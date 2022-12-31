Every city and town in Missouri has some tradition of celebrating New Year's Eve

Photo by Cedric Letsch on Unsplash

People all over the world have been celebrating the coming of a new year for centuries. Most of the celebration starts on the last day of the year, December 31, also labeled as New Year's Eve. December 31 is also the last day of the Gregorian calendar that was adopted by the United States and the United Kingdom in the mid-1700s.

People go to parties, and consume a lot of delicious food and their favorite beverage(s). Some people obsess over making a New Year's resolution. Some cities even light up fireworks which highlight and make noise to bring in the new year, and for many, hopefully, a better year.

Different countries have different traditions of celebrating New Year's Eve and it's always entertaining seeing their images of celebration and fireworks.

IN Kansas City provides The Ultimate Guide to New Year's Eve in Kansas City with a list of many venues of celebration options, including Uptown Theater, Power & Light District, and Temple VII.

If you live in St. Louis, check out Explore St. Louis, Ring in 2023 with These New Year's Eve Celebrations in St. Louis, which include Ball Park Village (Live), Tin Roof, and Victor & Friends at Jazz St. Louis.

Columbia, Missouri residents have The Gold Bar with its Glitz & Gold NYE Bash. Click on allevents.in to explore more options.

Some events may be sold out and many that have a cover charge still have space. There are even events that started at noon including venues for family affairs. Every city or town in Missouri has ways to celebrate this traditional event.

Some people choose to celebrate with dinner and a movie or stay home and light up fireworks or bang pans on the porch at midnight. Whatever you choose to do, have fun and be safe! Don't break out a sweat if you don't have a New Year's resolution because you can make a goal any day of the year.

Thanks for reading, and Happy New Year!