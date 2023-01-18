The original owner of this house in Lexington, Missouri helped to establish the Pony Express

This two-story red brick house (pictured above) was built in 1840. That was over 182 years ago. The foliage on the trees in front of the house turns red in the fall, and the sidewalk in front of this house is made of red brick.

The Waddell House has also been referred to as the Pastorium of the First Baptist Church or Van Amburg House, and is located at 1704 South Street in Lexington, Missouri (Lafayette County). In 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). It's also located within the Old Neighborhoods Historic District.

Interestingly, the house was acquired by William Bradford Waddell in a trade for some stock in the local Baptist Female College. That was in 1869. The house is part of an old residential Lexington, Missouri neighborhood.

Exterior elements of the house include the clustered chimney pots, It also has a scalloped bargeboard (the term used to be vergeboard). The architectural style of the porch is Late Victorian.

A chimney pot is an extension that can be visibly seen on the topmost part of the chimney’s smokestack. Its purpose is to elongate the smokestack to produce a better draft for combustion. (Source.)

William Bradford Waddell

In the early days of Lexington, William Bradford Waddell was considered an outstanding citizen. His wife was Susan Bryam Waddell. According to the nomination form for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, the home has been in the Waddell family since his death.

From outward appearances, this home from the Victorian era looks well-preserved to have survived all these years. Before Waddell acquired the house, it used to be a pastorium for the First Baptist Church founded in 1825. Fast forward, it was owned by the Van Amburgs.

Waddell, a businessman, was a co-owner of Russell, Majors, and Waddell which was a transportation company for freight, mail, and passengers in the U.S. during the mid-1800s. This company founded and operated the Pony Express during 1860-1861.

Waddell’s grandfather was from Scotland. He lost his mother at age five. He's lived in Virginia and Kentucky. Waddell left home when he was 17 working as a lead miner in Illinois. He worked in St. Louis and when he returned to Kentucky, he married and opened a dry-goods store. In the mid-1830s, he relocated to Lexington, Missouri and established new stores there.

In 1852, Waddell and William Russell established Waddell & Russell which was a wholesale trading company. In 1853, Waddell had the opportunity to receive his first lesson in the freight business. A wagon train of supplies needed to be delivered to the U.S. Army in Fort Riley, Kansas (then a territory).

In 1854, both Waddell and Russell joined forces with Alexander Majors to establish Russell, Majors and Waddell, "which would corner the market on freight delivery to the military west of the Missouri River." (See interesting read, Lore about the Pony Express continues riding on.)

After paying off his debts in the wake of the demise of the Pony Express in 1861, Waddell never returned to business. (Source.)

Waddell gifted the house to his son, Robert Fielding Waddell, and his wife, Emma, which was officially deeded to him in 1882 according to family records. William Bradford Waddell died on

April 7, 1872, at age 64. Robert was one of several children. He died on April 24, 1911, at age 66.

When the house was nominated and listed for the NRHP, it was owned by "Mrs. R.W. Van Amburg" (Katherine Elizabeth Waddell Van Amburg). Mrs. Amburg died on August 1, 1995 at age 87.

Old Neighborhoods Historic District

The Old Neighborhoods Historic District is a national historic district in Lexington, Missouri. It includes 267 buildings in an area in the city that is chiefly residential. This part of Lexington began developing around 1830 through the next 100 years. Architecutural styles of these buildings include Late Victorian and Greek Revival. Two structures in this district are also separately listed independently on the NRHP which are the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and the Waddell House. The historic district was listed in the NRHP in 1983.

Thanks for reading.