A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913

The Missouri Pacific Depo in Independence, Missouri is also known as the Truman Depot. Photo by EGDJ, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Missouri Pacific Depot was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. Today, it serves as an Amtrak train station stop located at 600 South Grand Avenue in Independence, Missouri. Built in 1913, it's also known as the Truman Depot. In the image above, the red caboose to the left is part of the site.

This depot station was built in 1913 by the Missouri Pacific Railroad. It's also known as the Truman Depot because it was the last top of Harry S. Truman's Whistlestop Campaign in 1948. He also was a frequent rider.

This historic depot is southwest of the Independence Square. There is a one-story brick building adjacent to where the caboose has been permanently located. The architectural style of the building is common to the Missouri Pacific Depots that were constructed in the Midwest from 1900 to 1920.

This depot was a passenger terminal for the community for over 50 years. President Harry S. Truman and his family frequently used this station which ultimately led to it being named the Truman Train Station.

The depot on the site now is the second one here. The first depot built around 1868 was used for close to 50 years. After the current depot was built, the old one had been moved about 200 feet in a northwest direction and became a freight depot, which doesn't exist any longer.

During 1900 and 1920, the Missouri Pacific Railroad Company replaced a lot of the earlier built depots that were constructed between 1860 and 1880. The new Midwest terminals were similar in style in an effort to present a standard image on behalf of the company.

The train depot was also used by Harry Truman's wife and his daughter, Margaret.

Harry S. Truman was the last President of the United States to make extensive use of the nation's rail system as a transportation option. (Source.)

In 1971, the Missouri Pacific Depot at Independence retired as a passenger terminal. At the time the depot was nominated for inclusion in the National Register, it was being considered as a stop for Amtrak. This did occur and it has a waiting room. Click here for more information.

The Missouri Pacific Depot, also known as the Truman Depot, and currently Amtrak station, has had a long ride in American history including the Truman years.

Click here for a complete list of Amtrak stations in Missouri and routes.

