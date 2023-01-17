It's ironic former 'Eddie Munster' owned a house said to be haunted and built on a vortex

Butch Patrick, formerly Eddie Munster of 'The Munsters" at the 2014 Comic-Con convention in San Diego, California. Photo by Nehrams2020, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Macon, Missouri is full of history and apparently, mystery too.

Butch Patrick, pictured above and in case you didn’t know, was the child star actor who portrayed Eddie Munster from 1964–1966 in the television series, The Munsters.

While doing some research on the historic Waddell Home in Macon, Missouri, I learned after writing about it, that it was slated to be razed in 2022. That was depressing since I like historic preservation.

I also learned that Patrick had purchased the home across the street which was even older than the Waddell Home built in 1890.

The house Patrick purchased was considered an old Victorian mansion and was built in the 1870s. He used to visit his grandmother who lived in this house. I thought it was interesting I came across this information when I was reading about another home in the same town.

The Patrick purchase

Sometimes it seems people believe every old Victorian home must be haunted.

Supposedly, the house Patrick purchased had a reputation for being haunted. Allegedly, it’s supposed to be the spirit of a woman who was also the daughter of a successful coal operator who was also murdered. Of course, I was wondering if they were talking about the daughter of Thomas E. Waddell, Sr. who was a coal baron because he was also murdered.

It turns out it is the same family.

Patrick bought the old mansion in 2014. As reported to the Columbia Missourian, he said his sister told him he should say hello to the ghost.

It would be a place where guests could spend a weekend in surroundings reminiscent of ‘The Munsters’ creepy mansion at 1313 Mockingbird Lane. (Source.)

Is the house haunted or is it just another story

The house is located at 411 N. Wentz Street in Macon, Missouri.

What I didn’t know was that Wardell, Sr.’s daughter, Elizabeth, married a film producer named Harry M. Rubey. He’s also the one who built the house across the street from the Wardell house. Rubey called their house, The Oakley.

Interestingly, Harry and Elizabeth went to California and Harry became the president of the National Film Corp. of America. During the 1920s, he also produced the Tarzan film series.

Elizabeth Rubey died on July 14, 1951, at age 81. She’s been nicknamed Rubey and is believed to be one of the spirits in the house. It was reported that during the process of purchasing the house, Patrick indicated to newsgroups that paranormal investigators discovered spirits in the home.

‘I had some experts come in and they found, like, 13 entities in the house, Patrick told People magazine and other media outlets. (Source.)

‘The Munsters’

Butch Patrick was born in Los Angeles under birthname, Patrick Alan Lilley. He changed his name and at age seven, he was acting in 1961. While he acted in various shows, playing Eddie Munster on The Munsters was somewhat of an iconic role for him.

During the eighth grade, Patrick lived in Macon with his grandmother in the old mansion and later returned to California to live with his mother.

Patrick had some distant relatives in Macon who told him the house his grandmother lived in was going to be demolished. That’s when he decided to buy it. It was also indicated by St. Louis paranormal experts the house was built on a vortex.

Whatever the potential plans were for the house, and partly due to the fact that Patrick wasn’t in Macon that many months out of a year, it ended up being sold.

Not because it’s supposedly a haunted house, but with only less than two months a year spent in Macon, Patrick decided to sell. The property still required a lot of work, but he sold it for $100,000. (Source.)

If you like to see pictures of an old home, click here to see the interior.

Thanks much for reading.