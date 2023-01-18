Lexington, MO

The original owner of this house in Lexington, Missouri helped to establish the Pony Express

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OkZoA_0kJJOkbb00
Waddell House, Lexington, Missouri (2007).Photo byJerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

This two-story red brick house (pictured above) was built in 1840. That was over 182 years ago. The foliage on the trees in front of the house turns red in the fall, and the sidewalk in front of this house is made of red brick.

The Waddell House has also been referred to as the Pastorium of the First Baptist Church or Van Amburg House, and is located at 1704 South Street in Lexington, Missouri (Lafayette County). In 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). It's also located within the Old Neighborhoods Historic District.

Interestingly, the house was acquired by William Bradford Waddell in a trade for some stock in the local Baptist Female College. That was in 1869. The house is part of an old residential Lexington, Missouri neighborhood.

Exterior elements of the house include the clustered chimney pots, It also has a scalloped bargeboard (the term used to be vergeboard). The architectural style of the porch is Late Victorian.

A chimney pot is an extension that can be visibly seen on the topmost part of the chimney’s smokestack. Its purpose is to elongate the smokestack to produce a better draft for combustion. (Source.)

William Bradford Waddell

In the early days of Lexington, William Bradford Waddell was considered an outstanding citizen. His wife was Susan Bryam Waddell. According to the nomination form for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, the home has been in the Waddell family since his death.

From outward appearances, this home from the Victorian era looks well-preserved to have survived all these years. Before Waddell acquired the house, it used to be a pastorium for the First Baptist Church founded in 1825. Fast forward, it was owned by the Van Amburgs.

Waddell, a businessman, was a co-owner of Russell, Majors, and Waddell which was a transportation company for freight, mail, and passengers in the U.S. during the mid-1800s. This company founded and operated the Pony Express during 1860-1861.

Waddell’s grandfather was from Scotland. He lost his mother at age five. He's lived in Virginia and Kentucky. Waddell left home when he was 17 working as a lead miner in Illinois. He worked in St. Louis and when he returned to Kentucky, he married and opened a dry-goods store. In the mid-1830s, he relocated to Lexington, Missouri and established new stores there.

In 1852, Waddell and William Russell established Waddell & Russell which was a wholesale trading company. In 1853, Waddell had the opportunity to receive his first lesson in the freight business. A wagon train of supplies needed to be delivered to the U.S. Army in Fort Riley, Kansas (then a territory).

In 1854, both Waddell and Russell joined forces with Alexander Majors to establish Russell, Majors and Waddell, "which would corner the market on freight delivery to the military west of the Missouri River." (See interesting read, Lore about the Pony Express continues riding on.)

After paying off his debts in the wake of the demise of the Pony Express in 1861, Waddell never returned to business. (Source.)

Waddell gifted the house to his son, Robert Fielding Waddell, and his wife, Emma, which was officially deeded to him in 1882 according to family records. William Bradford Waddell died on
April 7, 1872, at age 64. Robert was one of several children. He died on April 24, 1911, at age 66.

When the house was nominated and listed for the NRHP, it was owned by "Mrs. R.W. Van Amburg" (Katherine Elizabeth Waddell Van Amburg). Mrs. Amburg died on August 1, 1995 at age 87.

Old Neighborhoods Historic District

The Old Neighborhoods Historic District is a national historic district in Lexington, Missouri. It includes 267 buildings in an area in the city that is chiefly residential. This part of Lexington began developing around 1830 through the next 100 years. Architecutural styles of these buildings include Late Victorian and Greek Revival. Two structures in this district are also separately listed independently on the NRHP which are the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and the Waddell House. The historic district was listed in the NRHP in 1983.

Thanks for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# William Bradford Waddell# Katherine Van Amburg# Lexington Mo# Lafayette County Mo

Comments / 4

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
15K followers

More from CJ Coombs

Marshall, MO

The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, Missouri

Fitzgibbon Hospitalis historic. It's located at 868 S. Brunswick Avenue in Marshall, Missouri (Saline County). Originally built in 1923, it contained two stories designed in the Classical Revival style. In 1955, a five-story addition was built with the architectural style of the Modern Movement. In 2012, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
1 comments
Marshall, MO

Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architecture

Baity Hall is a historic part of Missouri Valley College, a private institution located in Marshall, Missouri. The college is located at 500 East College in Marshall, Missouri (Saline County). The architectural styles of this building built in 1889 include Victorian and Romanesque.

Read full story
California, MO

The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row houses

In 1984, the Gray-Wood Buildings located at 401, 403, 405, and 407 N. High Street in California, Missouri were added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). Other names for these buildings have included Inglish, Kay & Cartwright Office Building, and White Residence & Gallery, but there have been other businesses run in the buildings.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years old

There are 26 locations of Five Guys in Missouri. I don't know if it's the best hamburger, but I'll say it's one of my favorites. I've only been there a handful of times since they first came to Kansas City and have never been disappointed. You certainly get an ample amount of fries, whether you need them or not.

Read full story
203 comments
Carrollton, MO

Historic U.S. Post Office in Carrollton, Missouri, a city established in 1833

This historic U.S. Post Office (pictured above) was built between the years 1910 and 1912. It's located at 101 N. Folger Street in Carrollton, Missouri (Carroll County). The architectural style is Second Renaissance Revival. It's a rectangular two-story building and has a full basement and attic. On May 12, 1977, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

Read full story
Macon, MO

It's ironic former 'Eddie Munster' owned a house said to be haunted and built on a vortex

Macon, Missouri is full of history and apparently, mystery too. Butch Patrick, pictured above and in case you didn’t know, was the child star actor who portrayed Eddie Munster from 1964–1966 in the television series, The Munsters.

Read full story
11 comments
Macon, MO

Historic 1890 Wardell House in Macon, Missouri, home to diversified businessman, Thomas E. Wardell, Jr.

Correction: A last brief and necessary paragraph was added because I just learned this house was demolished, sadly. The Wardell House is located at 1 Wardell Road in Macon Missouri (Macon County). This historic home was built in 1890--that's 132 years ago. The architectural style of this three-story dwelling is Queen Anne. The house includes a basement and a verandah as well as an open tower on the second and third stories. In 1986, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
8 comments
Kirksville, MO

The oldest vinyl record store in Missouri is in Kirksville founded by Edwin S. Rinehart in 1897

According to Globuya, an internet worldwide directory, the oldest record store in the United States is in Kirksville, Missouri called Rinehart's Music & Video which has been selling records since 1897.

Read full story
5 comments

The oldest movie theatre in the world is in Dorothy and Toto's movie home state of Kansas

Have you ever wondered where the oldest theatres in the world are? If you live in Kansas, my neighboring state, you have one in Ottawa. It's called Plaza 1907 which was formerly known as The Plaza Grill and Cinema, Crystal Plaza, and The Bijou.

Read full story
2 comments
Knox County, MO

The Edina Double Square Historic District in Knox County, Missouri contains historic buildings from 1865 to 1945

The Edina Double Square Historic District in Edina, Missouri (Knox County) is a national historic district. It contains 37 buildings in the central business that contribute to the historic district. The buildings were developed between around 1865 and 1945. The architectural styles include Italianate and Streamline Moderne. The historic district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1999 and 2002, which included a boundary increase.

Read full story
Springfield, MO

Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments

Hotel Sansone (now The Sterling) is located in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). This historic building is located at 312 Park Central East) near the city's public square. This four-story building was built in 1911. The architectural style is American Craftsman. In 2000, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story

Iconic and historic television series: 'Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In' was a pop culture phenomenon from 1968 to 1973

When this show first appeared on television, it was a special showing. Because of the success it received, it came back as a regular series the following year. It was so popular. The show's name was a play on words from the hippie days such as love-ins or sit-ins.

Read full story
Downing, MO

Historic Downing Railroad Depot built in 1872 in Downing, Missouri was preserved and became a museum

The City of Downing is located in Schuyler County, Missouri. It's part of the Kirksville Micropolitan Statistical Area. According to the 2020 census, the population was 300.

Read full story
Perryville, MO

The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House in Perryville, Missouri was first owned by an early settler in the 1830s

The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House is located at 701 W. St. Joseph Street in Perryville, Missouri (Perry County). The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 24, 1974. It is privately owned. For many photos, including beautiful garden images, click here for the Facebook site of the home.

Read full story

1960s iconic cars: sleek muscle cars, Ford Mustang and Pontiac GTO

‘Muscles car’ is used to describe many powerful, high-performance vehicles. While people have definite opinions about what qualifies as a muscle car and what doesn’t, the time usually applies to two-door, rear-wheel-drive, small to midsize vehicles with large, powerful eight-valve (V8) engines. (Source.)

Read full story
80 comments
Putnam County, MO

Unionville Square Historic District in Putnam County, Missouri

Unionville Square Historic District in Unionville, Missouri (Putnam County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 19, 2002. It is also a National Historic District. There are many buildings and a contributing structure that compose the central business district of Unionville.

Read full story
Parkville, MO

Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridge

The Waddell "A" Truss Bridge, originally known as the Linn Branch Creek Bridge, is an example of a bridge designed by Canadian native, John Alexander Low Waddell. The original bridge was associated with a railroad bridge made in 1898 near Trimble, Missouri. It was converted into a pedestrian bridge and relocated in 1987 to the English Landing Park in Parkville, Missouri (Platte County).

Read full story
Clark County, MO

Historic Tavern in Clark County, Missouri built in about 1846 later became a residence

The Sickles Tavern (also known as Hickory Inn and has been spelled as "Sickels") is located NW of Wayland off of State Highway C in Missouri (Clark County). On October 22, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). Clark County is the northeasternmost tip of Missouri.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.

The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy