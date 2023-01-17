Macon, MO

Historic 1890 Wardell House in Macon, Missouri, home to diversified businessman, Thomas E. Wardell, Jr.

CJ Coombs

Correction: A last brief and necessary paragraph was added because I just learned this house was demolished, sadly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRPSq_0kHdG1Sf00
Wardell House, Macon, Missouri.Photo bySmerdis, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Wardell House is located at 1 Wardell Road in Macon Missouri (Macon County). This historic home was built in 1890--that's 132 years ago. The architectural style of this three-story dwelling is Queen Anne. The house includes a basement and a verandah as well as an open tower on the second and third stories. In 1986, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The restoration of this home may be going slow, but keep in mind the time and cost involved in the effort, especially if you're doing a lot of the work solo. If you want to see a lot of interior photos, click here. Despite what you see that is needed restoration, pay attention to the historic details.

The Wardell home isn’t far from downtown. Building this home was completed in 1890 and between 1899 and 1901, it was remodeled. There’s a very spacious lawn in front of the home. The Wardells retained a local craftsman to design and build their home. During the 1960s, a garage was added. There is also a carriage house on the property which was converted into apartments.

The house extends itself by two acres from the front gate. There were also around seven acres behind the house. Even though the house needed restoration, it’s been well-preserved all these years.

Thomas E. Wardell Sr.

Wardell followed in his father’s footsteps to help develop Macon. He wore several hats throughout his business activities that involved real estate, banking, agriculture, and coal mining.

The Wardells were part of a new way of thinking in order to change Macon County from being a self-sufficient farming community into a corresponding role with industrial Missouri through economic growth.

Macon County was established in 1837 and at the time, Bloomington was the county seat. Like other towns, Macon was affected economically and socially once the Hannibal and St. Joseph Railroad reached Macon County in 1859. However, the railroad bypassed Bloomington. In 1859, the towns of Hudson and Macon City combined to be incorporated as Macon which was located on the new railroad line.

In 1863, Macon was designated as the new county seat, especially with the North Missouri Railroad crossing Macon from St. Louis to Des Moines, Iowa. One of the events that put Macon into the industrial market was when coal was discovered in 1860 by a farmhand who was digging a well.

Thomas Wardell, Sr. who had a lot of experience in the coalfield, and who left his legacy to his son, already had achieved success with coal. He was one of the leading coal operators in Macon County. Just think, before coal arrived, the railroad was burning wood for fuel.

Tragedy in the Wardell family

Since the Macon County mines opened in 1860, they were plagued by strikes. The English and Welsh miners had an edge over the coal operators. In 1888, Scandinavians were brought in from Chicago to behave as strikebreakers which angered the English and Welsh miners. It’s presumed in the fall of that year Wardell Sr. went to the town of Bevier to carry on some strike-breaking business.

In the Illinois paper, The Quincy Daily Journal, a story was published on October 13, 1888, indicating Wardell Sr. took his carriage to Bevier, Missouri to go to the telegraph office. When he came out, he passed through a crowd as he was returning to his carriage and someone said something about a strike.

Mr. Wardell told them that he would, 'beat them in the strike if he had to ship in every Scandinavian in the country.' After he got some 70 or 100 feet away, some reckless persons threw several missiles at Mr. Wardell, one striking him in the back. (Source.)

When Wardell Sr. was at his carriage and he took out a revolver telling the crowd he was struck in the back. He fired his revolver, presumably in the air, but someone said the bullet went through his coat. After that, a few shots were fired at Wardell with one striking him in the back of his head. According to the newspaper, the town was in mourning. Despite the fact there was a trial, it was never learned who actually shot him. He died at age 45 on October 12, 1888.

This would be the driving force, then, for Wardell Sr’s young son, Thomas E. Wardell, Jr. to carry on his father’s empire.

The home of the young Wardells represented their success in the community of Macon. It’s also a reminder of how Wardell wanted society to change after the Civil War.

After Wardell Sr. died, his son married Hallie Estelle Wilkenson. Supposedly, his father wasn’t in agreement with this marriage. In the spring of 1889, the newlyweds purchased a lot for their home. Later in the year, the builder, Thomas A. Still, was retained to draw the plans for the house.

Although the exact completion date is not known, a local paper noted that the finishing touches were being put on the ‘palace’ of Tom Wardell in September of 1890. (Source.)

Young Wardell was the sole heir to the coal fields and his mother was in charge of his father’s estate. Wardell and his brother-in-law opened a new mine and formed Harry M. Rubey and Co. Wardell was a silent partner. In 1890, he started negotiating the sales of mines his father left him and by the end of the year, Kansas and Texas Coal Company purchased mines for nearly a half-million dollars.

It's also assumed that Wardell was an influencer to get electricity to Macon which occurred in 1890. In 1899, Wardell owned three electrical companies and his role as president of each. He was also active in banking and real estate. In addition, he was involved in a partnership with the Wardell-McCully Orchard Company.

Thomas E. Wardell, Jr. died on April 9, 1930, at age 63. His wife, Hallie, died on December 20, 1956, at age 88.

I recently learned the Wardell House was due to be demolished in 2022 for the construction of apartments. I do now know if that has occurred but am informed the house is gone. There was so much history in this home and its historic designs. Click here for some of the historic images.

Thank you for reading.

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

