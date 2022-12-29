Wildwood, MO

Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. Louis

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYWvm_0jxAqlBM00
Photo byPhoto by Yasin Küçükdişli on Unsplash.

Imagination is the best-kept secret in thinking. It's what enables most of us to get through the day and the week, direct our mental energy toward productive activities, and achieve personal goals.

However, when imagination works with urban legends, it can give us a sneak preview of less desirable outcomes in situations we're avoiding or that have scared us off.

Sometimes whether an old tale is true or not, our imaginations might have the tendency to give credence to what we hear. Let’s say, for example, you had a Highway 21 in your town and someone mentioned to you there was a rumor that a zombie was seen on that roadway, would you travel it alone? If your answer is no, you might be responding to imaginary fear.

I'm sure there are a lot of stories, including the embellished ones, about what has been nicknamed Zombie Road in Wildwood, Missouri to the west of St. Louis.

The Zombie Road is a strange place located in the west suburbs of Saint-Louis (Missouri) in the town of Wildwood. In fact today it is a pedestrian and bike trail that was used to be called the Lawler Ford Road. Today, the official name of that path is the Al Foster Trail. (Source.)

The name Zombie Road stuck during the 1950s. Lawler Ford Road used to be the name of the old gravel road that was abandoned. It's paved now for walking and biking, and it's called the Al Foster Trail (see a glimpse of part of the trail below). In fact, if you go there, have low expectations of seeing a spooky gravel road off the beaten path.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39H8zP_0jxAqlBM00
Across this aerial view on the white line is part of the Al Foster Trail known as the Zombie Road, Wildwood, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps.

Needless to say, what was the gravel road has been called one of the most haunted locations in the country. The road is about two miles long and its history is over a century old relating to stories of death and paranormal activity. As one story goes, Native Americans made the path of traveling to and from the Meramec River.

In the 1850s along the Meramec River, Pacific Railroad completed its railroad line from St. Louis to the Pacific. As another tale goes, Della Hamilton McCullough, the wife of Justice of the Peace Henry McCullough, was struck and killed by a train in this same area in 1876.  It’s believed Della must be the ghost.

Supposedly, too, the Zombie name came from workers on the railroad who would rise from their graves and walk the gravel path. There have been accidents, deaths, and suicides in this area. There have been rituals associated with the occult.

Missouri Paranormal Research has looked into this area several times.

Throughout the night others heard unexplainable voices, were touched by the unseen and witnessed the unexplainable. (Source.)

Sometimes we might want to put certain tales to rest and at other times, they get repeated for generations. Are there really traveling orbs on this road?

The road, which was once merely gravel and dirt, was paved at some point years ago, but it is now largely impassable by automobile. It was originally built to provide access to the Meramec and the railroad tracks located along the river. (Source.)

I don't even like to walk down a dark hallway let alone a dark road, so I'm confident I wouldn't choose to walk down what's called Zombie Road. Click here to see pictures posted by the Paranormal Task Force.

Allegedly, there are shadow people who are black mono-color silhouettes in human form which have been seen and photographed. Objects have been thrown and cold spots leaving goosebumps have been experienced.

Why are people afraid of Zombie Road?

People are afraid because people have allegedly seen creepy things on this road. The road features zombies and creatures that come out to scare you at night, in the dark. Maybe others are afraid because there's something strange going on in the forest.

As signs throughout the park stated, there’s a $1,000 fine attached to after-dusk visits to Zombie Road. It’s possible that the fee’s so high due to the supernatural activity being that awesome once the sun goes down. Or it’s just a nice source of municipal income. (Source.)

After reading a lot of stories about Zombie Road, it stands to reason that the imagination could play numerous tricks on your mind, i.e., something is following you, or someone is watching you.

Urban legends are still popular today because they appeal to our sense of wonder, intrigue, and excitement. They show us what happens when ordinary life is disrupted by unusual circumstances.

Thanks for reading!

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing.

