The Native American spirit who allegedly walks the banks of the Saline River in Kansas--is it folktale, myth, or legend?

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcUPF_0k21gUZs00
Saline River by Russell, Kansas.Photo byNathan Sullivan @ United States Geological Survey, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The Saline River is the main tributary of the Smoky Hill River located in the central Great Plains. The river is close to 397 miles long and it's nearly as wide as the State of Kansas.

The ghost of Takaluma

Folktales often involve some sort of conflict that has to do with events that happen in everyday life. Unsubstantiated beliefs and superstitions play a prominent role in folklore. (Source.)

As the old story goes, the ghost of Takaluma is a Native American man who walks up and down the banks of the Saline River searching for his father's skull. One resource indicated his father has been dead for centuries while another resource sounded more plausible. As this story is thought to be a folktale, it doesn’t cause me to pause as much as a legend of a spirit roaming an old house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WktA_0k21gUZs00
Map showing the Saline River in Kansas.Photo byKmusser, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

As another story part of the tale goes, in the 1840s, Takaluma's father was an Indian chief who was murdered by European-American settlers. This time frame would be prior to the Battle of the Saline River occurring in the summer of 1867. After Takaluma died, the story that's been told for decades is that his spirit continued to search for his father's skull.

The folktale begins with a farmer digging in his field, and the skull of Takaluma’s father was brought up from a resting place. Allegedly, a ghost then arose from the burial mound giving a warning there could be stronger spirits coming to join in the search for the skull which was never located. and the skull of Takaluma's father was brought up from a resting place.

Supposedly, Takaluma’s ghost was seen in the winter of 1879 by a cowboy camping along the riverbank. In keeping with the belief of this folktale, it sounds like his spirit or ghost was trapped and forced to walk the riverbanks until he found the skull and he apparently had not found the skull since his spirit is supposedly still searching.

The idea that the soul leaves the physical body at death and journeys to the land of dead is found in Native American cultures throughout North America. In some instances, the soul may remain in the land of the living and become a ghost. (Source.)

Noteworthy, there are different geographical areas of the country which have respective cultural beliefs pertaining to ghosts. Those cultural areas include the Southeastern, Southwestern, California, Northwest Coast, Plateau, Great Basin, Great Plains, and Subarctic. (American Indians Beliefs About Ghosts.)

The distinction between a folktale, myth, or legend

Whether a folktale, myth, or legend is true or not, they get our attention as well as our imagination.

A folktale is demonstrated with the story described above about the ghost of Takaluma. These types of stories are passed down from ancestors from a cultural group of people to future generations. Folktales are also seen as a part of folklore.

Folklore refers to traditional beliefs, practices, and stories of a community that have passed down from one generation to the other through word of mouth. (Source.)

A myth is an invented story or idea. According to Dictionary.com, it's a traditional or legendary story, usually concerning some being or hero or event, with or without a determinable basis of fact or a natural explanation, especially one that is concerned with deities or demigods and explains some practice, rite, or phenomenon of nature.

A legend is sometimes more believable. It's a type of story considered to be historical but not necessarily authenticated.

And there's also the fairytale, which most of us define as a story that is not true.

It's healthy to question everything you hear or read.

Thanks for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Folktales# Ghost of Takaluma# Saline River Ks# Myth# Legend

Comments / 6

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
13330 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Independence, MO

A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913

The Missouri Pacific Depo in Independence, Missouri is also known as the Truman Depot.Photo byEGDJ, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Pacific Depot was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. Today, it serves as an Amtrak train station stop located at 600 South Grand Avenue in Independence, Missouri. Built in 1913, it's also known as the Truman Depot. In the image above, the red caboose to the left is part of the site.

Read full story
1 comments
Howard County, MO

Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years old

Harris-Chilton-Ruble House, New Franklin, Missouri (Howard County).Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Harris-Chilton-Ruble House is a historic structure. Also called the Chilton House, it’s a two-story home built in 1832. It’s located in New Franklin, Missouri (Howard County). This brick home has three bays in front (three vertical rows of windows) and the architectural design is Federal style. In 1982, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Bonnots Mill, MO

Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840

Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri.Photo byClassiv at English Wikipedia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Dauphine Hotel, built around 1840, is located in Bonnots Mill, Missouri (Osage County). The two-story hotel was expanded in 1879. The brick building has a main facade that is six bays long with a two-story gallery that goes across the whole front of the structure. In 1980, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Bonnots Mill Historic District, which is also listed on the National Register.

Read full story
2 comments
Moberly, MO

Historic Burkholder-O'Keefe House in Moberly, Missouri is over 150 years old

Burkholder-O'Keefe House in Moberly, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This is one of those homes where at first glance, you might wonder if people suggest it's haunted. Not every home that looks haunted actually is. Here, however, stands some history.

Read full story
Hannibal, MO

This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800s

Garth Woodside Mansion Bed and Breakfast Inn, was built in 1871, near Hannibal, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons. The John Garth House was built in 1871 close to Hannibal, Missouri (Ralls County). This two-and-a-half-story historic house carries the architectural style of Second Empire. The name of the architect.

Read full story
La Grange, MO

Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, Missouri

Rear and southern side of the A.C. Waltman House, located at 302 Lewis Street in La Grange, Missouri.Photo byNyttend, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The A.C. Waltman House built around 1853 is a display of history. This two-and-a-half-story house, also known as the Carl Adams House, is located in La Grange, Missouri (Lewis County). This brick home has the architectural-styled elements of Greek Revival and Italianate. There is a one-story ell in the rear of the house. The front porch is across the front of the house supported with Doric order columns. In 1999 the home was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
1 comments
Atchison, KS

Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took place

Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas.Photo byGoogle Maps. Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?

Read full story
16 comments
Kansas City, MO

Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?

Living downtown in a city has its advantages. If you’re a Kansas Citian, and you like to be near the heart of the city, you have many living options to choose from if you want an apartment, loft, or condo. Maybe you wouldn’t need to drive to work anymore. If you’re not working remotely, you might be able to walk to work. You’re close to restaurants, the Power & Light District, and the historic River Market.

Read full story
4 comments
Missouri State

Every city and town in Missouri has some tradition of celebrating New Year's Eve

People all over the world have been celebrating the coming of a new year for centuries. Most of the celebration starts on the last day of the year, December 31, also labeled as New Year's Eve. December 31 is also the last day of the Gregorian calendar that was adopted by the United States and the United Kingdom in the mid-1700s.

Read full story
3 comments

Memorable New Year's Eve movie scenes include 'When Harry Met Sally'

The diner where Harry and Sally met for a meal in New York City.Photo byAlex Lozupone, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Released in 1989, When Harry Met Sally, is one of my favorite movies on several levels. I don't like all romantic comedies, and occasionally, there is a good one like this movie. At the time, like others, I was a big Meg Ryan fan.

Read full story
Poplar Bluff, MO

Historic Thomas Moore House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1896

Thomas Moore House, 435 Lester St., Poplar Bluff, Missouri taken in 2014.Photo bySkye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Thomas Moore acquired the lot for the house on March 29, 1895, and his house was constructed the following year. Moore, a successful businessman in the late 1800s, served as mayor for one term in 1887. Governor William Stone had appointed Moore the Butler County Collector in 1896.

Read full story
1 comments
Lee's Summit, MO

The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film Registry

In 2013, over a few days, there were a lot of birds in Lee's Summit, Missouri which was an odd occurrence.Photo bythe author. Some thriller movies just stick with us. The Birds is probably one of the first thriller movies I watched that had scenes forcing me to turn my head. Now, whenever I see a large cluster of birds on a wire, I always think of this movie. In 2013, over days, there was an unusual occurrence of flocks of birds seen in Lee’s Summit, Missouri I thought were strange. Of course, I thought of the movie.

Read full story
1 comments
Warsaw, MO

The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it

Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
5 comments

The 1956 version of "The Bad Seed" was a cult classic thriller with Patty McCormack playing little Rhoda

A young Patty McCormack playing Rhoda in The Bad Seed (1956).Photo byPublic domain, picryl.com. The 1954 novel, The Bad Seed, was written by author William March. In 1955, it was nominated for the National Book Award for Fiction. March died a month after the book was published. The Bad Seed was a bestseller. It's a shame March never saw his book turned into a Broadway play. It was also made into a film in 1956, 1985, and 2018. In June 2015, he was one of 12 inaugural inductees into the Alabama Writers Hall of Fame.

Read full story
5 comments
Wildwood, MO

Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. Louis

Photo byPhoto by Yasin Küçükdişli on Unsplash. Imagination is the best-kept secret in thinking. It's what enables most of us to get through the day and the week, direct our mental energy toward productive activities, and achieve personal goals.

Read full story
Butler, MO

Historic Bates County Courthouse was designed by George E. McDonald who designed three other Missouri courthouses

Bates County Courthouse, Butler, Missouri.Photo byJpjonesusn, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The architecture of the Bates County Courthouse is interesting because, at first glance, I see a gothic institution with impressive architecture.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisiana, MO

Missouri's 50-year-old urban legend of the stalking creature known as Momo

Louisiana, Missouri (2018).Photo byPaul Sableman, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Urban legends are stories that are intended to scare, shock, or entertain by presenting a situation as true. They have been shared for centuries and have no official standards of truth. It is up to you to decide whether an urban legend is true or not based on your own research, experience, and common sense.

Read full story
217 comments
Hannibal, MO

Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District too

Benjamin Horr house, Hannibal, Missouri.Photo bySa magnuson33, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Benjamin Horr House (aka Standard Printing Company) was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1986 and it's part of the Historic Central Business District also listed on the NRHP. The two-story historic house is located in Hannibal, Missouri (Marion County), and was built around 1855. This used to be a private school run by the family of a former schoolteacher of Mark Twain. This house is located at 306 Center Street in Hannibal.

Read full story
1 comments
Augusta, MO

Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, Missouri

The historic Charles McLee Farris house in Augusta, Missouri.Photo byJon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1995, the Charles McLee Farris House was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The one-and-a-half-story house was built in 1850 and it's located in Augusta, Missouri (St. Charles County).

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy