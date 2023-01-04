Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840

Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri. Photo by Classiv at English Wikipedia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Dauphine Hotel, built around 1840, is located in Bonnots Mill, Missouri (Osage County). The two-story hotel was expanded in 1879. The brick building has a main facade that is six bays long with a two-story gallery that goes across the whole front of the structure. In 1980, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Bonnots Mill Historic District, which is also listed on the National Register.

This hotel is small and well-preserved. It also represents the types of hotels constructed in Missouri River valley towns intended to serve railroads. It also served as a residence for the prominent family, the Verdots, in Bonnots Mill.

Of note, the hotel represents what the name of the town used to be, Daphine, which was renamed Bonnots Mill after the Civil War. It's not really clear what the function of the structure was prior to 1890, at which time it was acquired by Alex Verdot. It was owned at different times by saloon owners.

Soon Verdot was advertising: 'first class cuisine; excellent rooms; guests are made to feel at home; best accomodations for travelers; prices very reasonable.' (Verbatim Source.)

Between the river and railroad traffic, Bonnots Mill became a shipping center for the area. Businessmen and other travelers frequented the hotel. This was great for business through the 1930s.

Alexander "Alex" Verdot operated the hotel with his four daughters. He also had a grain elevator as well as a hardware and implement store. Additionally, he established the Bonnot's Mill Bank in 1905. Verdot was involved in politics and served as a presiding judge of Osage County for two terms.

Alex Verdot was married to Adelaide Françoise Senevey Verdot. Alex died in Bonnots Mill on January 9, 1927, at age 78.

When the building no longer functioned as a hotel, there were three Verdot sisters who never married and they continued to live at the hotel. The last Verdot sister, Louise, died in 1970. After that time, a nephew bought the property and lived there on the weekends until 1979 when it was sold.

Bonnots Mill

Bonnots Mill is unincorporated. This community is located in northern Osage County, Missouri. It's about 10 miles east of Jefferson City near the Osage River. Other names associated with this community other than Dauphine with different spellings: Bonnets Mills, Bonnots, or Bonnotts Mill.

Bonnots Mill was founded by a colony of French Canadians in 1852 and was named after an owner of a local mill named Felix Bonnot.

A view of Bonnets Mill, Missouri. Photo by Pinterest image.

Bonnots Mill is located at the head of a steep narrow valley. The houses are close together on small lots. Most of the town is built on steep hills. According to the Moving Ideas website, the population is 1,265 out of the approximately 13,062 who live in Osage County.

According to the nomination form for the National Register, people who live in Bonnots Mill are chiefly employed in Jefferson City or other areas.

The hotel is currently listed as the Dauphine Hotel, an Historic Bed and Breakfast Inn.

