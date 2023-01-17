Macon, MO

It's ironic former 'Eddie Munster' owned a house said to be haunted and built on a vortex

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGobe_0kHsRHy000
Butch Patrick, formerly Eddie Munster of 'The Munsters" at the 2014 Comic-Con convention in San Diego, California.Photo byNehrams2020, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Macon, Missouri is full of history and apparently, mystery too.

Butch Patrick, pictured above and in case you didn’t know, was the child star actor who portrayed Eddie Munster from 1964–1966 in the television series, The Munsters

While doing some research on the historic Waddell Home in Macon, Missouri, I learned after writing about it, that it was slated to be razed in 2022. That was depressing since I like historic preservation.

I also learned that Patrick had purchased the home across the street which was even older than the Waddell Home built in 1890. 

The house Patrick purchased was considered an old Victorian mansion and was built in the 1870s. He used to visit his grandmother who lived in this house. I thought it was interesting I came across this information when I was reading about another home in the same town. 

The Patrick purchase

Sometimes it seems people believe every old Victorian home must be haunted. 

Supposedly, the house Patrick purchased had a reputation for being haunted. Allegedly, it’s supposed to be the spirit of a woman who was also the daughter of a successful coal operator who was also murdered. Of course, I was wondering if they were talking about the daughter of Thomas E. Waddell, Sr. who was a coal baron because he was also murdered. 

It turns out it is the same family.

Patrick bought the old mansion in 2014. As reported to the Columbia Missourian, he said his sister told him he should say hello to the ghost.

It would be a place where guests could spend a weekend in surroundings reminiscent of ‘The Munsters’ creepy mansion at 1313 Mockingbird Lane. (Source.)

Is the house haunted or is it just another story

The house is located at 411 N. Wentz Street in Macon, Missouri.

What I didn’t know was that Wardell, Sr.’s daughter, Elizabeth, married a film producer named Harry M. Rubey. He’s also the one who built the house across the street from the Wardell house. Rubey called their house, The Oakley.

Interestingly, Harry and Elizabeth went to California and Harry became the president of the National Film Corp. of America. During the 1920s, he also produced the Tarzan film series

Elizabeth Rubey died on July 14, 1951, at age 81. She’s been nicknamed Rubey and is believed to be one of the spirits in the house. It was reported that during the process of purchasing the house, Patrick indicated to newsgroups that paranormal investigators discovered spirits in the home.

‘I had some experts come in and they found, like, 13 entities in the house, Patrick told People magazine and other media outlets. (Source.)

‘The Munsters’

Butch Patrick was born in Los Angeles under birthname, Patrick Alan Lilley. He changed his name and at age seven, he was acting in 1961. While he acted in various shows, playing Eddie Munster on The Munsters was somewhat of an iconic role for him. 

During the eighth grade, Patrick lived in Macon with his grandmother in the old mansion and later returned to California to live with his mother. 

Patrick had some distant relatives in Macon who told him the house his grandmother lived in was going to be demolished. That’s when he decided to buy it. It was also indicated by St. Louis paranormal experts the house was built on a vortex. 

Whatever the potential plans were for the house, and partly due to the fact that Patrick wasn’t in Macon that many months out of a year, it ended up being sold. 

Not because it’s supposedly a haunted house, but with only less than two months a year spent in Macon, Patrick decided to sell. The property still required a lot of work, but he sold it for $100,000. (Source.)

If you like to see pictures of an old home, click here to see the interior. 

Thanks much for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Haunted House# Macon Mo# Victorian House# Butch Patrick# Elizabeth Rubey

Comments / 11

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
15K followers

More from CJ Coombs

California, MO

The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row houses

In 1984, the Gray-Wood Buildings located at 401, 403, 405, and 407 N. High Street in California, Missouri were added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). Other names for these buildings have included Inglish, Kay & Cartwright Office Building, and White Residence & Gallery, but there have been other businesses run in the buildings.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years old

There are 26 locations of Five Guys in Missouri. I don't know if it's the best hamburger, but I'll say it's one of my favorites. I've only been there a handful of times since they first came to Kansas City and have never been disappointed. You certainly get an ample amount of fries, whether you need them or not.

Read full story
177 comments
Carrollton, MO

Historic U.S. Post Office in Carrollton, Missouri, a city established in 1833

This historic U.S. Post Office (pictured above) was built between the years 1910 and 1912. It's located at 101 N. Folger Street in Carrollton, Missouri (Carroll County). The architectural style is Second Renaissance Revival. It's a rectangular two-story building and has a full basement and attic. On May 12, 1977, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

Read full story
Lexington, MO

The original owner of this house in Lexington, Missouri helped to establish the Pony Express

This two-story red brick house (pictured above) was built in 1840. That was over 182 years ago. The foliage on the trees in front of the house turns red in the fall, and the sidewalk in front of this house is made of red brick.

Read full story
3 comments
Macon, MO

Historic 1890 Wardell House in Macon, Missouri, home to diversified businessman, Thomas E. Wardell, Jr.

Correction: A last brief and necessary paragraph was added because I just learned this house was demolished, sadly. The Wardell House is located at 1 Wardell Road in Macon Missouri (Macon County). This historic home was built in 1890--that's 132 years ago. The architectural style of this three-story dwelling is Queen Anne. The house includes a basement and a verandah as well as an open tower on the second and third stories. In 1986, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
8 comments
Kirksville, MO

The oldest vinyl record store in Missouri is in Kirksville founded by Edwin S. Rinehart in 1897

According to Globuya, an internet worldwide directory, the oldest record store in the United States is in Kirksville, Missouri called Rinehart's Music & Video which has been selling records since 1897.

Read full story
5 comments

The oldest movie theatre in the world is in Dorothy and Toto's movie home state of Kansas

Have you ever wondered where the oldest theatres in the world are? If you live in Kansas, my neighboring state, you have one in Ottawa. It's called Plaza 1907 which was formerly known as The Plaza Grill and Cinema, Crystal Plaza, and The Bijou.

Read full story
2 comments
Knox County, MO

The Edina Double Square Historic District in Knox County, Missouri contains historic buildings from 1865 to 1945

The Edina Double Square Historic District in Edina, Missouri (Knox County) is a national historic district. It contains 37 buildings in the central business that contribute to the historic district. The buildings were developed between around 1865 and 1945. The architectural styles include Italianate and Streamline Moderne. The historic district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1999 and 2002, which included a boundary increase.

Read full story
Springfield, MO

Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments

Hotel Sansone (now The Sterling) is located in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). This historic building is located at 312 Park Central East) near the city's public square. This four-story building was built in 1911. The architectural style is American Craftsman. In 2000, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story

Iconic and historic television series: 'Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In' was a pop culture phenomenon from 1968 to 1973

When this show first appeared on television, it was a special showing. Because of the success it received, it came back as a regular series the following year. It was so popular. The show's name was a play on words from the hippie days such as love-ins or sit-ins.

Read full story
Downing, MO

Historic Downing Railroad Depot built in 1872 in Downing, Missouri was preserved and became a museum

The City of Downing is located in Schuyler County, Missouri. It's part of the Kirksville Micropolitan Statistical Area. According to the 2020 census, the population was 300.

Read full story
Perryville, MO

The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House in Perryville, Missouri was first owned by an early settler in the 1830s

The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House is located at 701 W. St. Joseph Street in Perryville, Missouri (Perry County). The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 24, 1974. It is privately owned. For many photos, including beautiful garden images, click here for the Facebook site of the home.

Read full story

1960s iconic cars: sleek muscle cars, Ford Mustang and Pontiac GTO

‘Muscles car’ is used to describe many powerful, high-performance vehicles. While people have definite opinions about what qualifies as a muscle car and what doesn’t, the time usually applies to two-door, rear-wheel-drive, small to midsize vehicles with large, powerful eight-valve (V8) engines. (Source.)

Read full story
79 comments
Putnam County, MO

Unionville Square Historic District in Putnam County, Missouri

Unionville Square Historic District in Unionville, Missouri (Putnam County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 19, 2002. It is also a National Historic District. There are many buildings and a contributing structure that compose the central business district of Unionville.

Read full story
Parkville, MO

Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridge

The Waddell "A" Truss Bridge, originally known as the Linn Branch Creek Bridge, is an example of a bridge designed by Canadian native, John Alexander Low Waddell. The original bridge was associated with a railroad bridge made in 1898 near Trimble, Missouri. It was converted into a pedestrian bridge and relocated in 1987 to the English Landing Park in Parkville, Missouri (Platte County).

Read full story
Clark County, MO

Historic Tavern in Clark County, Missouri built in about 1846 later became a residence

The Sickles Tavern (also known as Hickory Inn and has been spelled as "Sickels") is located NW of Wayland off of State Highway C in Missouri (Clark County). On October 22, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). Clark County is the northeasternmost tip of Missouri.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.

The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.

Read full story
3 comments
Harrison County, MO

The historic Slatten House in Harrison County, Missouri near Bethany was renovated and restored to its time period

The Slatten House is also referred to as Slatten Thousand Acres. It's located near Bethany, Missouri in Harrison County. The Italianate house sits on a square of 1,000 acres. The history of this property being passed down from generation to generation has so much to say in itself. The home is now privately owned.

Read full story
3 comments
Holt County, MO

The historic 1939 Rulo Bridge crossing over the Missouri River into Holt County was rebuilt and opened in 2013

The Rulo Bridge spans the Missouri River on U.S. Route 159. It crosses over from Holt County, Missouri to Richardson County, Nebraska, and the eastern boundary of Rulo. The Rulo Bridge spans the Missouri River on U.S. Route 159. It crosses over from Holt County, Missouri to Richardson County, Nebraska, and the eastern boundary of Rulo.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy