Marshall, MO

Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architecture

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1wLw_0kNNpd6d00
A portion of Beatty Hall, Marshall, Missouri.Photo byDegraffa, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Baity Hall is a historic part of Missouri Valley College, a private institution located in Marshall, Missouri. The college is located at 500 East College in Marshall, Missouri (Saline County). The architectural styles of this building built in 1889 include Victorian and Romanesque.

Baity Hall is three stories tall and made of red brick. Prior to 1948, this building was referred to as Old Main and was renamed in honor of Reverend George P. Baity who received his Bachelor of Arts in 1891. (He went on and received his Doctor of Divinity in 1906, and his Doctor of Laws in 1920. Rev. Baity was also the president of the board of trustees from 1918 to 1947, and President Emeritus to his death in 1952.)

A couple of highlights of the historic building are the wooden staircase and the stained glass windows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOiWo_0kNNpd6d00
Main staircase in Baity Hall.Photo bySarah J MacDonald, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

For six years, this was the only building on campus. In that time frame, it met all the needs of those attending. Baity Hall still serves as classroom and office space for administration and faculty.

It's believed that George E. Kessler who was the landscape architect for Kansas City might have had some hand as a landscape gardener for the campus. According to the nomination form for inclusion into the National Register of Historic Places, there’s enough substantial evidence to suggest it’s true.

At the time Baity Hall was the only building on campus, it contained a chapel with a high vaulted ceiling and stained glass cathedral window. As the college prospered, Stewart Chapel was built in 1906 with the construction of other buildings to follow. The former chapel in Baity Hall was converted into classrooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gs6zf_0kNNpd6d00
The stained glass window in the Learning Center.Photo bySarah J MacDonald, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
The Missouri and Kansas Synods of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church founded Missouri Valley College, a coeducational institution, in Marshall, the county seat of Saline County, Missouri. At the time when the college was founded, Marshall was a thriving commercial center in a prosperous agricultural region in central Missouri. (Source.)

The college was incorporated on June 30, 1888. There were 40 acres set aside for the campus. There was a large ceremony held by the Masonic Fraternity in April 1889 when the cornerstone was laid. Interestingly, some 10,000 people were there including people riding in by train from Odessa, Missouri.

Before facilities were built to house the men and women, they were fed and lived in local homes. By the end of the spring semester in 1890, there were 155 students. In 1902, this college absorbed Ozark College.

The first summer school was held in 1900 and in 1901 the college was recognized for matriculation by Radcliffe, Harvard, Cornell, and the University of Leipzig. (Source.)

In the early 1900s, there were disputes over the control of the college and doctrine by the Synods of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and the Presbyterian Church USA. After several court cases, on December 31, 1914, courts found in favor of the Presbyterian Church USA. Missouri Valley College is still affiliated with Presbyterian Church USA. In 1986, Baity Hall was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Missouri Valley College, over the decades, has steadily grown into a four-year Christian liberal arts college. In 2006, its largest class of 266 graduated. Its largest enrollment was in 2010 with 1,476 students.

