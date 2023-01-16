The Edina Double Square Historic District in Knox County, Missouri contains historic buildings from 1865 to 1945

Knox County Courthouse, Edina, Missouri. Photo by Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Edina Double Square Historic District in Edina, Missouri (Knox County) is a national historic district. It contains 37 buildings in the central business that contribute to the historic district. The buildings were developed between around 1865 and 1945. The architectural styles include Italianate and Streamline Moderne. The historic district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1999 and 2002, which included a boundary increase.

One of the contributing buildings includes the Knox County Courthouse built 1934-1935. William B. Ittner designed the courthouse.

Some of the other buildings in the historic district include the following:

Bishoff Bakery built in 1891

Northern Hotel built in about 1865

Thomas Burk Buildings and Joseph F. Biggerstaff Buildings built in 1881

Knox County Savings Bank built in 1891

The Knox County Courthouse is a two-story brick building with stone trim. It sits on a raised basement and it's located at the north end of the town square. There are five bays across the front facade with the center five recessed. The first floor of the courthouse has offices and the courtroom and jail are on the second floor. In the basement is the Knox County Historical Society.

The present Knox County courthouse was built with the support of the Public Works Administration program. There used to be a previous courthouse in the center of the public square but it was destroyed by fire on December 24, 1885. After that event, space was rented from commercial buildings to serve as a courthouse until 1934 when William B. Ittner, an architect from St. Louis, designed a new one. Ittner was chiefly noted for his work for the public schools of the City of St. Louis.

Bishoff Bakery

Another contributing building to the historic district was the Bishoff Bakery which was built around 1891. It was located at 211 E. Lafeyette. The bakery was a two-story brick building and according to Google Maps, the building has been razed.

Northern Hotel

The Northern Hotel was built around 1865. It was located at 219 North Main Street but has the address of 217 North Main Street now. It's beautifully renovated (click here for photos) and had an open house in December 2022 under the name of The Northern House Hotel. It's a two-story house with a rear ell and sits on a stone foundation. In 1945, it was converted to apartments.

Thomas Burk Buildings, Edina, Missouri. Photo by Google Maps.

Thomas Burk Buildings

The Thomas Burk Buildings were built in 1881 and are located at 312 and 314 E. Lafayette. These buildings were in a row of eight adjoining buildings. They are two-story structures with storefronts.

Joseph F. Biggerstaff Building

The Joseph F. Biggerstaff Building was built around 1881. It's located at 310 E. Lafayette and it's also in the row of eight adjoining buildings. This building had more alterations than the others. It's the salmon-colored building in the image above.

Knox County Savings Bank

Knox County Savings Bank was built around 1891. It was located at 101 N. Main and 215 E. Lafayette (it's on the corner of Lafayette and Main). The building has a second-story cast-iron facade in the center on the corner where the streets meet. The architectural style of this building is chiefly Romanesque Revival including Italianate elements.

Knox County Savings Bank Building, Edina, Missouri. Photo by Google Maps.

A more modern door was added to the entrance. This building might have been the first one constructed on the block serving as the anchor for other buildings.

Inside the historic district are many buildings the City of Edina has grown with. A history of commerce is represented in all the buildings around the double public square which were built from 1865 through 1945.

Edina, Missouri

Edina is located between the north and south forks of the South Fabius River in northeastern Missouri. It was platted in 1839 and named after Edinburgh, Scotland. According to the 2020 census, the population was 1,012.

