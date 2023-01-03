The Native American spirit who allegedly walks the banks of the Saline River in Kansas--is it folktale, myth, or legend?

Saline River by Russell, Kansas. Photo by Nathan Sullivan @ United States Geological Survey, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The Saline River is the main tributary of the Smoky Hill River located in the central Great Plains. The river is close to 397 miles long and it's nearly as wide as the State of Kansas.

The ghost of Takaluma

Folktales often involve some sort of conflict that has to do with events that happen in everyday life. Unsubstantiated beliefs and superstitions play a prominent role in folklore. (Source.)

As the old story goes, the ghost of Takaluma is a Native American man who walks up and down the banks of the Saline River searching for his father's skull. One resource indicated his father has been dead for centuries while another resource sounded more plausible. As this story is thought to be a folktale, it doesn’t cause me to pause as much as a legend of a spirit roaming an old house.

Map showing the Saline River in Kansas. Photo by Kmusser, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

As another story part of the tale goes, in the 1840s, Takaluma's father was an Indian chief who was murdered by European-American settlers. This time frame would be prior to the Battle of the Saline River occurring in the summer of 1867. After Takaluma died, the story that's been told for decades is that his spirit continued to search for his father's skull.

The folktale begins with a farmer digging in his field, and the skull of Takaluma’s father was brought up from a resting place. Allegedly, a ghost then arose from the burial mound giving a warning there could be stronger spirits coming to join in the search for the skull which was never located. and the skull of Takaluma's father was brought up from a resting place.

Supposedly, Takaluma’s ghost was seen in the winter of 1879 by a cowboy camping along the riverbank. In keeping with the belief of this folktale, it sounds like his spirit or ghost was trapped and forced to walk the riverbanks until he found the skull and he apparently had not found the skull since his spirit is supposedly still searching.

The idea that the soul leaves the physical body at death and journeys to the land of dead is found in Native American cultures throughout North America. In some instances, the soul may remain in the land of the living and become a ghost. (Source.)

Noteworthy, there are different geographical areas of the country which have respective cultural beliefs pertaining to ghosts. Those cultural areas include the Southeastern, Southwestern, California, Northwest Coast, Plateau, Great Basin, Great Plains, and Subarctic. (American Indians Beliefs About Ghosts.)

The distinction between a folktale, myth, or legend

Whether a folktale, myth, or legend is true or not, they get our attention as well as our imagination.

A folktale is demonstrated with the story described above about the ghost of Takaluma. These types of stories are passed down from ancestors from a cultural group of people to future generations. Folktales are also seen as a part of folklore.

Folklore refers to traditional beliefs, practices, and stories of a community that have passed down from one generation to the other through word of mouth. (Source.)

A myth is an invented story or idea. According to Dictionary.com, it's a traditional or legendary story, usually concerning some being or hero or event, with or without a determinable basis of fact or a natural explanation, especially one that is concerned with deities or demigods and explains some practice, rite, or phenomenon of nature.

A legend is sometimes more believable. It's a type of story considered to be historical but not necessarily authenticated.

And there's also the fairytale, which most of us define as a story that is not true.

It's healthy to question everything you hear or read.

