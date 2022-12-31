Memorable New Year's Eve movie scenes include 'When Harry Met Sally'

CJ Coombs

The diner where Harry and Sally met for a meal in New York City.Photo byAlex Lozupone, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Released in 1989, When Harry Met Sally, is one of my favorite movies on several levels. I don't like all romantic comedies, and occasionally, there is a good one like this movie. At the time, like others, I was a big Meg Ryan fan.

The screenplay was written by the late Nora Ephron, one of my favorite authors, and she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Screenplay. She also wrote the screenplay for Sleepless in Seattle. So many films in the romantic comedy genre seem to scream to the audience, are they going to, or are they not going to? A good romantic comedy requires patience.

The stars of When Harry Met Sally were Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, the late Carrie Fisher, and the late Bruno Kirby.

It's been written that the New Year's Eve party scene was kind of creepy, but I also see it as a way to answer whether or not they're going to, you know, be together. It was a feel-good movie and maybe fans should watch it every New Year's Eve.

Harry is spending the holiday alone and realizes he's made a huge mistake. He rushes to meet Sally at a New Year's party. (Source.)

Harry was the one who invited Sally to the party and she tells him, “I can’t do this anymore. I am not your consolation prize.” That's supposed to be when he starts to realize how much she means to him.

The movie is actually funny too with some great lines. And face it, Billy Crystal could say anything and make it funny. ScreenRant is spot on when it says the movie covers everything, "short-term relationships, long-term relationships, single life, married life, and breakups."

Even if you don't ever plan to watch the movie again, you can absorb these quotes from the movie and have a good smile:

But I'd like the pie heated, and I don't want the ice cream on top, I want it on the side. And I'd like strawberry instead of vanilla if you have it. If not, then no ice cream, just whipped cream, but only if it's real. If it's out of a can, then nothing. -Sally, When Harry Met Sally (Source.)
I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible. -Harry, When Harry Met Sally (Source.)

Thanks for reading, and Happy New Year!

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing.

