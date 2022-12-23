The historic John Siddle Williams house from the 1850s in Heritage, Missouri is the Hickory County Museum

John Siddle Williams House, Hermitage, Missouri. Photo by Waymarking.com posted by Bruce S.

What used to be known as the John Siddle Williams House in Hermitage, Missouri became the Hickory County Museum in 1976. This two-story historic home rests on a stone foundation and is a brick L-shaped I-house. An I-house is a type of common rural house that was built in Indiana, Illinois, or Iowa, and since all these states begin with the letter "I," it's referred to as an I-house. On September 27, 1980, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The house has a double gallery across the main facade.

Double-gallery houses are two-story houses with a side-gabled or hipped roof. The house is set back from the property line, and it has a covered two-story gallery which is framed and supported by columns supporting the entablature. (Source.)

The John Siddle Williams House is an example of antebellum vernacular architecture--antebellum meaning large mansion-like structure, and vernacular refers to the style of the building which is modest and period specific including what's particular to a region.

Born in Tennessee in the early 1800s, John S. Williams came to Missouri in 1842 and was a respected early citizen of Hickory County. He had a role in public service and contributed to the formation of the county. Williams was even appointed to be the county's first sheriff and collector which he performed for two years.

In 1850, he was elected to serve in the Lower House of the Missouri General Assembly in 1852, 1856, and 1860. When his last term ended, the Civil War had begun. He fought for the Confederacy. In 1867, he moved to Arkansas. There, he served in the Lower House of the General Assembly as well as in the State Senate until he died in 1882.

The John Williams house was built in the 1850s. Williams was a respected public servant. He was also a successful farmer. He was one of Hickory County's wealthy men. When you look at the house, it's an example of what a successful farmer could achieve and be considered upper-class. The house was made from local labor and materials.

The Hickory County Historical Society operates the museum and a research room at what was John Siddles Williams House. The museum is located on Museum Street in Hermitage, Missouri. The historical society has used donations and funds collected from fundraisers to restore the building.

