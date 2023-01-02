Hannibal, MO

This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800s

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZS4Lu_0k18rggX00
Garth Woodside Mansion Bed and Breakfast Inn, was built in 1871, near Hannibal, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons.

The John Garth House was built in 1871 close to Hannibal, Missouri (Ralls County). This two-and-a-half-story historic house carries the architectural style of Second Empire. The name of the architect
is unknown. The house has also been known as Woodside Place--Garth named their summer home and farm, "Woodside." The interior of the home is spotlessly amazing. Click here to catch the interior images at the Garth Woodside Mansion Bed & Breakfast.

This is a large house that rests on a foundation made of squared limestone blocks. It has four porches and what appears to be a tower in the center at the top. It has mansard roofs and semi-octagonal bay windows.

At one point, an owner had a steamed heat system installed in the house. Later, a more modernized system of central air conditioning and heating was installed. Initially, the home used oil lamps. Later, electricity was installed.

This house was John H. Garth's summer home. Garth was a prominent citizen of Hannibal and he was also a friend of Samuel Clemens. The house operated as the Garth Woodside Mansion Bed and Breakfast Inn. In 1977, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

John Garth

Born in Virginia on March 10, 1837, Garth came to Hannibal in the early 1840s with his parents.

Garth went to college from 1851 to 1854 at the University of Missouri in Columbia. He was associated with his brother's company, D.J. Garth and Company, in the tobacco business. He also raised cattle.

In 1860, he and Helen Kercheval married. They had a son and a daughter. In 1863, they moved to New York, or maybe not too long after the Civil War started. Garth worked in manufacturing, banking, and brokerage. In 1871, the Garths returned to Hannibal. Garth was one of the founders and vice-president of the Farmer's and Merchant's Bank, and later became the bank's president.

In 1870, he purchased 640 acres of land south of Hannibal and a summer residence was constructed. They also had a home in Hannibal. Garth wore several hats. He served as president for the Hannibal Lime Company, the Missouri Guarantee, the Savings and Building Association of Hannibal, and the Garth Lumber Company of Delta County, Michigan.

Samuel Clemens

Clemens considered the Garths as close friends.

In 1882 Samuel Clemens made a trip up the Mississippi River in the boat, 'Baton Rouge.' He spent three days in Hannibal and visited the Garths. Of this visit he told his biographer: 'I spent my nights with John and Helen Garth three miles from town,...' (Source.)

Interestingly, and according to the Garth Woodside Mansion website, Clemens, Garth, and Garth's wife were students at Mrs. Elizabeth Horr’s school, and suggests that Garth "is probably one of the boys who provided Clemens with inspiration for the character Tom Sawyer."

Family loss

On October 24, 1899, John Garth died at 62. In honor of his memory, his wife, Helen, and daughter donated to the community, the John H. Garth Memorial Library Building, also known as The Hannibal Free Public Library. The architecture of the building is impressive. The library is on Fifth and Church Streets across the street from the home they kept in town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLFU9_0k18rggX00
John H. Garth Memorial Library, Hannibal, Missouri.Photo byLibrary of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, photograph by John Margolies.

In 1911, Helen Garth sold their summer home. She was active in the family business and was the first woman bank director in Hannibal.

Through the years, the home had different owners. At one point, the house was a museum. When the home reached the stage that it was in need of work and renovations, it was purchased in 1975 by six couples in Hannibal. This collaboration was called Garth-Woodside Inc.

In the 1980s, the Mansion became a bed-and-breakfast. Recent owners, John and Jule Rolsen, operated the inn and lavished attention on the place. In 2022, the Garth-Woodside Mansion was acquired by Mary and Kevin Hackmann. Their ownership comes with a responsibility to retain the Victorian charm of the Mansion and its furnishings, combined with a deep desire to provide genuine hospitality in a luxurious setting. (Source.)

Helen Kercheval Garth, born on July 18, 1838, was born in Hannibal (the Find-a-Grave website may have erroneously stated she was born in Kentucky). She died on September 18, 1923, at the age of 85. John and Helen's son, John David Garth, died in August 1895 at the young age of 20-21. Their daughter, Anne Garth Goodlett, died at the age of 54 on October 6, 1916. The Goodletts had a son named John Garth Goodlett who died at age 52 in Kansas City, Missouri on July 16, 1945.

Thanks for reading!

