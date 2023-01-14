Iconic and historic television series: 'Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In' was a pop culture phenomenon from 1968 to 1973

Publicity photo of Dan Rowan (left) and Dick Martin (right) from Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. Photo by NBC TelevisionUploaded by We hope at en.wikipedia, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.s

The show debuted in 1967 as a special

When this show first appeared on television, it was a special showing. Because of the success it received, it came back as a regular series the following year. It was so popular. The show's name was a play on words from the hippie days such as love-ins or sit-ins.

One of the routine cast members was Ruth Buzzi. Others who were on the show for a long time included the following:

Dennis Allen (b. June 10, 1940, d. Dec. 1, 1995, at age 55 from lung cancer).

Johnny Brown (b. June 11, 1937, d. Mar. 2, 2022, at age 84). Brown also played the superintendent on the series, Good Times.

Judy Carne (born Joyce Audrey Botterill, Apr. 27, 1939, d. Sept. 3, 2015, at age 76). She had the show's phrase, "Sock it to me."

Sammy Davis, Jr. (b. Dec. 8, 1925, d. May 16, 1990, at age 64 from throat cancer). He was known for the show's line, "Here come da judge."

Richard Dawson (birth name, Colin Lionel Emm, Nov. 20, 1932, d. June 2, 2012, at age 79 from esophageal cancer). He also starred in the series, Hogan's Heroes.

Henry Gibson (born James Bateman, Sept. 21, 1935, d. Sept. 14, 2009, at age 74 from cancer).

Pictured are Goldie Hawn and Ruth Buzzi in a trick-or-treat skit.

Goldie Hawn, (b. Nov. 21, 1945). The go-go string bikini dancer in front of psychedelic panels. Goldie left the series in 1971 and became a popular actress. She had a memorable laugh.

Arte Johnson (born Arthur Stanton Eric Johnson, Jan. 20, 1929, d. July 3, 2019, at age 90 from bladder and prostate cancer). He was well known for the show's "verrrry interesting" line as a German soldier. His head would peak behind stage bushes, and that's all he would say.

Alan Sues (b. Mar. 7, 1926, d. Dec. 1, 2011, at age 85 from an apparent heart attack).

Lily Tomlin (b. Mary Jean "Lily" Tomlin, Sept. 1, 1939). Her role was the hilarious rude telephone operator.

Jo Anne Worley (b. Sept. 6, 1937). She had a voice for sure.

Other popular guests included Jack Benny, Johnny Carson, Carol Channing, Tony Curtis, Phyllis Diller, Barbara Feldon, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Peter Lawford, Rich Little, Jill St. John, Tiny Tim, John Wayne, Flip Wilson, and Henny Youngman. Doesn't this list of names bring back memories of you sitting on your sofa laughing?

Publicity photo of Lily Tomlin as Mrs. Earbore, the Tasteful Lady, and Rita Hayworth (1971).

Why was the show so popular?

First and foremost, there had to be some very talented writers involved with the series.

This sketch comedy show lasted from January 22, 1968, until March 12, 1973. The show was ranked №42 on IMDB’s posted TV Guide’s 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time in 2002 and was still in the same position in 2011.

There were so many quick series of sketches that, for its time, was unique vaudeville-style humor that was actually funny. Some of it was political and some included sexual innuendos. Any show that makes you laugh from start to finish gets a routine viewer.

The hosts, Dan Rowan and Dick Martin, were entertaining too. Rowan was always the smart serious guy and Martin was the slow one. They had also had a previous comedy nightclub act. Rowan's birth name was Daniel Hale Rowan (b. July 22, 1922, d. Sept. 22, 1987, at age 65). He was both an actor and comedian. Martin was born Thomas Richard Martin (b. January 30, 1922, d. May 24, 2008, at age 86). He was a comedian and director.

One of the show's regulars was Gary Owens (b. May 10, 1934, d. Feb. 12, 2015, at age 80). His radio baritone voice was memorable.

America lived with the show for six silly seasons. "Laugh-In" certainly got the last laugh. (Source.)

Honestly, so much of Laugh-In was silly and unexpectedly silly but the writers had to have been great because the lines performed by the cast were more often than not funny. My whole family watched the show because it was so new and different.

Henry Gibson also had the role of Judge Clarence Brown on Boston Legal. Most of us who watched Laugh-In, however, will remember him reciting poetry holding a big flower.

A young Lorne Michaels was a writer on the show, and he would adopt many of the idea for his SNL a decade later. (Source.)

Maybe it was the quick pace of the show that made it so likable in addition to the humor?

Laugh-In won several awards including the Golden Globe for best television show in 1969. The show was a pop culture phenomenon. It had a lot of new or young performers, many of who went on to create successful movie careers like Goldie Hawn and Lily Tomlin.

So why do we like thinking about old shows like Laugh-In? For me, it's a brain trigger to vivid memories of laughing out loud. Shows like this take you back in time. Some shows we may completely forget but if you start thinking about them, it might trigger a memory or take you back to a time in remembering the people in your life.

Is laughter really the best medicine? You bet your sweet bippy. Catch the series on Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, or IMDB TV.

