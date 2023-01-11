Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridge

Waddell "A" Truss Bridge, Spanning Lin Branch Creek, Missouri. Photo by Unknown photographer, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Waddell "A" Truss Bridge, originally known as the Linn Branch Creek Bridge, is an example of a bridge designed by Canadian native, John Alexander Low Waddell. The original bridge was associated with a railroad bridge made in 1898 near Trimble, Missouri. It was converted into a pedestrian bridge and relocated in 1987 to the English Landing Park in Parkville, Missouri (Platte County).

The bridge was designed in accordance with John Alexander Low Waddell's patent of November 13, 1894. (Source.)

The bridge was known as the Linn Branch Creek Bridge when it crossed the Linn Branch Creek near the eastern parts of Trimble, Missouri. It was constructed from Waddell's patented design. The bridge supported a single-tracked railway of the Quincy, Omaha, and Kansas City Railroad between Plattsburg and Trimble. Eventually, the line was abandoned in 1939.

In 1953, the deck of the bridge was renovated by the Missouri Highway Department into a roadway and the rail line was repurposed for Missouri State Route 4. When the construction of Smithville Lake began in 1972, "the bridge became a potential hazard to navigation and had to be removed from its site."

Waddell "A" Truss Bridge, Spanning Lin Branch Creek, Trimble, Clinton County, Missouri. Photo by Historic American Engineering Record, public domain, picryl.com

Waddell developed the 'A' truss to meet the need for a reliable, easily erected, inexpensive, short-span railroad bridge. It is regarded as a transitional phase in bridge design. (Source.)

In 1979, before the reservoir was impounded, it was realized the bridge could be eligible to be added to the National Register of Historic Places. Before the bridge was disassembled, it was cataloged by the Historic American Engineering Record (HAER) and stored in 1980 for seven years by the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Bridge date plate - Waddell "A" Truss Bridge, English Landing Park, Parkville, Platte County, Missouri. Photo by Unknown, no known restrictions, Library of Congress.

The City of Parkville's Park Board required a pedestrian bridge to connect baseball fields in its English Landing Park with a parking area and to carry a proposed exercise trail across Rush Creek. Not having sufficient funds to hire a consultant, they requested the assistance of a Civil Engineering Professor, George F.W. Hauck, University of Missouri at Kansas City. (Source.)

In 1987, the bridge was restored and reassembled at English Landing Park in Parkville, Missouri. In 1989, the project was a finalist for the American Society of Civil Engineers Outstanding Civil Engineering Award of Merit for the "Re-Erection of A Waddell "A" Frame Truss Bridge, Parkville, MO."

On January 25, 1991, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

