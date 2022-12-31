Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?

Photo by Eric Brehm on Unsplash

Living downtown in a city has its advantages. If you’re a Kansas Citian, and you like to be near the heart of the city, you have many living options to choose from if you want an apartment, loft, or condo. Maybe you wouldn’t need to drive to work anymore. If you’re not working remotely, you might be able to walk to work. You’re close to restaurants, the Power & Light District, and the historic River Market.

There are also hospitals downtown which add to the list of downtown living conveniences, or maybe you’re taking a night class that’s near a university close to downtown. That sure beats driving in from a suburb that might be 30 minutes away. There are advantages and reasons for living in the city. There are more jobs, more culture, and amenities that might appeal to you. You also might not need a vehicle if everything is within walking distance, or you could ride the streetcar.

The suburb versus the city

Kansas City's suburban development began with a streetcar system in the early decades of the 20th century. The city's first suburbs were in the neighborhoods of Pendleton Heights and Quality Hill. (Source.)

If you don’t mind driving the distance including traffic delays and you want less noise, some of your Kansas City suburb options in Missouri would be Blue Springs, Gladstone, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Parkville, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago, or Weatherby Lake. A suburb can be just a few minutes from the city. If you live in Gladstone, downtown is a 12-minute drive, but if you live in Lee's Summit, it can be over 30 minutes to reach downtown due to traffic.

Compared to living downtown, living in a suburb provides you with more space both indoors and outdoors. You might have better school options for your children and you could be living in an area that is safer.

If you think the suburbs are too noisy and crowded, then maybe you need to move further out to what’s called an exurb.

Photo by Sylvia Zhou on Unsplash

What is an exurb?

Examples of exurbs in Missouri would be the counties of Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Montgomery, Ste. Genevieve, Warren, and Washington. This listing is taken from Wikipedia which was pulled from the Finding Exurbia report by the Brookings Institution in 2006.

An exurb goes beyond the suburb into rural areas. The lots are larger in the exurbs whereas they tend to be smaller in the suburbs. If you live in the suburbs, you can look out a bathroom window and stare at the siding of a house that could be eight feet from the house you live in.

When you live in a suburb, you have shopping strip malls, grocery stores, local school districts, and gas stations, everything is close by. You might live close to a medical facility or hospital. There are restaurants and places of entertainment. You won't find this in the exurb, but maybe you don't need that nearby.

Living in the exurbs provides fewer traffic problems and there’s not a lot of noise unless you’re making it. You’ll most likely have to drive closer to the suburbs for shopping. It's also more likely there will be less crime than living in the city or the suburbs. Some people feel the exurbs are a cleaner environment.

Living further out on a larger lot provides you with more privacy too. If you work remotely, and you want peace and privacy, you might prefer the exurb. You should keep in mind, though, that if you like to go for morning or evening walks, you might find yourself walking on the land because there may not be sidewalks. If you work in the city, you might have a further commute, but you might be okay with that.

The key reason to choose an exurb for a home is certainly its thin population. The usable land is definitely another point which makes dwellers shift towards these areas. (Source.)

Part of the reason suburbs began to develop in Kansas City, like other major cities, was due to population growth. It was less costly to live in a suburb. Whether it was cost or space, people didn’t want to live in apartment hotels anymore, they wanted their own houses.

As suburbs continue to grow and expand, these communities could eventually meet up with the exurbs. There are not a lot of open spaces in the city or the suburbs. One day, you could be traveling down a road and spot a large open area, and the next time you pass by that area, you might see a big construction sign getting ready for another development. You might hope it's a park, but it's probably another commercial building.

If you live in rural areas, or exurbs, you have lots of open spaces that haven’t been developed for commercial purposes. You might be okay with that. Instead of sitting on your bench with your morning coffee and looking into a neighbor's backyard, in the exurb, you could be staring at your big open lot.

Midwestern exurbs contain 2.6 million people, about one-fourth of all exurbanites. (Source.)

Thanks for reading!