Historic Bates County Courthouse was designed by George E. McDonald who designed three other Missouri courthouses

The architecture of the Bates County Courthouse is interesting because, at first glance, I see a gothic institution with impressive architecture.

Bates County Courthouse was built in 1902. There is a lot of stone in the foundation and walls of his building. The historic value of this two-and-a-half-story courthouse rests in Butler, Missouri on the courthouse square. Butler is the county seat of Bates County.

The architectural design is Richardsonian Romanesque. The architect was George E. McDonald from Lincoln, Nebraska, who also designed other courthouses. The courthouse is made from limestone from Carthage, Missouri. McDonald's design included a metal replica of the Statue of Liberty on top of the tower to represent freedom. which stood atop the central tower, symbolizing freedom.

All four McDonald courthouses, constructed in Andrew, Lawrence, Johnson and Bates Counties, were essentially the same although three different building materials were used. The Andrew, Lawrence, and Johnson County Courthouses were listed in the National Register of Historic Places on September 11, 1980, September 23, 1980, and April 7, 1994, respectively. (Source.)

A clock is on each side of the tower. A contributing statue for inclusion on the NRHP listing is the Doughboy statue erected in 1927 memorializing World War I veterans of Bates County.

The central hall is dominated by an oak stairway with an intricate balustrade and an ornate newel post, leading to the second floor. It’s the last of four Missouri courthouses to be constructed from a design made popular by architect George E. McDonald.

Bates County was named after the second governor of Missouri, Frederick Bates. Click here to read more about the history of Bates County, Missouri. The Civil War took a nasty toll on Butler.

According to the 2020 census, the population of Butler, Missouri is 4,220. In 2001, this courthouse located at 1 North Delaware in Butler was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Another building in Butler, Missouri to be included on the National Register is the Palace Hotel. The City of Butler is named after William Orlando Butler who was a political figure from Kentucky as well as a U.S. Army General.

Thank you for reading.