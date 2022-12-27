Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, Missouri

The historic Charles McLee Farris house in Augusta, Missouri. Photo by Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1995, the Charles McLee Farris House was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The one-and-a-half-story house was built in 1850 and it's located in Augusta, Missouri (St. Charles County).

The house rests on a stone foundation and is located at 5517 High Street. There is no specific architectural style associated with this house. This was described as a saddlebag house which means it has a chimney that is centrally located between two rooms instead of having one on each end of the house. There are loft rooms above the first floor that are accessed by a turned stair on the north side of the chimney.

In October 1851, at age 45, Charles McLee Farris who was originally from Virginia bought two lots from the founder of Augusta, Leonard Harold. (Harold had purchased 360 acres from the government in 1821.) The below image depicts Harold's house.

Leonard Harold's house in Augusta, Missouri. Photo by Historic American Buildings Survey, creator, via Library of Congress.

According to the 1850 census, Farris was a Justice of the Peace when he arrived in St. Charles County in about 1832 and as early as that time, he had bought some property that wasn't far from Augusta. According to the 1850 census, he was married to a woman named Susanna who was born in Virginia and they had five children who were all born in Missouri.

A 19th century County history described Farris as 'a gentleman by birth and education, and...a man of superior intelligence ... [who] was a Jeffersonian Democrat and ardently supported the principles of Democracy.'" (Source.)

When Charles unexpectedly died in 1853, Susanna took up dressmaking to help support her family. Augusta is also the home to the historic August Sehrt home that's now a history museum.

Real estate websites indicate the Farris home was last sold in 1986--imagine, some 133 years after Charles' death. A couple of years ago, there were reports of property acquisitions in Augusta by the Hoffmann Family of Companies with talk about possibly making the area the Napa Valley of the Midwest. Click here to read some updates in Hoffmann Family of Companies official shares updates on upcoming projects, newest business ventures.

