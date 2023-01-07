The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899

Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri. Photo by Original by Patrick Hull, modified by Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The historic courthouse in Worth County located in Grant City, Missouri was built in 1898-1899.

The rectangular two-and-a-half-story courthouse is a brick building supporting the architectural styles of Classical Revival and Renaissance Revival. The architects were Orff and Guilbert from Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1983, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The main entrance is on the south facade and there are three other entrances on the other facades. The east hallway leads to a stairway that goes up to the second floor. The Worth County Courthouse was the first large sophisticated building in the county.

In 1979, the courthouse was forced to close due to a lack of funds, and even though there was a proposed tax increase, it was voted down. In the spring of 1980, officials of the courthouse returned. Their limited services were water and lights. If you didn't know this, Worth County is located next to the northern border of Missouri in the northwest and is the smallest county in the state. The population of Worth County is primarily rural.

This county was the last county organized in Missouri. The state of Iowa is to the north, Harrison County is to the east, Gentry County is to the south, and to the west is Nodaway County.

The county seat of Grant City was established in 1863. This was not the first courthouse to be built in Grant City. The first courthouse in Grant City was destroyed by fire in 1866. Another courthouse was built that year. Because it was considered unsuitable later, bids were sought to construct a new one in 1897. The new and current one went up between 1898 and 1899. A three-cell jail was installed in the basement.

The Worth County Courthouse has been standing strong for 123 years. Regarding Grant City, "The last official US Census in 2020 recorded the population at 1,010." (Source.) Grant City was platted in 1864, from which time the city's post office has been operating.

Two men, Franklin Earl Lucas (b. Aug. 4, 1876, d. Nov. 26, 1948) and Leon Chase "Red Phillips (b. Dec. 9, 1890, d. Mar 27, 1958), were both born in Grant City and went on to become governors of Wyoming and Oklahoma, respectively.

Thanks for reading!