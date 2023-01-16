The oldest movie theatre in the world is in Dorothy and Toto's movie home state of Kansas

One of the oldest movie theaters in the world, Ottawa, Kansas. Photo by Ian Ballinger, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Have you ever wondered where the oldest theatres in the world are? If you live in Kansas, my neighboring state, you have one in Ottawa. It's called Plaza 1907 which was formerly known as The Plaza Grill and Cinema, Crystal Plaza, and The Bijou.

In June 2017, an application was sent to the Guinness World Records and it beat a theatre in Denmark by a couple of days. This had to be exciting for the residents in Ottawa.

The Plaza Cinema in Ottawa, Kansas, has been named the world's "oldest purpose-built cinema in operation" by Guinness World Records. (Source.)

Image was taken in 1971. The theatre is on the far left. Photo by Kansas State Historical Society Staff, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The theatre is still operating, and there's a museum containing movie memorabilia included. The theatre is part of the Pickrell Building which was constructed in 1885. There have been movies playing since 1907 except for the brief period during the Great Depression when it was closed. The theatre has always been a movie theatre otherwise.

When the theatre first opened, it was called The Bijou. In 1909, it was called The Yale theatre. In September 1911, it changed its name to the Crystal.

On March 2, 1917, The Crystal Theatre survived a fire during which a piano player by the name of Professor Mapes continuously played while instructing people how to exit the building in the safest manner. (Source.)

In 1935 after some remodeling, it became The Plaza and that name has been with the theatre for a long time. It was operated by Fox Theatres. The theatre has a single screen and it was renovated to house two smaller screens in the late 1980s.

In the museum you’ll find a collection of cameras, props, posters, and scripts that range from the 19th century to today. Highlights include a vintage Edison Kinetoscope, a wand box from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and an early draft of 1983’s Return of the Jedi (back when it was still titled Revenge of the Jedi). Costumes from many different movies are also on display. (Source.)

In 2007, the theatre was remodeled and called the Crystal Plaza Theatre. Still, another name change in 2013 to the Plaza Grill & Cinema. Now, The Plaza 1907 cinema, is located in downtown Ottawa at 209 S. Main. This theatre has never permanently closed and has been around for 115 years showing movies.

Ottawa, Kansas sits in Franklin County. It's located around 50 miles southeast of Topeka. According to the 2020 census, the population of Ottawa is 12,625.

Thanks for reading! Is there a historic movie theatre in your town?