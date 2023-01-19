I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years old

One of the many locations of Five Guys is at Merritt Island, Florida. Photo by Michael Rivera, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

There are 26 locations of Five Guys in Missouri. I don't know if it's the best hamburger, but I'll say it's one of my favorites. I've only been there a handful of times since they first came to Kansas City and have never been disappointed. You certainly get an ample amount of fries, whether you need them or not.

This fast-food chain is headquartered in Lorton, Virginia. The Five Guys Enterprises LLC operating as Five Guys Burgers and Fries, or Five Guys, opened their first restaurant in 1986 in Arlington County, Virginia. The company had five locations in Washington, D.C. area by 2001.

When the company began franchising the chain in 2003, there were permits sold for over 300 locations. By 2016, Five Guys was worldwide with 1,700 locations.

I remember around the time Five Guys arrived in Kansas City, I equated the name to other businesses including a number as part of their names like Two Men and a Truck, or Two Maids and a Mop. Then Five Guys arrived with their burgers and fries.

Photo by Elodie AGODOR on Unsplash

Jim and Janie Murrell raised five boys, Jim, Matt, Chad, Ben, and Tyler, and each has a role with Five Guys. Before their fifth son was born, their four other boys were told they either start a business or go to college. The rest is sort of history and an amazing story. Go to their restaurant, and eat free peanuts while you wait. Fresh ground beef, fries cooked in peanut oil, and so easy except maybe what options you need to choose from for the burger.

There are no freezers in Five Guys locations, just coolers. (Source.)

Five Guys exploded. They have over 20 locations in different countries and opened a location in Australia in 2021. The first to open outside the U.S. was in the United Kingdom in 2013.

Photo by Rowen Smith on Unsplash

[Jerry] Murrell believes there are two main factors when it comes to the chain's growth: quality ingredients and consistency. Both are reflected in each one of his regulated locations, all the way down to the rules surrounding their infamous free peanuts. (Source.)

I tend to think every burger joint has its own following, and Five Guys have theirs now since their inception.

I was a kid who first saw a McDonald's in Idaho. Back then, fast food of any kind was a treat, not even a convenient habit. Then, when we moved to Kansas City, the first Wendy's opened. I still like their burgers. If I'm going to have a fresh burger even two to three times a year, a Five Guys burger is worth the extra bucks. Some people may think they're pricey, but as my dad used to say, "sometimes you get what you pay for."

You can buy a cheap hamburger to satisfy hunger, but when you want a really tasty good one, you'll put in the extra dollars.

Thanks for reading!