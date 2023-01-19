Historic U.S. Post Office in Carrollton, Missouri, a city established in 1833

Beautiful U.S. Post Office in Carrollton, Missouri. Photo by Keith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

This historic U.S. Post Office (pictured above) was built between the years 1910 and 1912. It's located at 101 N. Folger Street in Carrollton, Missouri (Carroll County). The architectural style is Second Renaissance Revival. It's a rectangular two-story building and has a full basement and attic. On May 12, 1977, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

The United States Post Office at Carrollton, Missouri was constructed at a cost of $60,000 which would be about $1,874,507.37 in today's dollars. The property housing the post office originally belonged to members of a family with the last name of Ray.

On March 26, 1907, Roberta F. Ray and six other members of the Ray family deeded the property over to the U.S. Government.

Carrollton, Missouri

In 2005, the city of Carrollton won the All-America City Award that's presented each year by the National Civic League which in itself has decades of history. The first award was given in 1949.

Carrollton was established in 1833 and is the county seat of Carroll County, Missouri. According to the 2020 census, the population of Carrollton was 3,514. This city was established in 1833. Click here if you want to see how the growth of this city was charted through the Sanborn maps. These maps are provided by the Digital Library of the University of Missouri (Columbia).

Sanborn maps are detailed maps of U.S. cities and towns in the 19th and 20th centuries. Originally published by The Sanborn Map Company (Sanborn), the maps were created to allow fire insurance companies to assess their total liability in urbanized areas of the United States. (Source.)

Other buildings in Carrollton included on the NRHP are the Carroll County Courthouse, Carroll County Sheriff's Quarters and Jail, and the Wilcoxson and Company Bank.

Painting by Amanda Austin who was from Carrollton, Missouri. Photo by Amanda Austin, PD US, Wikimedia Commons.

The above painting, Ruins of Sutter's Fort, was painted by Amanda Petronella Austin around 1880. Amanda was born in Carrollton, Missouri in 1859. This watercolor painting is at the Bancroft Library in Berkeley, California. She was a notable artist and sculptor.

