Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments

Former Hotel Sansone building, Springfield, Missouri. Photo by Google Maps.

Hotel Sansone (now The Sterling) is located in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). This historic building is located at 312 Park Central East) near the city's public square. This four-story building was built in 1911. The architectural style is American Craftsman. In 2000, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The building served as a hotel through 1962 and is one of the oldest hotels in downtown Springfield. Aside from representing Craftsman architecture, it's also an early example of fireproof construction.

Hotel Sansone was developed by businessman and civic leader, John T. Woodruff. A local newspaper called him "outstanding salesman of the Ozarks to the world." He was influential in the growth of Drury College as well as in having Route 66 run through Springfield. Woodruff was associated with the development of other commercial properties including the 10-story Woodruff Building (now Sky Eleven Lofts) constructed in 1911, which was the tallest building in the Ozarks at the time.

Woodruff’s life began in a log cabin during 1868 in Crawford County, Missouri. He spent the first portion of his life in relative poverty before getting his start as a lawyer. He first practiced law in St. Louis before finding his calling as the attorney for Frisco Railroads in Springfield, Missouri. (Source.)

The Sansone was Woodruff's second hotel. He understood the value of having hotels developed. He built Hotel Sansone for Charles Sansone who leased it from 1911 to 1922. Sansone, a Sicilian immigrant, was a successful restauranteur who was operating a restaurant nearby. The Sansones prospered as proprietors of the hotel too.

The building used reinforced concrete in its construction for fireproofing. Wood was minimally used and the floors were made of concrete. The exterior walls are brick and staircases throughout the building were constructed of metal.

Stylistic influences of the Craftsman movement included Japanese and Spanish Colonial architecture; elements of the Sansone which reflect those influences include the Spanish tile roofing on the facade, and the shaped rafter ends and roof brackets, which give a nod to traditional wooden architecture of Japan. (Source.)

In 1922, the new proprietor was Joseph C. Caldera. The Sansones went on to manage the Colonial Hotel for the next two decades. The hotel was known as the Sansone until late 1926 and became Hotel Springfield and that hotel was managed by the Springfield Hotel Company. In 1927, it became the Reames Hotel with the proprietor, Roscoe C. Reames. At that time, work was done in the lobby to enlarge it. In the following year, it became the Bowles Hotel with proprietor Cleve H. Bowles. With a decline in business, the rent was reduced a few times.

The absence of success with name and management changes lasted through 1934. When C.W. Flint took the reigns as proprietor in 1934, the name was changed to Hotel Sterling. In 1947, hotel management was taken over by P.C. Remler. Ten years later, Motel Management run by Larry and Frances Blanchette took over. In 1962, they closed the hotel, and while there were several managers of the hotel, the name didn't change. The ground floor was home to different offices with the upper floors rarely used.

Now known as The Sterling in the Park East area. "The studios are not only extremely efficient in their use of space and material, but also how and what are used.... vintage objects adorn the halls ..." It even has a studio named The Remler, which may be named after a previous manager, P.C. Remler. Another floor plan was named The Sansone.

Thanks for reading. Another historic building isn't demolished.