Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, Missouri

Rear and southern side of the A.C. Waltman House, located at 302 Lewis Street in La Grange, Missouri. Photo by Nyttend, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The A.C. Waltman House built around 1853 is a display of history. This two-and-a-half-story house, also known as the Carl Adams House, is located in La Grange, Missouri (Lewis County). This brick home has the architectural-styled elements of Greek Revival and Italianate. There is a one-story ell in the rear of the house. The front porch is across the front of the house supported with Doric order columns. In 1999 the home was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Armstead C. Waltman

In 1853, Armstead C. Waltman spent $300 on a large block of land. That would be $11,611 in 2023 dollars. He bought the land from Walker Louthan who with Waltman were the two men who had platted a second addition to the town of La Grange. Most of the lots they jointly owned. The block of land purchased by Waltman from his partner, Louthan, could mean he had already had his house built on the property or he was about to build a house.

Waltman, a pioneer, had lived in La Grange for a long time. He was described as a prominent citizen in the town. From 1849 to 1851, Waltman ran a carpenter shop. In 1856, he built La Grange Mills along with another businessman in La Grange named John Cashman. It was a flour-making factory.

In 1872, Waltman is listed as a contractor in the La Grange Business Directory. He was also involved with the government at the local and state levels. In 1852, although he lost to Dr. J.A. Hay, he ran for a seat in the state legislature to represent Lewis County. However, he was elected in 1858 and 1860.

In his later years, Waltman was a city council member for a long time. He served as a city assessor and street commissioner. In 1873, his house was purchased by a railroad promoter named C. R. Browning, and it remained in the Browning family into the 1900s.

Waltman was born in Virginia on May 12, 1812. He died on March 14, 1881, at age 68. He was married twice and had two daughters and two sons.

According to the 2020 census, the population of La Grange was 943. It sits near the Mississippi River and Wakonda State Park isn't far from town.

