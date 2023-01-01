Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took place

Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas. Photo by Google Maps.



Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?

Atchison, Kansas, is about a 51-minute drive from Kansas City, Missouri. This Sallie House was built in the mid-19th century. Dr. Charles Finney lived there and practiced medicine from his home which wasn't uncommon for doctors to do in that era. In fact, in any town where there wasn't a hospital, or at least not one that was close by, doctors practiced out of their homes.

It's been said a bedroom was used as office space and examinations and surgeries were performed on the bottom floor. The Finney family lived upstairs.

Today, nobody lives in the house but it's available for visits during the day or overnight stays. Since the last tenants of 1993 had unusual experiences including physical in nature, the people managing the visits will want you to sign a waiver.

The sick girl in the house

As the story goes, allegedly, the home carries a ghost of a young girl named Sallie who was having appendicitis surgery in the home and died during the process. Sallie had serious abdominal pain and her mother took her to see Dr. Finney. Dr. Finney thought she was experiencing appendicitis. When he proceeded with surgery, he didn't wait long enough for the anesthetic to take effect and Sallie died.

The doctor diagnosed appendicitis and knew there was no time to delay surgery. Believing the appendix would soon burst, the doctor began cutting Sallie before the anesthesia took full effect. Sallie’s screams suddenly stopped and she grew pale and limp. (Source.)

Paranormal investigation

During the 1990s, a show known as Sightings focused on this legendary ghost. It also was featured on Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel) in 2015. A variety of media coverage is associated with this house.

Previous tenants allege that paranormal activity occurred in the house. In particular, supposedly male tenants were targeted by being scratched. Some say Sallie hated men after what happened to her.

Supposedly, it's been confirmed that spirits are in the home by psychics, but if you're skeptical about psychics, you may find that confirmation doubtful. Paranormal activity has been captured by investigators through audio and video means.

Hauntings

Throughout history, the house had been known to be haunted, or at least, that was the belief. When the house was rented to a couple in 1993, the legendary story took a turn.

Sometimes their dog would growl for no apparent reason. There were fires in the house and odd physical encounters began with the husband.

The operating area would become cold. Objects would visibly move when the young man drew near. He could feel scratches upon his chest or abdomen. But never did the ghost attack the wife or baby. (Source.)

The Residual Whispers website provides a detailed accounting of what was experienced by Tony and Debra Pickman when they moved into the Sallie House in 1992 prior to their son being born. Images of Tony's scratch marks are included.

There have been a range of mysterious or unexplained events to have occurred in the house. When you read that trained guide dogs didn't want to enter the nursery, that touches a nerve. When I learn a house is allegedly carrying a legend of hauntings, I am not motivated to enter.

Click here to learn more about the house or if you want to book a visit or overnight stay. The Atchison Chamber of Commerce website is thorough.

