The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, Missouri

Fitzgibbon Hospital is historic. It's located at 868 S. Brunswick Avenue in Marshall, Missouri (Saline County). Originally built in 1923, it contained two stories designed in the Classical Revival style. In 1955, a five-story addition was built with the architectural style of the Modern Movement. In 2012, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The foundation is concrete and the walls are brick. The architect in 1923 was Shepard and Wiser, and the architect in 1955 was Gentry and Voskamp. The builder in 1923 was Pratt-Thompson Construction Company.

The hospital is about a mile from downtown Marshall and the courthouse square. The building is T-shaped which began with two stories followed by a long five-story addition.

Brief history

In 1914, a wealthy farmer named John Fitzgibbon left most of his estate for the founding of a hospital in Marshall, Missouri. After he died on April 28, 1916, his Will was published in the local paper.

Fitzgibbon established a Board of Trustees in his Will designating an amount to go towards the construction of a hospital building that was fireproof. One of the stipulations was naming the building The John Fitzgibbon Memorial Hospital, and the members of the Board had to be residents of Saline County.

The hospital was designed with 28 beds and state-of-the-art capabilities. The number of patients admitted to the hospital grew over the years, especially with the increase in population. By the 1950s, more beds were added to the hospital. It was obvious more space would be needed when the count of admitted patients reached over 1,800 in 1954. This is when plans were put into motion to construct the new five-story addition.

Kansas City architects Voskamp and Gentry were chosen to design the addition as well as renovate the building constructed in 1923. The new wing opened in 1955. The Fitzgibbon Memorial Hospital was functional until a new and larger hospital was built in 1991.

For five years, the old hospital was vacant until it was repurposed into office space. Then, it was vacant again with plans of renovating it into a senior housing facility, but that didn't occur. The building was vacant for decades and had been vandalized and became an eyesore in the community. In October 2022, the demolition process of the old hospital began by the City of Marshall after a lengthy wait for meeting the cost of funding associated with the demolition process.

John Fitzgibbon

John Fitzgibbon was born in 1846 across the Atlantic in Ireland. Two years after he was born, his father died, and he and his mother moved to Canada. They also relocated to Cincinnati, Ohio, and then after the Civil War, they moved to Marshall, Missouri.

Fitzgibbon purchased a farm not too far outside of Marshall and became a stock dealer. By 1896, he had 320 acres. In 1905, after his mother died, he lived in a residential hotel in Marshall. During the last years of his life, he rented his farm to a couple who took care of the property. As his health declined, he gradually became deaf and blind. Since he had no relatives in the country, he left a small amount to his caregivers and gave the bulk of his estate toward the construction of a hospital.

Fitzgibbon wanted the hospital to function as a private, not-for-profit corporation. A new John Fitzgibbon Hospital opened in April 1991. There was no longer a use for the old hospital building, but it will always have its place in history.

