Historic Dexter Gymnasium built in 1940 was designed by a self-taught architect

In 2001, the Dexter Gymnasium in Dexter, Missouri (Stoddard County) was built in 1939–1940. It was constructed during the Great Depression. The local school system donated the block of land for it to be built on. The same block also contains a school and library. It’s located on the southeast corner of Park Lane and Fannetta Street.

The two-story gymnasium is rectangular in shape and the architectural design is Art Deco (Modern Movement). It is a brick building made of reinforced concrete that helps to fireproof the building, but the concrete was also less costly and it was durable. It has what is called a gentle geodesic arch roof.

The idea of combining triangles with the architectural arch was pioneered in 1919 by German engineer Dr. Walther Bauersfeld. By 1923, Bauersfeld had designed the world’s first projection planetarium for the Zeiss Company in Jena, Germany. It was R. Buckminster Fuller (1895 to 1983) who conceived and popularized the concept of geodesic domes being used as homes. (Source.)

In 1960, a new gymnasium was built by the school district which was also made for community use. The building was donated by the district as well as the property to the city in 1996. In 2001, it was listed on the National District of Historic Places.

The Dexter Gymnasium is a community sports gym a few blocks from downtown Dexter. The main floor contains a gym floor, bleachers for spectators, a stage, and nearby rooms. A room on the second floor is only above the rooms next to the stage and is used chiefly for storage. There was a room on the main floor located north of the stage utilized for a band classroom. The gymnasium is used for different sports programs, parties, or other activities.

Besides having community sporting events and other educational activities, the gymnasium also housed entertainers and political events. In 1938, the building was funded by the Works Progress Administration (WPA). The building was an example of the federal New Deal program that was also a way to provide jobs.

The Dexter Gymnasium is in a middle-class residential area and sits on land that was donated by local residents to the school district. The architect for the gymnasium was Jefferson Lee Sutterfield from Sikeston. Aside from the gymnasium having a place in the town’s history, it also was a place to build community.

The first event in the gymnasium was the Dexter Bearcats and Bloomfield Wildcats high school basketball game that took place on January 30, 1940.

Interestingly, Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry performers such as Earl Scruggs have performed there. Theater productions have performed there as well as political speeches. High school graduation ceremonies were memorable ones too.

The building designer, Sutterfield, was a self-taught architect. He was born in West Fork, Missouri in 1890 and only attended school through the 8th grade. He served in the U.S. Army in World War I. After his service, in December 1942, he earned a certificate from Missouri as a registered architect through the American School of Correspondence. Sutterfield died on February 14, 1969, at age 78.

The property is well-maintained to preserve its historic integrity.

According to the 2020 Census, the population of Dexter is 7,939. Dexter is a 2.5-hour drive from St. Louis and a 5.5-hour drive from Kansas City. It’s located in southeastern Missouri.

