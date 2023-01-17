The oldest vinyl record store in Missouri is in Kirksville founded by Edwin S. Rinehart in 1897

Rinehart's Music & Video, Kirksville, Missouri. Photo by Rinehart's Music & Video/Facebook.

According to Globuya, an internet worldwide directory, the oldest record store in the United States is in Kirksville, Missouri called Rinehart's Music & Video which has been selling records since 1897.

This record store located at 114 South Franklin Street isn't in a massive building, but the store itself has been in business for over a century. A lot is lost without some good music, your favorite music.

The popular record store opened at the tail end of the 19th century, in 1897, and has been going strong ever since. It, in fact, started selling phonographs in 1910. (Source.)

Rinehart's Music & Video was founded by Edwin S. Rinehart. (b. Sept. 3, 1864, d. Oct. 21, 1931, at age 67). Rinehart came to Kirksville during the 1880s. He attended Kansas State Agricultural College in Manhattan and he was initially an electrical engineer.

Photo by Photo by Eran Menashri on Unsplash.

Edwin Rinehart wired Kirksville, Missouri for both electricity and telephone service, owned Rinehart's Music Store ( Rinehart's Music & Video ) and was involved with The Missouri Iowa Town Company. (Source.)

There are other old record stores in the country. Some have believed that George's Song Shop in Johnstown, Pennsylvania was the oldest, but it opened in 1932. It may not be as old as Rinehart's in Kirksville, but brothers Eugene and Bernie George in Pennsylvania who founded their store still have something worth celebrating. Their store's motto is "If we don't have it, nobody does."

There's also the Music Country store that opened in 1934 in Cliffside Park, New Jersey. When the store opened, it was called Taliaferro Radio & Electric. The founders were Anthony Taliaferro and his wife, Elsie.

Record Store Day

This year, Record Store Day will be celebrated on April 22, 2023. The concept for this celebratory day began in 2007 when independent record store owners and employees gathered "to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding nearly 1400 independently-owned record stores in the US and thousands of similar stores internationally." (Source.)

In 2016, Record Store Day established the RSD Summer Camp, which celebrates those associated with the independent record store. RSD Summer Camp 2023 will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana. (For more information, contact information summercamp@recordstoreday.com.)

Photo by Luana De Marco on Unsplash

Vinyl has been back

Panasonic even came out with a record player in 2016. It's a two-way street as far as the quality of the music on vinyl. Some say it's better, and some say it's not. You can't beat the sound played on a good turntable with good speakers. Now there's a wireless version. Nearly 50 years ago, if you had a nice turntable, the speakers to buy were made by Bose.

After a 28 year hiatus, Sony announced that it was bringing back vinyl records. Record production has set a record and made a comeback in 2017. (Source.)

You can't dispute the fact that listening to vinyl records isn't a bit nostalgic. I still wish I had Elton John's Yellow Brick Road album or The Who's - Who's Next album. I still have the album cover of the Beatles' Help album, but the record is missing. It's all memorable. I even used to have my parents' albums from the late 1950s and 1960s. We still have their Magnavox radio/record player stereo that's over 60 years old.

You can even shop around for the best record players. Esquire published The 11 Best Vinyl Record Players and Turntables for Retro Listening also stating that some music sounds better on vinyl.

A lot of things in pop culture, like vinyl records that used to be popular (especially before 8-track tapes, the cassettes, and CDs), then became unpopular, and are coming back again. I believe people like them because they’re tangible. You can hold them and read the list of songs. Similarly, some people prefer to hold a book in their hands to read as opposed to a Kindle tablet.

Over the past decade, the major labels have slowly returned to releasing titles in the form of vinyl records, and today, oddly enough, virtually every new release from a major artist is available in LP form, and much to everyone’s surprise, they’re selling. (Source.)

Photo by Josey Records/Facebook page.

If you're a Kansas Citian, below is a list of record stores in the city:

Thanks for reading!