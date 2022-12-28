Missouri's 50-year-old urban legend of the stalking creature known as Momo

Urban legends are stories that are intended to scare, shock, or entertain by presenting a situation as true. They have been shared for centuries and have no official standards of truth. It is up to you to decide whether an urban legend is true or not based on your own research, experience, and common sense.

If you were born in the 1980s or 1990s, you may never have heard about the old urban legend of the Missouri Monster known as Momo. As the legend goes, it's supposed to be compared to the other legend of Bigfoot. Imagine a hairy dark creature over 7 feet tall with glowing eyes and hair drooping over the face and you have a visual representation of the legendary Momo.

Allegedly, this large creature had been discovered going up and down the Mississippi River. It also has a terrible odor. In 2019, there was even a unpopular movie made about Momo that was reportedly poorly made.

The first public report was made in 1971 near Louisiana, Missouri. That report was made by Joan Mills and Mary Ryan. It is said that Momo liked the Mississippi River because all the reports at that time came from right along the river. (Source.)

On July 11, 1972, in a Mississippi river town, Louisiana, Missouri, there were two boys playing in their backyard. Their sister was in their kitchen when she heard them screaming. She observed a large, dark, hairy creature that appeared man-like and she said it had a head shaped like a pumpkin with orange eyes. This seems too odd to believe until you hear about other sightings.

When a local fire department chief reported seeing it, along with other reporting sightings, a 20-person posse was formed to hunt the creature but nothing was ever found.

Tracks were found and submitted to Lawrence Curtis, director of the Oklahoma City Zoo who deemed the tracks to be that of an unknown primate species. (Source.)

If you hear legendary stories about Bigfoot versus a creature named Momo, which one would you be more likely to believe?

Author and legend hunter, Lyle Blackburn, wrote a book about this creature, Momo, The Strange Case of the Missouri Monster.

Cryptid mythology can be as interesting as you want it to be. While stories are repeated whether true or not, because we have not seen the subjects of these stories, we decide whether there’s any truth to what we read or hear. Reading about Bigfoot may seem more believable than the Loch Ness Monster.

This year marked the 50th anniversary of this legendary creature. Supposedly, the sightings continued for a couple of weeks after the event in Louisiana, Missouri. The father of the two boys and their sister even camped out hoping to spot the hairy monster.

There are several YouTube videos centered on this subject and there are still tee-shirts being sold.

There is no way to determine whether urban legends are true or not. Many people have wondered about this issue and are still asking, "Are urban legends real?" The answer depends on the person who hears it and how they judge the information. Many people believe that urban legends are just humorous stories, but there is a dark side to them too.

