Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District too

The Benjamin Horr House (aka Standard Printing Company) was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1986 and it's part of the Historic Central Business District also listed on the NRHP. The two-story historic house is located in Hannibal, Missouri (Marion County), and was built around 1855. This used to be a private school run by the family of a former schoolteacher of Mark Twain. This house is located at 306 Center Street in Hannibal.

The architectural design of this brick building is vernacular Greek Revival including a front gable roof with a cornice.

A cornice is decorative trim located at the meeting point between walls and a roof or ceiling. Cornices are used on building exteriors and interiors. On the outside of structures, a cornice is located where the wall meets the roof. When you look up, it's the horizontal area that sticks out at the top of the wall, right below the roofline. Think of it like a crown. (Source.)

The Benjamin Horr house was originally built as a house. It later became part of the Standard Printing Company. It's one of the earliest surviving buildings used for education in Hannibal. Back then, there were no public schools. Benjamin's wife, Elizabeth Horr, did run a private school and only charged 25 cents per week for attendance. She taught at the end of Main Street in a small log house. That school was attended by Mark Twain, and he described his school in his autobiography.

The lot was owned by Benjamin Horr. He was a town cooper, a common occupation in the early settler days.

In Colonial times, a cooper was the person who made wooden casks, barrels and other staved containers from timber that was usually heated or steamed so it could be fashioned. Casks were necessary to store goods such as ale, wine, flour, gunpowder, and tobacco. (Source.)

Elizabeth Horr was from New England. Her daughter, Elizabeth N. Horr, also called Lizzie, helped with teaching the upper grades.

The lot for the Horr home was purchased about 10 years before the house was built. Even though the building was their home, Elizabeth and Lizzie taught children there too. In 1859, Lizzie ran the Ladies Select Academy in their home.

After the Civil War, a public school was established by the city. Lizzie married and moved out of Hannibal. Between 1865 and 1874, due to an increase in the city's population, the public education system was improved.

The number of public schools in the state climbed from 48,000 in 1867 to 75,000 in 1870; enrollment grew from 169,000 to 280,000. By 1900, Missouri supported more than ten thousand rural, mainly one-room schools. (Source.)

The old Benjamin Horr house provides a visual as to the availability of education in the mid-1800s. Samuel Clemens had left Hannibal a couple of years before their house was built. A sign on the building reads Mark Twain Title Company.

Thanks for reading.