The historic 1939 Rulo Bridge crossing over the Missouri River into Holt County was rebuilt and opened in 2013

Rulo Bridge before it was replaced, Holt County, Missouri. Photo by Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5, Wikimedia Commons.

The Rulo Bridge spans the Missouri River on U.S. Route 159. It crosses over from Holt County, Missouri to Richardson County, Nebraska, and the eastern boundary of Rulo.

The old Rulo truss bridge was built in 1939 by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) and the Kansas City Bridge Company. In 1993, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

Interestingly, the bridge was featured near the conclusion of the old 1970 movie, Paper Moon, which starred Ryan and Tatum O’Neal.

In March 2009, a plan for a new bridge was approved by the Nebraska Department of Roads. It would be constructed south of the old bridge which would come down

In 2013, the new Rulo Bridge opened. On January 19, 2014, the old bridge was destroyed. In the following year, it was removed from the National Register.

Flooding

The Rulo Bridges in the 2011 Missouri River floods on June 15, 2011. The edge of Big Lake, Missouri is in the upper left. Photo by US Army Corps of Engineers, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The above image shows the effects of the 2011 Missouri River floods. This was also before the new bridge was due to be opened. In the lower right-hand corner of the photo is Rulo, Nebraska. The Missouri River is in the center flowing toward the top towards St. Joseph, Missouri.

In April 2019, the new bridge was closed in the spring due to the 2019 flooding in the Midwest. The bridge reopened in September 2019 providing access to Missouri Route 111. In October 2019, the remainder of US 159 reopened to reach Interstate-29.

Brief history

At the time the old bridge was nominated for the National Register, it was carrying vehicular traffic.

In 1933, John C. Mullen from Falls City, Nebraska led a group to lay the groundwork for the Rulo Bridge. Permission was secured from the United States Congress to build and operate a toll bridge across the Missouri River to Rulo, Nebraska.

A Kansas City engineering firm was approached to prepare plans for the bridge. On May 29, 1933, the plans were approved by the War Department.

Despite these efforts, it is not known whether Mullen and his associates ever intended to construct the bridge. (Source.)

On February 14, 1934, the Richardson County (Nebraska) Board was approached by Mullen who offered to turn over all his rights and interests associated with the bridge construction. The offer was accepted but they didn’t want to pay for the building of the bridge. The approximate cost to build it was steep, so Mullen suggested the county apply for a federal grant and loan. The board wanted the loan to be repaid through tolls and at no expense to the county.

It took several years before negotiations were finalized. In the fall of 1938, the Public Works Administration would fund 45% of the construction which couldn’t exceed $326,250. For the remaining balance, it would be repaid with bridge revenue. The Board finally was able to enter into a contract with the Kansas City engineering firm of Harrington and Cortelyou. This firm had been around for years until it was acquired by Burns and McDonnell.

Burns & McDonnell has reached an agreement to acquire Harrington & Cortelyou, Inc., a consulting engineering firm with a well-established national reputation for engineering design of fixed and movable highway and railway bridges. (2010 Source.)

The contract to build the bridge went to Kansas City Bridge Company and the Missouri Valley Bridge and Iron Company. Richardson County also wanted the contractors to hire local residents where possible to help provide employment during the effects of the Depression.

Construction of the bridge continued through 1939. Much later, with the construction of Interstate-29, plans were proposed to build an access road from Interstate-29 to Rulo Bridge.

In 1969, Nebraska and Missouri agreed to accept joint ownership of the bridge.

