War. Both brothers had houses constructed on the same property, with Nelson's house being on Atchison Street.

Oscar being of German descent was originally from New York. He was born on December 30, 1841, in Cayuga County. He and his family moved to Missouri when he was 12.

In 1862, Oscar enlisted in the 19th Iowa Infantry Volunteers, Company A, and during the siege at Vicksburg in July 1863, he was a prisoner of war from September 29, 1863, until July 22, 1864. When Oscar's commanding officer was killed at Prairie Grove, Arkansas, he was made a sergeant major. Oscar was honorably discharged in the summer of 1865. He moved to Jefferson City and was appointed as assistant state librarian. Later, he was made a deputy under his brother, Nelson, who was the Clerk of the State Supreme Court while Governor Thomas C. Fletcher was in office.

After Governor Fletcher's term was over, Oscar started a real estate and insurance business. He also employed two of his three sons. Oscar was a man who wore several hats. He was also involved with newspaper reporting and editing. He later along with his brother, Nelson, and W.S. Ferguson, became owners of the State Journal Company. The publication from this company, once a Republican paper, later turned into a Democratic paper. This company failed in 1887.

Oscar was elected city assessor of Jefferson City for one term and served as postmaster from 1881 to 1887. Later he returned to the real estate and insurance business. He was a leader in his community.

Other residents of the house have included John H. Porter (served on the Missouri Public Service Commission), Chester Platt (former postmaster of Jefferson City), and Harold "Brownie" Brown (Zesto restaurant owner).

Oscar Goodburn Burch died on June 7, 1916, at age 74. His wife, Mary, died in 1928 at age 84-85.

